Breast Cancer Awareness month is much more than an excuse to wear pink. This month draws attention to a disease that affects one in eight women in the United States with an estimation of over 265,000 new cases of cancer in 2019 alone.

Companies and brands across the country focus their attention on the issue during the month of October, bringing consideration toward the high rate of diagnosis. Though the disease alone impacts under 300,000 new individuals per year, breast cancer can be destructive to an entire community.

TODAY style editor Bobbie Thomas visited our anchors to show them how you can give back by shopping at the same stores you know and love.

These ones in particular, donate a significant amount to the diagnosis and research of breast cancer, support of those involved and access to information around the disease.

Read on to see how you can have an impact one purchase at a time.

STYLISH SCARVES

Hope Skinny Silk Scarf

This Ann Taylor scarf is labeled the "Hope Scarf." It was created to promote the gift of hope and is adorned with beautiful butterflies and bold colors. 90% of your purchase will go toward the Breast Cancer Rsearch Foundation.

Strength Skinny Silk Scarf

The "Strength Scarf" is also part of the breast cancer awareness collection by Ann Taylor. The floral pattern was designed in the spirit of limitless possibility and empowerment.

Inspiration Skinny Silk Scarf

If you're looking for courage, creativity and motivation, this "Inspiration Scarf" will provide just that. It is made from 100% silk and 90% of the purchase price goes to the BCRF.

BEAUTY FAVES

Limited Edition Baby Foot Peel

Dry feet? The Baby Foot peel contains 16 typed of natural extracts that moisturize and exfoliate simultaneously. 50% of this limited edition purchase will go to The American Cancer Society during the month of October.

Rita Hazan Shine Balm

This shine balm melts to repair and hydrate hair with ingredients such as sunflower oil, moringa and vitamins A, C and E. During the month of October, Rita Hazan will donate 50% of its sales to the Susan G. Women Foundation.

Conair MiniPro Ceramic Smoothing Brush

This 4.2-star rated mini smoothing brush is ideal for an on-the-go hair rescue. Regardless of sales, Conair will make a donation of $110,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

LOUNGE WE LOVE

Floral Lace and Mesh Bralette

Rihanna, Savage X Fenty and the Clara Lionel Foundation are partnering to celebrate the Thrivers which is a lesser known group of women living with aggressive breast cancer. You can get a beautiful lace bralette like this one, and donate to the foundation with every purchase.

