TODAY readers love this gold Kate Spade bracelet — and it's 29% off right now

Everyone loves to get jewelry and with the holidays around the corner, it's the perfect time to surprise the women in your life with something timeless and sentimental. This Kate Spade Heart of Gold Bangle fits the bill.
As last year's No. 1 bestselling gift for adults on TODAY, it's sure to be a popular choice. Plus, it's now on sale for 29% off.
Kate Spade Heart of Gold Bangle
A part of Kate Spade's collection of idiom bangles, this bracelet is handcrafted with 12-karat gold plating and has the phrase "Heart of Gold" engraved on the inside. The bangle also is available in rose gold and silver, each featuring a different classic phrase.
Stuff We Love
"I bought one of each type of metal for myself and they are all equally beautiful," one reviewer wrote.
"Love, love, love these bracelets," another shopper raved. "Once I knew it was a keeper I bought it in gold as well and I just recently purchased the silver to complete the set... I definitely recommend!"
With a sweet message and a sophisticated design, you might just want to get one for every woman on your shopping list!
