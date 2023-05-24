One editor walked 20 miles in Lululemon's new sneaker without feeling any aches or pains

Lululemon stepped into a new category when it debuted its first-ever shoe, the Blissfeel sneaker, last summer. And it's been steadily expanding its collection ever since with training shoes, running shoes and cute and casual running slides.

And now, the brand has added yet another shoe to its lineup that's sure to become a fan favorite — the Blissfeel Trail Running Shoe. The new sneaker is the first one from the company that's designed for trail running. But if you don't regularly find yourself darting through rough terrain, that doesn't mean that it's not for you.

Shop TODAY Senior SEO editor Jess Bender was sent a pair of the shoes by Lululemon to try and she has since worn them "on pretty much every kind of ground you could find in New York City," she says. Bender even added that she walked "about 20 miles in them in the span of a single weekend without feeling aches or pains around my arches at any given point."