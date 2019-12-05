TODAY readers love this gold Kate Spade bracelet — and it's 29% off right now

A part of Kate Spade's collection of idiom bangles, this bracelet is handcrafted with 12-karat gold plating and has the phrase "Heart of Gold" engraved on the inside. The bangle also is available in rose gold and silver, each featuring a different classic phrase.

"I bought one of each type of metal for myself and they are all equally beautiful," one reviewer wrote.

"Love, love, love these bracelets," another shopper raved. "Once I knew it was a keeper I bought it in gold as well and I just recently purchased the silver to complete the set... I definitely recommend!"

With a sweet message and a sophisticated design, you might just want to get one for every woman on your shopping list!

