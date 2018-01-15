12 nursing bras that are actually pretty (and still comfortable)

share tweet pin email

Let’s be honest: Most nursing bras are all about utility, not style. Our cute bras get exiled to the back of the drawer while we’re fulfilling the role of Dairy Queen. And it’s all totally worth it, of course!

But… what if you want to breastfeed AND wear a cute, pretty, even (gasp!) sexy bra? That shouldn’t be too much to ask. Moms are people too! So here are some of the top-selling and top-reviewed nursing bras on Amazon that also happen to be super-cute. Note that if you’re investing in a more expensive bra, we recommend waiting a few weeks until your milk supply stabilizes so you have a better sense of your size. If you’re ordering while pregnant, order up a cup size (yes, it may be hard for first-time mothers to believe, but they WILL get even bigger).

The "Hello, date night" bra

Leading Lady Women's Lace Padded Nursing Bra, $17, Amazon

Amazon

This lace-y bra is a must for date night, but also is a great t-shirt bra. Sounds like a win-win to us!

“If you are looking for something that makes you feel like you are wearing a normal bra instead of the normal grandma-feeling, no-form nursing bras…. It is a great bra,” writes one Amazon reviewer who is a size 38D.

The name says it all: Hot Milk Show-Off Nursing Bra

Hot Milk Women's Show-Off Nursing and Maternity Bra, $35 - $60, Amazon

Amazon

The best part about this bra is that it has six rows of hooks and eyes, so you can use both through your pregnancy and after.

“I love this nursing bra! I have tried many over the four plus years I have been nursing and this is one of my favorites. I have a hard time spending money on myself but as a breastfeeding mom you deserve a few good quality bras. This one is worth every penny. So pretty and comfortable at the same time,” writes one mom, a size 34G.

The cute design, wide straps, great price bra

Cakye Women's Underwire Maternity Nursing Bra, starting at $7, Amazon

Amazon

This bra comes in a variety of colors and patterns. It includes an extender allowing for extra comfort throughout the pregnancy. There's also a bra strap clip to instantly transform it to work with any top.

“I was kinda skeptical but they fit like a sports bra and all I have to do is pull the fabric aside to pump,” an Amazon review, size 34B, says.

The pretty, yet functional bra

The Dairy Fairy Underwire Nursing and Hands-Free Pumping Bra, $58, Amazon

Amazon

Whether you're nursing or pumping, this is the bra you've been looking for. You can even pump on one side and nurse on the other for the ultimate convenience. Plus, this bra also works under your favorite T-shirt.

“It's nice to have a piece of lingerie that you can wear that isn't nude-colored and made of pure Lycra for date night or whenever you want to feel sexy and less like ‘mommy moo cow’,” writes one Amazon reviewer who GETS IT (and who wears an extra-large/size 5 in this bra).

The lacy basic bra

Unilove Maternity Nursing Bra Cotton No Underwire for Breastfeeding, starting at $23, Amazon

Amazon

This bra comes in three different colors, making it your everyday go-to. They also come with an extender, so you can use this bra during and post pregnancy. There's no underwire for added comfort.

“I have used so many nursing bras. This one is the most comfortable one. I love it. This.is also a pretty bra,” writes one mom, a size medium in the bra.

The bra for when you're feeling fancy

Anita Women's Fleur Nursing Bra, starting at $29, Amazon

Amazon

Not only is this bra pretty (look at those lace and bow details), but it's also functional. It could take you from date night to nursing. We particularly love this berry rose color that comes in for a pop of color.

“This is my prettiest bra, and that statement doesn't just apply to nursing bras. I love the look of it. I like the shaping and the lift,” says one Amazon reviewer, a size 40F.

The bra that proves “sexy” and “nursing bra” CAN co-exist

Le Mystère Women's Sexy Mama Nursing Bra, starting at $23, Amazon

Amazon

Thanks to the underwire design this bra gives the utmost support. The lace and scalloped trim add a sophisticated touch. It comes in both cream and black.

“If you want something sexy that will help you get back to feeling like your old self while you manage huge milk boobs — this is the perfect bra. Totally worth every penny!!” enthuses one mom on Amazon, a size 38E.

The bra for when you want to feel extra girly

Rosie Pope Women's Underwire Unlined Bra, starting at $20, Amazon

Amazon

Yes, this bra comes in neutral colors like black and beige, but we can't resist this beautiful pink color. The pop of pink combined with the lace details and bow make this bra so cute that we bet you won't want stop wearing once you're done nursing.

“Cute and feminine nursing bra that makes me feel human,” one mom, a size 38C, writes on Amazon.

The sexy, patterned nursing bra

Cakye Women's Wirefree Maternity Nursing Bra, starting at $20, Amazon

Amazon

This soft cotton nursing bra might be comfortable, but it's also adorable. From the cute print to the sexy lace to low cut style, this bra can work with just about any top or dress. The adjustable wide straps also give added comfort.

“I am excited to have something reasonably attractive to wear for the next year of my life,” says one mom, size 38C, in her Amazon review.

The bra that shows you a proper latch and looks pretty while doing it

La Leche League Love Dot Multi Part Cup Nursing Bra, starting at $29, Amazon

Amazon

Yes, we love a good pattern and who doesn't like a little lace? This bra has it all. The underwire cups and adjustable straps will give you support without sacrificing comfort.

“I like how this nursing bra makes you feel like you're wearing your before-nursing bra,” writes one mom, a size 44DDD.

The splurge-worthy bra

Freya Women's Rosie Soft Cup Nursing Bra, $68, Amazon

Amazon

This bra is definitely a splurge, but we can't exactly say no to this gorgeous fuschia color. Also, look out for the matching underwear!

“This is by far the most comfortable nursing bra I have purchased,” writes one mom, size 36G, on Amazon.

The ultimate sleeping bra

Mamaway Maternity Seamless Nursing Bra, $35, Amazon

Light support makes this a good sleeping bra, but with a pretty color and snug fit for sweet dreams.

“I really love this bra,” writes one fan on Amazon, a size small in this bra.

