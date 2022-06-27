Home Depot Fourth of July sweepstakes: summer grill giveaway

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Besides the long weekend and time spent with loved ones, we'd argue that the best part of July Fourth is, hands-down, the food. Juicy burgers, perfectly charred hot dogs and savory grilled veggies are all Independence Day staples that taste way better hot off the coals.

In need of a new grill? TODAY readers are in luck, because right now through July 4, we're offering you the chance to win a Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill from Home Depot.

For this exclusive giveaway, one lucky winner will receive a new stainless steel grill, complete with five burners, a 20-inch fold-away prep area and even a side burner for warming up rolls and buns. Whip up juicy hamburgers, smoky charred sweet corn, savory steaks and even fire-roasted fruit desserts with Nexgrill's 'Even-Heat' technology. Stainless-steel burners, flame tamers and enhanced grates work to distribute consistent heat across the grilling surface for a more even cook, according to the brand. And the 750-square-inch cooktop can fit up to 38 burgers, making you the MVP of your next cookout.

More than 100 five-star reviewers praise this grill for its easy assembly and the fact that it has plenty of space for cooking up meals for large groups.

Only one TODAY reader will win this deluxe grill, so make sure to enter for the chance to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US or DC who are 18 or older. Begins Jun 27, 2022 at 8 A.M. ET and ends July 4, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. ET. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit https://ul.ink/16C1W. Sponsors: the TODAY Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

