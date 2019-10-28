Need cheap bulk Halloween candy? Once you've decided on your Halloween costume, it’s time to start stocking up on candy so you aren’t stuck with (milk)duds on Halloween.
Sometimes stocking up on candy can get expensive, but if you’re like us, you want the top candies without having to pay top dollar. Plan ahead, order online and get a sweet deal by buying candy in bulk. Here's a list of some of the cheapest places to buy Halloween candy in bulk online. And if you're looking for allergy-free Halloween candy, we have a round-up for that too!
1. Amazon
Huge Assorted Candy Party Mix Box
This hefty box is a fun mix of Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers and more. Even the product reviews talk about how much trick-or-treaters love it!
Halloween Assorted Candy Party Mix
Armed with more than 200 pieces of individually wrapped Twizzlers, Nerds, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids and Skittles, you can pretend you’re Oprah when doling out handfuls of candy.
Assorted Candy Party Mix
This bag has all the originals: Tootsie Rolls, Laffy Taffys, Jawbreakers and Fireballs
AirHeads Bars Variety Pack
Give trick-or-treaters an old-school candy they’ll love! There are about 40 Airheads in a variety of flavors: cherry, orange, blue raspberry and watermelon. Maybe buy an extra bag just for yourself — for old time’s sake.
Skittles and Starburst Original Candy Bag
Give kids a chance at winning the pink Starburst lottery, and give the losers a consolation prize by guaranteeing they’ll get at least one red Skittle.
Hershey's Chocolate Assorted Miniatures
This sweet bulk buy gives you about 120 pieces of Hershey’s milk chocolate, dark chocolate, Mr. Goodbar and Krackel.
2. Walmart
M&M's Variety Mix Chocolate Fun Size Candy
What’s not to love with the chocolatey goodness of M&M's? If the kids don’t like ‘em, then they need better taste!
Hershey Halloween Candy Snack Size Assortment
With 210 miniatures of Reese's, Kit Kat, Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher Stix, Jolly Ranchers and Whoppers, there's something for everyone in this bag.
Hershey's Chocolate Candy Assortment
Chocolate lovers rejoice! Filled with Hershey's Kisses, Reese's and Hershey's miniatures, this party bag will satisfy any chocolate cravings.
Swedish Fish And Sour Patch Kids Variety Pack
These individually wrapped bags of Swedish Fish and Sour Patch Kids are perfect for those who can't get enough gummy candy.
Smarties Candy Rolls
There's nothing more nostalgic than Smarties Candies! Bring back these classic treats this year with this large bag that's perfect for a Halloween party.
Child's Play Variety Bag
Tootsie Rolls are a Halloween staple, and this giant bag combines them with other favorites like Dots, Juniors and Tootsie Pops.
3. Target
Laffy Taffy Bottlecaps SweeTarts Nerds Halloween Variety Pack
Mix it up this Halloween with this massive bag of Nerds, SweeTarts, Bottle Caps and Laffy Taffy.
Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Halloween Assortment
If you're a Reese's fan, this giant pack will give you a little taste of the most popular varieties.
Mars Mixed Chocolate Fruity Confection
Those looking for a sprinkling of frutiy flavors with their chocolate will find it in this variety bag from Mars, which features Snickers, M&M's and Skittles.
Mars Chocolate Favorites & More
This bag features 170 pieces of classic chocolate favorites like Snickers and Milky Way, as well as a few packs of Skittles for a fruity touch.
4. Sam's Club
Utz Halloween Pretzel Treat Barrels
While most houses will be handing out candy, set yourself apart by giving out these packs of pretzels.
Hershey's Halloween Candy Cat Bag
Sam's Club is known as one of the original places to get bulk items, like this massive bag of 450 Hershey's favorites like Heath Bars and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Charms Blow Pops
You can get a box filled with 100 of these bubblegum-filled lollipops for less than $9. All the classic flavors like watermelon and strawberry are included.
