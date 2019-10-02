At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Motherhood can be pretty compelling. You're able to bring a new life into the world, build family values from the ground up and go through the milestones of parenting with a little one by your side.

Learning to breastfeed and synchronizing carpools are typical endeavors that moms typically face, but personal fashion and style are rarely at the forefront of motherhood priorities.

TODAY Show style expert Lilliana Vazquez sat down with three mothers to prove that fashion and parenting can actually work hand-in-hand. Joined by three “mom influencers,” Vazquez dove into how these women got their start, how they navigate their everyday lives and why they made the decision to show the world their unique style.

After learning more about her models, she dressed them head-to-toe based on some of the most popular trends of the season — and you’ll be surprised to see the picks.

Check out these truly incredible mom influencers and their new styles below.

Dark Florals

Joanna Goddard was born in Paris and grew up in France, England and Michigan. After graduation, she moved to New York City and started a career working in the editorial department at Cosmopolitan.

She spent a few years in the magazine world and later became the editor-in-chief of Bene (an award-winning quarterly about Italian style and life). Goddard continued her editorial career at Glamour and New York Magazine, and moved into a blogging position with Conde Nast Traveler and Martha Stewart Living.

Now, she runs a popular blog called A Cup of Jo where she has curated a team of writers with engaged readers. In addition, she has an Instagram account with 193-thousand followers.

Goddard was styled by Vasquez in the dark florals trend — a look which flows perfectly from summer to fall. Check out her outfit below!

This dress is adorned in budding florals and features a relaxed silhouette with fitted-cuff sleeves. Don't let the classic turtleneck fool you — the open-back style brings just the right about of edge to an otherwise elegant outfit.

Florals may seem like a summer look, but with the addition of an earth-toned biker jacket this style immediately transitions into a fall must-have. The silver embellishments and zippers might give off a rugged vibe, but a good jacket like this one can be dressed to fit multiple occasions.

Remember that "no white after Labor Day" rule? Push that notion aside. A beautiful snow-white boot like these deserves to be worn year round and can be paired with everything from a dress to jeans.

Power Shoulders

Sai De Silva also calls New York City her home though the was originally born in Los Angeles. She moved to the east coast at the age of two and said that the Big Apple was “a magical city that made me who I am.”

Silva is a married mother of two daughters and loves her family dearly. Though she is happy to be a mother, she didn’t always view motherhood in a positive light. “My thoughts on becoming a mother we’re simple. You lose your identity, wear workout gear with no intentions of going to the gym and carpool kids around in a minivan,” she said.

But, when she became pregnant and realized she wasn’t ready to give up her current lifestyle, she changed her mindset and aimed to be the best version of herself. Silva now runs a 299-thousand-follower Instagram account and a blog called Scout The City — created in 2014 with the goal of inspiring women to be "confident and fab."

She stepped into the studio to showcase the “Power Shoulders” trend. Read on to see some of the must have style additions.

Go bold with this sheer, polka-dot blouse. It boasts a v-neckline, fearless balloon sleeves and a button-down closure. Right now, this statement piece is 50% off on the site.

Owning a pair of gool ol' Levi jeans says a few things — you like a classic look, enjoy versatility and appreciate a quality pair of pants. This distressed pair offers up a perfect pairing for a blouse, a simple shirt or a rustic, fall-inspired jacket.

Vazquez knows that a pair of bold stilettos can alter any outfit for the better — but just because it's getting a bit chillier doesn't mean you should completely avoid an open toe. This Akira pair has a slim stiletto heel, an adjustable ankle strap and an eye-catching feather upper.

Pants Suit with Sneakers

Allison Gary currently resides just outside of Washington D.C. with her husband and her 10-year-old daughter.

Around a decade ago, she began sharing her outfits with followers who were eager to get a glimpse of her relatable and accessible styles. Living with the belief that fashion can be translated for a variety of ages, body types and lifestyles, Gary showcased affordable pieces that her fans could easily mirror with a few simple staples.

She is now the proud creator of a blog called Wardrobe Oxygen — helping women “realize their beauty and personal style and express it through their wardrobe.” Here, she offers up style hacks, recommends worthwhile pieces and provides detailed (and honest) reviews. And, her 17-thousand-follower Instagram account features her in-the-moment looks which are just as inspiring as they are eye-catching.

Gary was styled in a wide-leg suit and sneakers — with a chic twist. Take a look at her outfit below.

Wide-leg pants are talked about all over social media so it makes complete sense that they made their way into this trendy look. The billowed bottoms have a cultivated look that works well for nearly any event.

Though Vazquez's blazer choice is currently out of stock, we are loving this classic option that sits at a similar price. If you look closely you'll be able to see a houndstooth pattern that makes this piece look extra unique.

White sneakers are a must-have closet staple — and a year-round necessity as well. These ones are particularly one-of-a-kind due to the collapsible heel.

