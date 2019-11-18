14 products for a stress-free holiday season

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year. Between trying to get all of your gift shopping done on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, to figuring out the best menus for family dinners, it seems like there's always something to be done — and in a short amount of time.

Sometimes, it feels like things would be easier if you just had an extra set of hands. Luckily, there are products that were created for times like this!

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by TODAY to share some of her picks to help get you through the holidays in a fun and stress-free way.

BETTER THAN A BASIC LEFTOVER HACK

This adjustable baggy rack stand makes storing leftovers much easier. It allows you to focus on carefully transferring cranberry sauce and stuffing while also reducing mess.

BETTER THAN A BASIC STRAINER

This silicone colander attaches to your pot to thoroughly strain your food without the need of additional dishes. Just snap it on and tilt it over the sink. It even works with heavier foods like potatoes!

A BETTER THAN BASIC BEER DISPENSER

Gone are the days of drinking beer directly out of a can or bottle. This DraftPour Beer Dispenser will make any beer taste like it came straight from the tap.

BETTER THAN A BASIC HOOK

These adjustable hooks make hanging decorations easy. You can even reposition them up to three times in the first 20 minutes to make sure you get it just right.

A BETTER THAN BASIC BAKING SHEET

No more having to fight to get dessert out of the pan. These baking sheets with handles make clean up easier than ever.

BETTER THAN A BASIC WINE DISPENSER

Make serving wine a simple task with this aerator and dispenser. It includes two cartridges and makes you look like an incredible host during your holiday parties.

BETTER THAN A BASIC ROASTING RACK

This isn't your regular roasting rack. This poultry frame positions your turkey or chicken at a unique angle that allows it to self-baste while it's cooking. It even cooks 20 minutes faster on average! Right now, you can get free shipping for orders made directly on the Topsy Turkey website.

A BETTER THAN BASIC ICE CONTAINER

Impress your guests with this long-lasting ice bucket. It can keep ice frozen for 48 hours — so no need to constantly worry about having to refill it.

BETTER THAN A BASIC BUTTER HOLDER

Sharing and spreading butter has never been easier than it is with this butter twister. The tablespoon markings on the side allow you to take exactly how much you want. This product is also dishwasher safe so clean up is easy!

BETTER THAN BASIC TABLE SETTINGS

Canary & King has everything you need for a cute, festive kitchen without breaking the bank. The best part? Their products are disposable! You can find cute place settings like the one shown among several other tabletop needs. Currently, Canary & King is having a sale and you can get 20% off until November 26.

Bonus Better Basic Items

BETTER THAN A BASIC LIGHT BULB

These bulbs are a fun take on a basic item. Use them to change the mood in a room or to keep by your bed for some daily inspiration! Right now, you can use code SHINEONJENN at checkout for 15% off your purchase.

A BETTER THAN BASIC BROOM

Who needs a regular broom when you have these microfiber house slippers? All you have to do is walk around and let the slippers do the rest. You can even get them in different colors including taupe, pink and purple!

BETTER THAN A BASIC JAR OPENER

You no longer have to put up a fight to open a jar thanks to this easy-to-use jar opener. A quick twist is all it takes to get the job done here. This product is also easy to install with the peel-and-stick adhesive and three included screws. It fits well in out-of-sight places like under a counter or in a cabinet.

BETTER THAN BASIC COOKWARE

The cookware from this collection is a must-have during the holidays. You can cook/bake and serve all in the same dish. With this collection, your clean-up time will be cut in half.

