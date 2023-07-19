J.Crew has steep discounts on more than 2,000 summer styles — deals start at just $12

We're nearly halfway through the summer season, which means our favorite sundresses, linen pants and blouses have likely had their time in the spotlight, endured some sweaty afternoons and earned quite a few compliments. But there's still plenty of summer barbecues, beach days and picnics left and so many opportunities to debut a new outfit. That's where J.Crew's End of Season sale comes in.

For a limited time, the brand is offering up to 70% off more than 1,000 summer styles. We did the heavy lifting for you and scoured through hundreds of products to find the best deals available right now — and they're all under $50. To take advantage of the sale, enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout.

Keep reading to shop the newest swimsuits, cute dresses, easy shorts and more that you'll want to add to your summer wardrobe.

J.Crew End of Season Sale deals

Did someone say linen is on sale? This vibrant staple is breathable and the perfect flirty dress for any summer occasion. Dress it up with kitten heels and a gold pair of earrings or throw on your favorite pair of sneakers and wear it on the go.

Everyone needs a reliable sleeveless top for a hot summer day. This one in soft gauze is a go-to option and will make you look put together within seconds.

On the days where your style inspiration is lacking, a black mini dress is always the answer. Easy to accessorize, this little black dress is your versatile summer staple for less than $40.

Here is a summer piece that will receive endless compliments. One Shop TODAY contributor owns this striped, pleated skirt and is obsessed.

A good pair of denim shorts at an affordable price is not so easy to come by. If you are looking for that everyday, reliable jean short, we have found it— and it's on sale.

The search is over! We found a unique summer piece that will have everyone wondering where you’ve been shopping. This linen, fringe skirt is your quiet luxury-looking piece of the summer.

A printed skirt is the perfect thing to pair with any basic top. It comes in two colors and both are on sale.

Complete your summer wardrobe with this classic, V-neck slip dress. A midi slip dress is a comfortable option and looks great on any silhouette.

A classic cotton t-shirt is a staple for your capsule wardrobe — and this one is on sale. Though we could wax poetic about the tee’s sustainable fabric or flattering fit, one reviewer said it best:

“This T-shirt is perfect in every way. Not too thin and not too thick. Not too fitted and not too roomy. The crew neck isn’t too wide and it’s not too close to the neck. The sleeves aren’t too long or too short. The length isn’t too long or too short either. It’s the Goldilocks baby bear of T-shirts.”

If you haven’t heard, Barbiecore is all the rage right now and this swimsuit screams pretty in pink. Grab the one-piece for more than 50% off during J.Crew’s End of Season sale.

'90s fashion remains popular, and this skirt channels the slip dresses everyone loved. J.Crew added an elastic waistband and a lower hemline to fuse present trends with the past.

Everyone needs a statement dress, and this one is on sale for 50% off. We’re loving its ruffle trim on the straps, neckline and hem.

This vibrant button down is a versatile option for your summer style. You can wear it open, closed, or even tied up everywhere from the beach to the office.

Whether you’re headed to the office or your backyard barbecue, this ruffle-sleeve shirt will earn you all the compliments. It’s available in six colors so you can mix and match with your favorite linen pants.

Flowy, linen blouses are the key to staying cool all summer long. Experts say you should aim to buy linen pieces that are as close to 100% linen as possible and this top fits the bill.

Shop this cute tank for a carefree summer look. Tuck it into jean shorts or pair it with a skirt after grabbing it for $12.

Sales are the perfect time to stock up on basics that you’ll wear again and again. Add this classic V-neck to your cart and save 50% on a wardrobe staple.

Shoppers are turning to summer prints to spice up their wardrobes, including this leopard print one-piece. The suit is made from 60% recycled materials so you can support efforts to clean bodies of water while swimming in them.