31 last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that you can get by Feb. 14

If Valentine's Day snuck up on you, don't panic. Just because the holiday is fast-approaching doesn't mean you have to settle for a grocery store bouquet and box of chocolates (though, there's nothing wrong with that).

If you're short on ideas or simply can't wait any longer to grab a gift, we have you covered. We rounded up the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts from retailers like Amazon, Target and more that are both thoughtful and practical. From crowd-pleasing cookies to gifts for the aspiring bartender, we found something for everyone on your list.

Read on for the full list of Valentine's Day gifts that will still arrive in time — just be sure to choose the correct delivery method.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Amazon last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

When you order with Amazon Prime, you can typically have your gifts delivered in as little as two days.

Winter, unfortunately, isn't going anywhere. Keep them cozy while they work from home or rest up on the couch with this ultimate blanket-hoodie-hybrid.

If you know someone who is always working on their bar cart, this kit is the perfect way to upgrade their at-home cocktails. It includes everything from a recipe book to a mojito muddler that they can use to whip up tasty concoctions.

If they're a tea drinker — or just want an alternative to coffee every once and again, this tea set will likely be appreciated. It includes flavors such as Himalayan Green Tea and Chamomile Mint Citrus that they can sip and unwind with.

These tasty pasta sauces are made with black winter truffle, tomatoes, herbs and spices and other ingredients that blend well together to create a delectable sauce. Your recipient can toss it with spaghetti, put it on homemade pizza dough or use it in other recipes that could use some extra flavor. This popular set sold out over the holidays and amassed a 10,000 person waitlist — so act quick if you want to get this one in time!

This sentimental Valentine's Day gift is a sweet way to keep the bond between mother and daughter close to your heart. Whether you're a mom of three or just one, you can select a necklace in your preferred color, or opt for a set of bracelets from the seller instead. Each set comes in a velvet bag ready for gifting, so all you'll need to do is deliver it.

Who couldn't use a handbag upgrade? We couldn't believe how spacious this $14 totebag is — and we have a feeling your Valentine won't either. Whether you opt for a deep brown style or a neutral black tote, this bag looks way more expensive than it actually is and makes for a practical gift that they'll actually be able to use.

Last-minute virtual Valentine's Day gifts

You can order these virtual gifts on Feb. 14, if you wanted to, and they'll still arrive on time.

While you can’t go wrong with a gift card to their favorite store, you can take it to the next level by getting them one that can be used for an activity you can do together. Airbnb’s gift cards range from $50 to $500, but you can also select a custom amount. They can put it towards a solo getaway or romantic escape or use it to book one of Airbnb’s fun online travel experiences.

Have you always dreamed of taking a romantic cooking class together? Surprise your S.O. with one of Sur La Table’s expert-led lessons. From a two-day pastry workshop to an introduction to sushi making, there are options to suit every kind of palette. Classes start at just $29, and you can sign up for virtual lessons or take a class at one of the company’s local stores.

Whether they have a burgeoning interest in interior design or want to take their passion for music to the next level, they can learn all kinds of skills with a Masterclass membership. And not only that, but they’ll be learning from the best of the best. Masterclass’ lessons are led by celebrities like Annie Leibovitz, Gordon Ramsay, Alicia Keys and more.

Uncommon Goods has plenty of unique gifts for Valentine’s Day. But for last-minute shoppers, the brand’s Uncommon Experiences are the perfect choice. Each of the virtual experiences is taught by a passionate expert and options range from tarot card reading to baking and hot sauce making.

Target last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

You can secure your gifts before or on Feb. 14 when you opt for in-store pickup.

While select Target products are eligible for same-day delivery, you can also order an item for pickup at your local store and it should be ready within two hours. Grab this cute waffle maker, which imprints Xs, Os and hearts on every waffle they make, so each breakfast will be made with love.

Everyone needs a good pair of plush slippers to wear around the house. This faux fur style looks super chic and is also right on theme.

This watch set comes with three interchangeable straps, so he can customize it to match his outfit. The watch face features a classic round dial and analog display for a timeless look.

Each time they light this coconut and honey scented candle, they’ll be reminded of you. And considering that the company says it can burn for up to 36 hours, they’ll be thinking about you a lot.

Is your partner obsessed with “Hot Ones”? Help them recreate the iconic YouTube series at home with this fun game. It includes 250 question, trivia and roast cards that players must answer — or else they’ll have to take a taste of the eye-wateringly spicy Last Dab hot sauce.

Your Valentine will love the nostalgic feel of this instant camera. It has auto-exposure and one-touch selfie modes, so capturing special moments is a breeze. Plus, the small design makes it easy to bring with them for all of their adventures.

Nordstrom last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

The deadline for ground shipping has passed, but you can still get your gifts on time with two-day shipping or, in some cases, in-store pickup.

This limited-edition perfume is sure to make a sweet gift for your partner. It features notes of rose, basil and cedarwood. It can be worn solo or layered with another fragrance from the brand for a truly unique scent. Order with two-day express shipping to ensure that it will make it in time for the holiday.

He’ll be obsessed with the retro feel of these '70s-reissue Nike sneakers. Available in five colors, they feature textured suede details and a raw-edged foam tongue for an overall stylish look.

A stylish yet practical gift, this water-resistant backpack is a great pick for anyone who is always on the go. It's big enough to hold a tablet, an umbrella, their phone and other daily essentials.

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of studs. These cubic zirconia earrings come in gold and platinum styles, which they can pair with nearly anything in their existing wardrobe.

Gloves are more than a functional winter wardrobe staple — they're a fashion statement, too. These cashmere-lined gloves look sleek enough to wear on any occasion and are also touch screen compatible.

Goldbelly last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Some gifts from Goldbelly's Valentine's collections can arrive as early as Feb. 10.

Give them something sweet that they can enjoy long after the holiday! Jars by Dani is known for its delectable cake jars, and this special assortment includes flavors such as Red Velvet Cheesecake Oreo and White Chocolate that just look swoon-worthy.

Maybe you know someone throwing a Galentine's Day celebration or loves to host for the holidays. This charcuterie board — which serves 3-4 people — includes everything they need for the ultimate appetizer. It's a savory curation they'll never forget.

Give them a pizza your heart — two of them, to be exact. They'll open up two thin crust, heart-shaped pizzas that they can enjoy on Valentine's Day or save for later.

This dozen of festive doughnuts arrive ready to eat and can be kept at room temperature for up to one day. They might just be too Instagram-worthy to eat.

This is a kind of pizza we can get behind. It's a milk chocolate heart topped with all sorts of tasty things, including pretzels, potato chips and chocolate gems. Plus, the mallet makes for a fun way to enjoy the treat.

1-800Flowers last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Select items from 1-800Flowers can still be delivered on Valentine's Day.

This isn't your ordinary box of chocolates. This large box includes 28 truffles of different flavors, including dark chocolate raspberry and hazelnut espresso. They might not even want to share!

If you truly can't think of anything else, this assortment of two dozen red roses is a sweet gesture. You can opt to upgrade the gift with a plush bear or box of chocolates, too.

A bouquet that requires no maintenance but is still fresh? We found it. This unique bouquet features six buttercream frosted cookies that arrive in a gift box.

Perfect for the kids (or, kids at heart) this adorable bear will surprise them with a serenade and a few sweet treats.

These plump strawberries come in a boxes of 6, 12 or 24. They're decorated with sprinkles and icing and are giving us all of the Valentine's Day feels.

