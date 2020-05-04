Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Sometimes the products we stumble across by chance end up becoming the ones we can't live without.

For TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, these finds range from skin care products to sentimental pieces of jewelry. If you're still looking for that perfect Mother's Day gift, each of Hoda and Jenna shared some gift-worthy favorites this morning during their "Can't Live Without It" segment.

Whether you're looking to gift her a self-care package or a piece of statement jewelry to let her know how much you love her, these are great picks for Mom!

We should note that these products were independently chosen by the TODAY anchors. The anchors are not paid to mention them and are unaffiliated with these brands. The products are simply some of their favorite things.

Hoda's Picks

While Hoda noted that these cleansing wipes weren't her "Can't Live Without It" pick, she loves beauty products made with coconut oil. "Every time I reach for something coconut oil I laugh inside because I remember [Jenna] saying that I do that ... I have so many coconut oil products," Hoda laughed.

These coconut water cleansing wipes are just what Hoda happened to have on hand. They're soft and gentle on the skin but can remove tough makeup and dirt in a breeze. The coconut water extract also boasts soothing and relaxing properties to leave you and your skin feeling refreshed.

Hoda's "Can't Live Without It" pick is this adorable engraved necklace from designer Jennifer Miller.

"Since Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, it's the only necklace I've been wearing non-stop," Hoda said. The long chain makes it easy to pair with other necklaces and dainty earrings, while the eye-catching gold finish makes it stunning enough to wear on its own.

The piece can even be engraved with the message of your choice, so the mom in your life can wear a message just as sweet as Hoda's close to her heart. You can also use the code "MOM20" at checkout for 20% off of the original price of this statement piece.

Jenna's pick

Jenna can't live without this Epsom salt bath, which upgrades her self-care baths and helps give her a bit of relaxation.

For her "Can't Live Without It" pick, Jenna shared that this muscle recovery soak makes her routine just a little bit better.

"This makes your muscles feel good," Jenna said. While she laughed that Hoda is not a fan of baths, Jenna noted that they tend to help her when she is feeling stressed.

