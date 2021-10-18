Get in the Halloween spirit with these easy decor ideas

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With Halloween right around the corner, you might be wondering how you can embrace the spooky season. Sure, you can go apple picking, plan a clever costume or even indulge in a pumpkin spice latte, but if you want to take your Halloween spirit to the next level, why not show off with some themed decorations?

To help you get your home ready for trick-or-treaters, lifestyle expert Monica Mangin shared three must-try Halloween decoration themes with Hoda & Jenna. Read on to shop pumpkin decorating kits, unicorn skeletons, tombstones and more.

Easy DIY Halloween decor

Spooky spiders

There is nothing creepier than spiders, so why not cover your front door in them? When decorating, many people neglect their doors, but this fun spider web design is an easy way to add a dash of spookiness to your front door.

This hairy spider decoration is a great prop to attach to your door, or to put on your porch or in a front window. The fur-covered legs are also moveable, so you can choose exactly how to position them. Big enough to be seen from the street, this spider is sure to impress.

Editor's note: Mangin's pick is out of stock, but we found this similar product.

It wouldn’t be fall without a front-porch pumpkin, so give them an extra dose of creepy with these spider props. Each metal spider has glitter accents and has a nail attached so you can easily press it into pumpkins or gourds.

Hang these decorations in your windows, from the ceiling or any high space to create a spooky atmosphere. These hanging webs, which come six per pack, are great for classrooms, workspaces and Halloween parties.

If you are looking for a way to hang all of your window decorations, these command strips are a great option. One hook can hold up to four pounds and will keep your walls looking beautiful, so there is no need to worry about holes, marks or paint chips.

DIY spider egg sacks

This decoration is a simple, kid-friendly DIY that is perfect for Halloween, however they do have some options you can buy. For this craft you need inexpensive white tights, such as the ones below, stretchable spider webs and small plastic spider rings. You start by stuffing the bottom with some webs and then toss in some spiders. Layering the webs also looks great. Wrap some webs around the outside and stick a few spiders on for a creepy effect.

Use these tights to hold the spider webs in place.

Grab these webs in a set of 12 to make decorating easier.

The ring shape of these spiders makes them easy to clip onto each web.

Hang these up outside using outdoor light strips for both a disgusting and awesome-looking decoration.

Editor's note: Mangin's pick is out of stock, but we found this similar product.

If the DIY activity is not for you, this cocooned skull is a great alternative. Scare trick-or-treaters or guests with this scary skull’s glowing red eyes. The skull is made of foam while the spiders are plastic.

With a unique marble design, these balloons are a simple and fun way to decorate. No helium is necessary to inflate the balloons, just blow them up and hang them both inside and outside of your house.

The easiest way to decorate your home this Halloween is a themed spotlight, such as this spider display. Hide the projector in a bush or planter and send chills down the spines of your neighbors with the image of spiders crawling all over your house.

Unicorn skeleton decor

If you want to have a unique Halloween set up this year, or perhaps a more colorful one, try this unicorn skeleton theme. This fun twist on the classic skeleton theme incorporates rainbow colors to create a magical, non-spooky Halloween scene. Decorate your front yard with hot pink and rainbow unicorn garland to really sell the look and go above and beyond with an assortment of rainbow balloons. Inflatable pool noodles also bring this theme to the next level and can even be used again in the summer.

Keep things bright with this festive garland.

How adorable is this rainbow garland? It's perfect for Halloween, plus you can save it for upcoming birthdays.

These rainbow balloons add a pop of color to any room.

These aren't your average balloons — they have a fun marble look that sets them apart from traditional ones.

This bright decoration is another one that you can save for future occasions.

The most important part to any unicorn skeleton theme is of course the unicorn itself! This plastic unicorn has glowing red eyes and is the perfect addition to any Halloween set up. Batteries do not come included with this unicorn.

DIY tombstones

To go with this magical, spooky scene, spray painted tombstones really seal the deal. Whether you want to hand paint them, add writing or quickly spray some color on, the extra detail will make your Halloween display stand out. To get you started, try the paints and tombstones listed below.

Investing in these acrylic paints will also pay off for winter crafts.

These styrofoam tombstones are perfect for the job.

This spray paint will fully cover your tombstones and can also be used to give outdoor furniture a bit of a refresh in the summer.

Tired of the same-old jack-o'-lanterns? Why not try something different with this unicorn decorating kit. A great craft for kids, this kit includes adhesive foam pieces, glitter-covered cardstock, wooden picks and plush fabric strips.

Under-the-sea Halloween

Get creative this Halloween with an under-the-sea theme. A great way to incorporate this theme is to display mermaid and octopus skeletons that will send scary waves to any who encounter them. For some extra light, try a light-up octopus. Or, you can run with the theme and dress a two-headed life-size skeleton as a pirate.

Editor's note: Please note this item is on backorder until Oct. 24, but you can shop this similar option now.

Who knew life under the sea could be so creepy yet cool?

This is the larger skeleton that Muir chose.

The smaller skeleton Mangin chose is battery operated and gives off an alien-like glow.

Editor's note: Mangin's pick is out of stock, but we found this similar product.

Complete the theme with this unique skeleton.

Dead sea Halloween decor

To compliment the spooky skeletons, consider some of the below items to take your decor to the next level. Gold beads are great for looking like treasure, and nothing says under the sea quite like fish nets. Other items that can be hung around your front yard, or even inside for parties, are blue balloons and creepy cloth.

These necklaces are treasure right now, but you can hold onto them for New Year or Mardi Gras celebrations.

Editor's note: Mangin's pick is out of stock, but we found this similar product.

Reel in the sea vibe with these fish nets.

This 24-foot cloth will cover up any wall, or you can cut it into different sizes to extend the life of your deep sea theme.

Finish off the look with some fun balloons.

Set the scene with this dead sea backdrop featuring two bony ghouls and a sunken pirate ship. Use this backdrop to transform a wall or even to create a DIY photo booth. Made with plastic, the backdrop comes with three pieces per set and requires a simple assembly.

Nothing says creepy quite like a fog machine. All you have to do is add the fluid and your space is instantly transformed. Included with this machine is a hanging bracket for mounting support. The fluid is sold separately from the machine.

Glowy Zoey's LED costumes come in both kid and adult sizes in five different colors. Each suit is battery operated and is controlled with six different brightness levels and flashing modes.

