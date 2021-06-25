We interviewed this celebrity because we think you’ll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity’s own product line [or a brand that they are paid to promote]. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

If you’ve ever ventured into the vast world of beauty TikTok, you’ve likely come across Hyram Yarbro.

Better known simply as Hyram, the 25-year-old social media star has become a go-to source for skin care advice for the younger generation. His TikTok account @skincarebyhyram has nearly 7 million followers while his YouTube channel has just over 4.5 million subscribers. His videos range from skin care how-to's to ingredient breakdowns and product reviews — and any beauty staples that have garnered his stamp of approval have been known to go viral. Just look at the #hyramapproved hashtag on TikTok, which has more than 46 million collective views and is filled with videos featuring users trying out his favorite products. (You have him to thank for your recent CeraVe obsession, by the way.)

But skin care wasn't always top of mind for the now-beauty guru. "I grew up on a cattle ranch in Arizona, so it really was not something that was ever once referenced, to my memory," Hyram told Shop TODAY. He always thought of it as "fancy creams for fancy people." It wasn't until he began noticing premature signs of aging on his forehead and under eyes while in college that his interest piqued.

"I didn’t realize that [quality skin care] was something that is not only very accessible but it really delivers results. Once I started thinking about ingredients, formulation and all of those kinds of things, it just fascinated me. I felt like there was an endless amount of information to be pursued and I wanted to be able to help share that in a simplified way for people, like me, who didn’t really know about skin care before."

Now, he's taking that one step further and launching his own long-awaited skin care brand, Selfless by Hyram, which debuted at Sephora yesterday. For the launch, he partnered with beloved and affordable brand The Inkey List. For the products, Hyram explained that he wasn't looking to make quick-fix skin solutions, but rather create formulas that support the health of the skin with "powerfully effective ingredients, just in doses that are continually day-by-day giving you results, without sensitivity," he said.

His desire to help people navigate the murky waters of what a good skin care regimen looked like was not the only driving force in creating a company, he also wanted to bring about social change. "I knew that if I wanted to create a brand, it needed to have something that resonated at such a deeper level," he said. That's why a percentage from each purchase will be donated to the Rainforest Trust or the Thirst Project.

Skin care must-haves

When it comes to keeping your skin looking its best this summer, Hyram offered some tried-and-true advice: "Sunscreen," he said. "I think that’s the biggest one that people tend to overlook." Though he also added that you should focus on your nighttime skin routine, using products that will help to repair any damage done to your moisture barrier during the day.

With that in mind, Shop TODAY asked him to share a handful of his signature affordable product recommendations. Here, six must-have skin care staples that are all #hyramapproved.

"It’s hard to find a really, really good drugstore sunscreen," Hyram said. But this one is it. "It’s one of my favorite sunscreens, just because of its ability to mattify the skin. And its corrective tint," he said. He previously worked with bliss as a partner.

Hyram also likes this SPF 30 formula, which has more of a tint than the above option. He added that it's great for anyone with combination or oily skin.

Hyram also recommended this eye cream from CeraVe, which he previously was a spokesperson for. "The second ingredient is niacinamide, which is an incredible ingredient that I love," he said. As previously reported by Shop TODAY, the ingredient can increase collagen production, improve fine lines and wrinkles and protect the skin barrier.

If Hyram had to choose a favorite product from his new line, this would be it. On his YouTube channel, he said he often gets questions about how to address issues like acne scarring, hyperpigmentation and dark spots — and this formula does it all. It pairs retinol with moisture-boosting squalane and rainbow algae, which is said to help fade hyperpigmentation.

The Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream has "amazing ingredients," Hyram said. He's a fan of the brand, having once been a partner, and loves this cream because it features calming green tea and aloe vera. Plus, the lightweight formula easily absorbs into the skin without leaving any greasy residue behind.

Infused with Sativa seed oil and hyaluronic acid, Hyram said the E.l.f. Happy Hydration Cream is a "super affordable product that delivers great results."

