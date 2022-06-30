4 date-night ideas for the perfect summer night in

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The weather isn't the only thing getting warmer this summer, according to every song and movie, it is the season to spark a summer romance. Whether you're in a new relationship or looking to surprise yourlong-term partner, there's tons of unique ideas out there that will be fun for both you and your other half.

To help you with some ideas, lifestyle expert Evette Rios stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some of her favorite at-home date nights, including fun products that are sure to impress your significant other.

From a movie night upgrade to games designed to get to know each other better, keep reading to see all 18 summer date night products to spice up the evening.

Enjoy the simple things in life with a picturesque evening. You both can bike around a local street, park or beach at sunset with these vintage-style bike cruisers. Featuring a padded seat, the brand says you'll be riding in comfort and style.

If you're looking to get away from crowds, an outdoor picnic could be a perfect option to get alone time and feel away from it all. According to the brand, this picnic blanket is waterproof, sand-proof, and folds up into a convenient bag, so you can wear it while bike riding, or walking hand-in-hand.

Impress your date with an upgraded seating option by packing these foldable chairs. The brand says they fold into the size of a water-bottle and can be set up in five seconds, making them convenient for easy carrying.

Casino night

Dress up and show off your mixology skills with this cocktail tool set from Rabbit Wine. Coming with a garnish tool, mixing glass and muddler, you'll be able to whip up their favorite drink in no time.

Editor's Note: Rio's original pick is out of stock, but we found another option below.

No casino night is complete without a little risk and games. Get to know each other even more with this truth or dare game for couples. The game is designed to discover "naughty truths" or set them up with bold dares.

Featuring three different categories, which include ice breakers and the hard questions, the brand says this game is designed to bring your relationship to the next level by really getting to know each other.

Let this printable dice game decide how your night is going to go with just a roll. Many Etsy reviewers wrote how convenient and fun this game was for a romantic night in.

For a more low-key game night, this 6-in-1 dice holds the pieces to all of the classic games. This cube contains chess, a 30-piece backgammon set, two decks of cards, poker chips and more!

Game night isn't complete without some background music to set the mood. Featuring an LED light that has nine different settings for the perfect mood lighting, the brand says this speaker has 360-degree for a panoramic sound experience.

This portable bluetooth speaker has a sleek look and the brand says it has up to 18 hours of playback, so you don't have to worry about the tunes running out before the night ends.

Movie night

Give them an epic outdoor movie night and bring the full cinema experience home by playing their favorite movie with this mini portable projector. According to the brand, this projector is small enough to carry between rooms and it works best on a 70 inch screen or space. Plus it's currently 63% off!

If you don't have the clean wall space for your projector, this screen is a good option to stream your favorite movie. The brand says it can be used outdoors, so it's another great date night option to feature a movie under the stars, or host your very own drive-in theater.

Movie night isn't complete without some homemade popcorn. Coming with five different seasoning flavors, there's sure to be a taste for both you and your date to enjoy together.

Get cozy in these wrap around lounge pillows. According to the brand, these pillows are super soft with 100 percent polyester fabric and recycled polyester fabric filling.

