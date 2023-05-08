If you look in the mirror and see some dimples of cellulite around your thighs, arms or backside, congrats, you're part of the in crowd. According to Boston-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Papri Sarkar, about 80 to 90 percent of women have cellulite, meaning way more of us have it than don't.

So if you do notice it, just know that it's nothing to feel bad about and is completely normal. That being said, if it's an area of insecurity for you, it's understandable if you're hoping to find a way to get rid of it.

Unfortunately, that can be a hard thing to do. So we asked Dr. Sarkar and Dr. Jennifer Levine, a double-board certified plastic surgeon in New York City, to break down everything you need to know and share the ways you can reduce its appearance at home — including, the surprising way that using a self-tanner can help.

Cellulite causes | Getting rid of cellulite | Reducing cellulite at home | Retinol for cellulite | Caffeine for cellulite | Self-tanning for cellulite | Dry brushing for cellulite

What causes cellulite?

In your body, fat is held into place by fibrous bands. "Over time, what happens is that as these bands break down, you get injured or if a little piece of it snaps, then you get an out-pouching of a small piece of fat there," Sarkar says. This causes the dimpled appearance of cellulite, which she says is more common in certain areas of the body, like the thighs, butt or arms. It's much less likely to appear in men than women, because unlike women, who have vertically-stacked bands, theirs are more secure, in a "crosshatch pattern," she explains.

Experts aren't sure of the exact reasons why cellulite appears, though Levine says that there are likely hormonal factors at play.

Cellulite can show up in anyone, regardless of size or body mass, but there are things that can affect its appearance. As you age, those fibrous bands don't work as well as they once did. Plus, Sarkar says other support structures, like collagen and muscles, start to break down, which can lead to uneven fat distribution.

How can you get rid of cellulite?

Unfortunately, you can't really get rid of cellulite altogether, but there are things that you can do to reduce its appearance. "If you're eating a healthy diet, you have less fat and you have good muscle mass and skin quality, it will help the appearance of cellulite," Levine says.

If you want to get serious about reducing its appearance, as per usual, the best results will be found at your doctor's office. There aren't many devices that are FDA-approved to treat cellulite, because they have to show results for a long period of time, and many don't, Levine says. Though one device that has managed to get the seal of approval is Avéli, a handheld device that allows professionals to go in and cut the bands that cause the cellulite, she explains.

There are also lasers that your dermatologist can use to treat the area, Sarkar says. They can also use a combination of treatment methods, including a mix of lasers to smooth out the area and injectable fillers, to improve the appearance.

How to reduce cellulite at home

If you're hoping to skip the trip to the dermatologist's office, there are some ways that you can reduce its appearance at home. One important thing to keep in mind: Many at-home remedies are temporary, meaning there's no telling how strong the effects will be and they'll likely only last a matter of hours. But still, if you're spending a day at the beach or are wearing a more revealing dress, doing these things could help boost your confidence for the occasion.

Can retinol help with cellulite?

The at-home treatments with the most scientific evidence behind them are retinoids, says Sarkar. That can be an over-the-counter retinol cream or a prescribed retin-A treatment. These can help smooth the skin and increase collagen. "But they take a really, really, really long time and they only help a little," she says. Meaning, you'll want to stick with it for at least a few months and you shouldn't expect to see a drastic change. That's why she recommends combining it with some of the other at-home remedies, like caffeine treatments or massage (more on those later).

Retinol body creams for cellulite

You'll get plenty of bang for your buck with this affordable lotion, which was designed to be used on both your body and your face. Along with helping with wrinkles and signs of aging, reviewers say that they've also noticed that it has an effect on cellulite. "This cream is AMAZING! I've used it for cellulite on my hip area and couldn't be more pleased," one shopper wrote.

Along with retinol, this cream from Paula's Choice is said to feature ingredients like evening primrose and shea butter to nourish skin while improving texture and diminishing the appearance of uneven skin tone. According to the brand, it's suitable for all skin types and goes on "silky smooth" without leaving a greasy residue.

According to the brand, this formula features encapsulated retinol with cocoa butter and vitamin E, which delivers the skin-renewing benefits without the dryness that the ingredient is known for. Safe for sensitive skin, it's said to be vegan, cruelty-free and its packaging is even made with 75 percent PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic.

Can caffeine help with cellulite?

We all know that caffeine in the morning can be helpful for getting us through the day, but as an ingredient, it can also have benefits for your skin — especially when it comes to cellulite. Products that have caffeine in them will temporarily tighten the skin, thus improving the appearance of cellulite, Levine says.

Sarkar also says that caffeine can increase blood flow and dehydrate the cells, which can temporarily improve the unevenness the of skin. Though the key word here, much like your morning cup of coffee and as with most of these treatments, is that it's temporary.

"It takes about 60 minutes to kick in, so if you're going for a hot date or if you're going for a beach day or something, put it on before you jump in the car, and then it lasts for a couple of hours," Sarkar says.

Caffeine products for cellulite

"I never write reviews unless a product is actually life changing and this product is one of them!" one shopper wrote. "I’ve noticed changes within 5 days of using - HIGHLY recommend for tightening, toning & smoothing!!"

Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has gone viral for its ability to smooth and tighten skin. It features guarana, which the brand says has more than five times the amount of caffeine as coffee. And its skin-smoothing effects aren't the only thing that people have gushed about — shoppers are also obsessed with the yummy scent, which is said to have notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla.

Scrubs are another way to get the ingredient into your skin. While you can make it at home, if you want to avoid the mess, you can also reach for this top-rated Amazon option.

"I recommend doing something like a coffee scrub ... the caffeine will get in, it'll exfoliate the skin, so if you have any patchy areas of dead skin, it'll remove them," Sarkar says. "And then I actually recommend doing a self tanner."

Can self-tanning help reduce the appearance of cellulite?

"Part of the reason that you noticed the cellulite is because the light is reflecting differently off of different areas," Sarkar says. "The areas that are dimpled are darker, the areas that are not dimpled are shinier and whiter. So essentially, if you use a self-tanner, then you just see it less, it's less noticeable."

We love this hack, because not only will you be helping reduce the appearance of cellulite, but you'll also have a summer-ready glow.

Self-tanners to try

If you're a little freaked out by the idea of self-tanning, it's understandable. After all, we've all heard horror stories about people ending up looking orange and staining their sheets. This lotion, which won a Shop TODAY Beauty Award, is designed to be buildable and develop gradually, so you get a smooth-looking sun-kissed color without streaks or stains.

Another Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner, this tanning mousse has more than 12,000 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers who say that it's easy to apply and won't make you look orange. The tan is designed to last for up to 10 days and it has a tint, which the brand says can help guide application.

Does dry brushing help cellulite?

Much like caffeine, which works by increasing the blood flow to the area, dry brushing can have the same effect, Sarkar says. But you can likely expect that the results won't last as long as one of the caffeine creams.

Other similar methods, including massage devices and microcurrent devices will likely have a similar effect, but in order to see a difference, you will have to be disciplined and use them regularly. "They really only make a difference if you do them every single day," Sarkar says.

Exfoliate the skin and increase blood flow with the help of this affordable dry brush — it's a shopper-favorite with nearly 13,000 five-star ratings.

When dry brushing to target cellulite, a dermatologist previously told us that you should bush "upwards towards the heart, focusing on cellulite-prone areas to stimulate the lymphatic system."

Meet our experts