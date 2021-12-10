13 stocking stuffers for the whole family, from Apple Watch bands to face oil

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season can be stressful, and with so much focus on finding the perfect present for everyone on your list, stocking stuffers are often overlooked. Sure, you can go with classic go-to options like socks and lottery tickets, but stockings are a great way to slip in gifts that are sometimes even better than what is under the tree.

To help you find the perfect stocking stuffers, Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her recommendations.

Read on to shop skin care products, cozy slippers, blue light glasses and more.

For her

This limited-edition lip gloss set is the perfect size for holiday stockings, and is great for traveling. The gloss, which is formulated with a blend of botanical oils, is crafted to be ultra shiny and non-sticky.

Facial globes are said to be helpful when it comes to soothing inflamed skin, shrinking pores and de-puffing. To maximize its cooling effect, place the globe in a refrigerator overnight. This tool, which is made from hand-blown glass and filled with biodegradable gel, can also be used with serums, sheet masks and creams.

This hydrating face oil is made to be used on all skin types and is formulated with algae to help with anti-aging. Other ingredients include plankton extract and superfood plant oils to help hydrate dry skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

This collection of five trial-size vials of Jo Malone London cologne might be a great way to discover your next favorite scent. Some of the fragrances include wood sage and sea salt, English pear and freesia and nectarine blossom and honey.

For him

If the man in your life needs to upgrade his skin care routine, this men's grooming set might come to the rescue. The set includes a face wash to refresh skin, a vitamin-enriched moisturizer and a body scrub soap.

Handmade using leather processed in a chemical-free traditional technique, this leather Apple Watch band is a great stocking stuffer, especially if you want to add a personalized touch. Four different color options are available for adapters as well as the stitching. You can also have a message engraved into the leather for free.

Designed with a wool-blend fabric that is soft against skin and naturally thermoregulating, these gloves are perfect for staying warm in the cold winter months. Perfect for on-the-go, these gloves are tech-friendly and allow you to swipe, scroll and snap pictures.

For them

Enhance your individual style with these trendy blue light glasses. These glasses work to prevent symptoms of digital eye strain, reduce the chance of headaches and help alleviate tired eyes.

Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Tyrone Hazen created the idea for his adorable koozies while camping. The koozies come in designs such as coats, sleeping bags and life preservers and are great for keeping your drinks cool and hands warm.

Keep your feet warm this winter with these cozy monogrammed slippers. The soles are lined with non-skid material and the slippers are machine washable.

For kids

If your kid loves fidget toys, this belt bag bundle is a great stocking stuffer. Some of the toys included are a pop it rainbow square, a classic fidget chain, a magnetic ring toy and more.

Crocs are back in style and are a comfortable shoe option for kids. Light and durable, Crocs are easy to come on and off and are styled with ventilation holes to accommodate Jibbitz charms.

Add some personality to your Crocs with fun Jibbitz charms. The charms come in a variety of shapes, sizes and designs and can be fun to collect.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2021 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!