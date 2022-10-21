You can score nearly 80% off fall sweaters, coats and more at J. Crew right now

With the temperatures rapidly changing, we've been looking to update our wardrobe with cold-weather staples that will help us stay cozy all season long. While J. Crew is one of our favorite places to find those kinds of items, the retailer isn't always known for its affordability. That's why when we saw that the brand was having a massive Midseason Sale, we knew we couldn't keep that information to ourselves.

So many items across J. Crew's site are marked down during the event — you can score $100 women's and men's outerwear, $50 kids' outerwear and up to 60% off sale styles (discounts on discounts!). You'll need to enter the code SOGOOD at checkout to get all those savings, but that's not all! The brand is also having its Cashmere Event, so you can score 20% off luxurious sweaters, shirts and more with the code CASHMERE. Plus, select styles are marked down by 50% (and you don't even need a code to save on those). One thing to note: Many of these items are final sale.

These deals run through Monday, Oct. 24, so we suggest factoring some shopping into your weekend plans. To help make things easier for you, we rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale that you can add to your cart now.

J. Crew fall fashion deals

Reviewers say this long-sleeve tee is soft, comfortable and washes well. Basically, everything you could want from a fall layering piece. Though it does get even better! When you use the code SOGOOD, you can score select colors for less than $20.

Both of the colors — Lilac Ivory and Apricot Ivory — of this sweater are currently marked down to just $32. That's nearly $100 in savings (and a 75% discount). The chic crewneck is said to feature a relaxed fit and puffed sleeves, giving it that cozy, slightly oversized look that we love this time of the year.

Not quite a sweater but not as simple as your basic tee, this shirt is made with the brand's Supersculpt fabric, which is said to be stretchy, comfortable and to hold you in for a "perfectly sculpted fit."

Sizes of this bestselling sweater-jacket are selling out, so you're going to want to add it to your cart while you still can. Inspired by oversized outerwear, this layering staple seems like it would be perfect to throw on for lazy days when you want to still look polished or brisk afternoons spent running errands.

It's clog season! And these ones are currently marked down by 77%. They feature a genuine wood sole, stud detailing and a soft leather upper, which give them that classic, cool clog look. For the best fit, the brand recommends ordering in a half size up.

If you've been searching for the perfect pair of vintage-inspired jeans, look no further than these. They have that classic look with some modern updates, like a nipped-in waist (which the brand says helps prevent that dreaded gap in the back) and a contoured waistband.

In case you haven't heard, cargo pants have made a big comeback! And these ones are sure to become your new go-tos for the office, lunches and so much more.

This puffer coat comes in seven different colors. Choose the black, brown or white options for a classic look or go bold with one of the brighter shades, like pink or green. The coat is filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative designed to keep you warm on chilly days.

It's not often that you can find a cashmere sweater for less than $100, but this one is marked down to $92 in select colors right now. It features the brand's new cashmere material, which is said to be made with finer, loftier fibers for a softer feel. Don't forget to use the code CASHMERE at checkout to save.

Stay cozy in this plush sherpa sweatshirt. It features a button-up design and a roomy kangaroo pocket. The best part? It's machine-washable!

You can score these stylish cropped jeans for less than $50 right now! According to one reviewer, they "are so comfortable and stylish!" Though many shoppers note that they do run big.

These hoops put a twist on the classic pearl earrings. While you'll want to wear them every day, we think they'd be the perfect choice for those upcoming holiday soirees that you have on your calendar.

Update your jewelry collection with this stylish bar necklace. Perfect for wearing on its own or stacking with other accessories, we suggest grabbing it while it's less than $20.

This sweatshirt is made with Magic Rinse, a four-step process that the brand says makes its fabric "so soft" and lightweight that it feels like magic. Six of the color options are marked down to less than $40 right now.

Your little one will be the star of every holiday party in this sweet sweater dress. It features stylish ruffled details on the collar and sleeves.

Searching for the perfect gift for Dad, Grandpa or any other guy in your life? You can't go wrong with a tie. And this one is made with silk from BBC Jacquard, which the brand says is an Italian mill that's known for its high-end fabrics.

One reviewer said that "this blouse is perfection!!" and added that it fits true to size and isn't too short or puffy. Another said they loved it so much, they were "buying another one as a backup."