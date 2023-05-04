Calling all TODAY mamas! Jill Martin just launched a Mother's Day 'Shop The Scenes' collection

Our moms mean the world to us. And while we try to make sure to tell them that all year long, Mother's Day is a great opportunity to go the extra mile by showering them with love and, of course, giving them some artfully selected gifts.

Though finding that perfect present for Mom is often easier said than done. But whether you're shopping for a new mom, cool mom or the mom who considers herself to be the ultimate TODAY fan, you'll find plenty of inspiration in Jill Martin's new TODAY x Shop The Scenes collection.

The new line launched today and is part of Martin's Shop The Scenes brand, a retail site that allows people to shop fashion and home items as seen on or inspired by their favorite shows, from "Yellowstone" to "Emily in Paris." And this collection is made just for TODAY viewers — specifically, moms.

"I think a great Mother's Day gift is something that the other person will appreciate, use and think of you when they see it," Martin tells Shop TODAY. "It's acknowledging, for most mothers, the most important aspects of their lives, so I think it's a gift that should be taken seriously."

She adds that giving Mom something that feels personalized is also important. But that doesn't mean that it has to have their name on it — finding something that fits their personality is another way to do that. And the new collection has something for every kind of mom, whether she's into cozy apparel and athleisure or considers herself to be a "chill," "happy" or "hot" mama.

Maternal figures can also take many forms, and Martin says that she took that into consideration for the collection. "For the other mother figures in your life, whether it be an aunt or a family friend, someone you call 'mom' or your bonus mom, I wanted that person to be represented."

From comfortable loungewear to cool accessories, keep scrolling to shop the Shop The Scenes TODAY items that are perfect for every kind of mom in your life.

Shop The Scenes TODAY Mother's Day Collection

"I'm a bonus mom," Martin says. "So we named that on 'The New Rules' [Martin's TODAY All Day Series], with Eliza Roberts and Heather Rae El Moussa. We decided on a new name for stepmother, because we thought it sort of had a negative connotation to it. So we came up with 'bonus mom' ... my three step-kids call me their bonus mom, and I think that it's such a beautiful way to express our relationship."

The brand debuted this cute "happy TODAY" design on a crewneck for the previous Shop The Scenes holiday collection and we were obsessed. And it just got even better, because now it comes in a hoodie form! Martin says it's a "year-round" staple that will keep Mom cozy on cold days or chilly summer beach nights.

The sweatshirts from the brand are said to be made from a soft fleece material to help her stay super cozy. This "Love TODAY" option comes in both black and white and sizes X-small to 3X-large.

"To match your baby is the ultimate gift — I mean, how cute?" Martin says. Gift any new mamas in your life one of these sweet onesies and one of the above sweatshirts, so they can coordinate while watching their favorite show every morning.

By now, most of us know that loungewear can be elevated. But just in case anyone isn't in on the fact, Mom can wear this sweatshirt to make sure everyone knows that she's dressing up (but staying cozy) for the occasion. Martin describes this sweatshirt as "comfy and cozy but chic and super colorful."

"These t-shirts have a beautiful foil print on them, so they're very elevated," Martin says. "They're our cotton t-shirts that are pre-washed to give you that lived-in feel, so it's really cozy. You could wear it to go to bed in and also under a blazer with jeans. So it's for the mom who does everything or the person who does everything."

With this matching piece, everyone will know that mama and baby are the perfect happy pair when they're rocking these outfits.

Whether she's a happy mama, chill mama or hot mama, she can let her personality show with these fun hats. Plus, if you grab a couple different ones for Mom, she can change up her style to match her mood.

Martin says that her own mother's favorite item from the collection would probably be the chill mama t-shirt, "because she's anything but chill," she says. But she adds that she'll love the tumbler, "because she likes to drink a lot of water, so she's always carrying around water."

Not only are the tumblers in the collection non-spill, Martin says, but they also come with a straw for added convenience.

Shop The Scenes TODAY items on sale

All items from Martin's last Shop The Scenes TODAY collection are also on sale. While they'd all be equally perfect for Mom, we suggest treating yourself to something from the collection, too. It is on sale, after all!