Jill Martin just released a cozy TODAY fashion collection — here’s how to shop it

TODAY contributor Jill Martin stopped by the show this morning to talk about her brand, Shop the Scenes, and its newest release: a limited-edition TODAY holiday collection with comfy tees, sweat sets, hats and more, all centered around the show.

"I'm so proud to work [at TODAY], and I feel so honored every time I walk through the turnstile — and I don't mean that in a corny way, I really feel like that," Martin told Shop TODAY. "We're a family, and we have so many extended members of our family. I wanted to put something out there that's very exclusive, it's limited edition ... for our hardcore fans, who want to be part of our family, wear what we wear and live the way we live." Which, she said, for many of the correspondents and anchors when they're off the air, is in sweats. (They're just like us!)

Keep scrolling to shop the items from the new Shop The Scenes TODAY holiday collection, as seen on the show, as well as select picks from the brand's other lines.

Shop The Scenes TODAY holiday collection

Martin says this jean jacket is a "year-round item." It features a relaxed fit and TODAY logos with metallic details on the front and back, so you can show love for your "favorite morning show with pride," she said.

The three T-shirts in the collection feature fun sayings, like "chill TODAY," "grateful TODAY" and "happy TODAY," so you can show off your mood with your tee.

And according to Martin, the styling options for these tees are practically endless. "I've worn them to bed, I've worn them with sweatpants, into the show," she said. She also said she's dressed up the tees by wearing them under a blazer with jeans and heels. "I love the idea of wearing a T-shirt under a blazer, I think it gives it that casual elegance that everybody aims for," she said.

"I based [the collection] on what I felt like, as a viewer, I would want," Martin said. "So what do I want to be comfy and cozy in for the holidays? How do I want to wake up and watch my favorite morning show? Athleisure wear has skyrocketed since the pandemic, and we all want to be comfy and cozy but also chic."

This vintage-style sweat set features a colorful logo and stripes on the arms and leg. You can get the pieces in the colors gray, navy or white.

Start your day off on the right foot with this feel-good sweat set! The fleece set is perfect for lazy days around the house or chill nights at a friend's place. The best part? It's unisex! So you can grab one for your partner, dad or son to match!

While all the items in the new collection will make the perfect presents for any avid TODAY Show watchers in your life, the totes are great because they can be both a gift and a fun way to wrap a bigger present, she said. Not only will they be so excited as soon as they see their gift, but they'll also love having the reusable bag hold all their essentials.

These embroidered hats are perfect for bad hair days, sunny mornings and basically any casual outing on your agenda. They comes in two styles, a classic baseball hat or an on-trend trucker version.

What is Shop The Scenes?

If you've ever paused a movie to try and figure out where the main character's sweater was from or find out if that fictional fashion brand from your favorite TV show was real, Martin's Shop the Scenes line is just what you need.

"How many times has somebody watched a show and been like, 'I want that' or 'I want that' and then you feverishly Google it and you can't find it? And there's frustration and friction," Martin told us. "I thought to myself, why not make it so that there is less friction, ease for the customer, and you could get the authentic product that you see on the show that you want?"

So Martin teamed up with "Yellowstone" production company 101 Studios to launch Shop The Scenes, a retail site that allows customers to shop fashion and home items that have been featured on or are inspired by their favorite shows.

Since its debut earlier this season, the brand has released lines themed around the popular shows "Yellowstone" and "Emily in Paris," so viewers can now pop a bottle of Champére sparkling wine or wear Beth Dutton's wedding coat while watching their favorite characters.

Shop The Scenes "Yellowstone" Collection

This exclusive tee will get the vote of any "Yellowstone" fan! According to the brand, the shirt is pre-washed with extra softeners to give it that comfortable, lived-in feel.

"People want to dine like a Dutton," Martin said, and this set will have you on your way to doing that. Taken straight from the screen, the cup and saucer feature a rodeo pattern. They're also designed to be microwave, dishwasher and oven-safe.

You can channel Jimmy, Tate and Ethan with this authentic Yellowstone Dutton Ranch trucker cap. It comes in four colors, so you can get one for yourself and another for your binge buddy.

Stay cozy while tuning in for the newest episodes with this pullover hoodie. It's available in a range of sizes, spanning from X-small to 3X-large.

Shop The Scenes "Emily in Paris" collection

Did you find yourself wishing you could rock a Pierre Cadault original piece after watching the show? Now you basically can! The brand says that this sweatshirt is "so soft you might never want to take it off."

Rep the local hot spot with this tee, which was inspired by Gabriel's restaurant on the show.

You'll be ready to pop some bubbly and curl up on the couch (or head out with friends) in this sweatshirt! It comes in three colors and there are even matching sweatpants, so you can rock the whole set.