Halloween is just around the corner, which means that the deadline for finding a costume is quickly approaching. While it's not unusual to wait until the last minute to finalize your outfit, this year, anyone who is still shopping in the days before the holiday may be in for quite the scare.

Ongoing supply chain issues are causing a nightmare for both customers and retailers and could lead to shipping delays and make some of this year's top costumes harder to find. But don't panic: Retailers that offer speedy two-day or same-day shipping like Amazon and Target still have a ton of good costumes in stock.

So you're not scrambling to find something in your closet Halloween day, we found options for the whole family that will make it in time. From classic characters to a DIY "Squid Game" costume, here are 18 picks to consider. We also added some easy-to-style accessories for anyone who prefers a more low-key costume.

Halloween costumes for kids

You can't go wrong with a superhero costume and at just $25 this option is an affordable pick. The bestselling bodysuit comes with a mask that can be removed whenever they want to eat candy or chat with their friends.

They'll look out of this world in this cute astronaut costume. It comes in a range of sizes to fit kids of all ages, from 3 to 12 years old.

With a witch hat and a stylish full-skirt dress, she'll have everything she needs to cast some spooky spells this Halloween!

Leopards and tigers and cows, oh my! This bestselling costume comes in 10 adorable animal varieties. You'll want to get one for Halloween and a few others just because!

He's off to Neverland! This costume comes with a green top, pants and a matching hat and is available in two sizes, which will fit kids ages 2 to 5.

A spider has never looked so cute. This pullover one-piece costume is made with a super soft material that will keep your little one cozy all night long.

Halloween costumes for adults

Whether you're headed to a Halloween party or staying in to hand out candy, this witch costume is a great choice. The dress features a ton of stylish details, like a sweetheart neckline and sheer sleeves. Plus, it comes with a matching hat to complete the ensemble.

If your Halloween plans include hosting a "Harry Potter" marathon, this robe will ensure you're properly dressed for the occasion. You can choose between the four houses to channel your favorite character, whether you're a Gryffindor like Hermione Granger or a Hufflepuff like Cedric Diggory.

Multiple reviewers said that they bought this onesie for Halloween, but it was so comfortable that they continued to wear it after the holiday. It's made with a black microfleece material that will keep you cozy, whether you're trick-or-treating with your kids or watching a scary movie on the sofa.

Searching for a good couples costume? You'll look like quite the pair when you get this mustard tunic along with the matching ketchup costume. Target is currently offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on select costumes, so you can save when you buy the two outfits together!

DIY Halloween Costumes

You're going to be seeing outfits from the hit Netflix show "Squid Game" everywhere this year. According to a Google Trends report, they were the most-searched-for costumes from the past week. And if you've already binged the series and are hoping to dress like one of the contestants, you have a few options. The Netflix store has shirts that you can customize with your favorite player's number. Or you could go the DIY route, which seems to be the most popular choice. According to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for retro-inspired tracksuits, white slip-on sneakers, red boiler suits and white numbered t-shirts are all on the rise, and some of the items are selling out across retail platforms. To get the look, you can add iron-on numbers to this popular Amazon tracksuit.

Complete the costume with a pair of classic white Vans. According to The Sole Supplier, sales of the slide-on shoes have increased by 7,800 percent since "Squid Game" premiered.

With a little face paint and this set, your little one will be the cutest pup on the block.

Pair this witch hat with a simple black dress and you'll have the perfect no-fuss costume for the holiday.

If you have jeans and a flannel in your closet then you already have the base for a cowboy or cowgirl costume. Throw on this bestselling hat to complete the look.

For just $5, you can transform yourself into a spooky vampire with this makeup kit. It includes a cream base, liquid latex, fake blood and, of course, fangs. Tie a dark blanket around your neck for a cape or pair the makeup look with a moody black or red dress.

Dog costumes and cat costumes

Your pet will be ready to join in on all the trick-or-treating fun in this pumpkin costume.

Target has all kinds of adorable outfits for your furry friend, but we can't get over how cute this lobster costume is. Available in a range of sizes, the two-piece outfit has hook and loop straps to provide a secure fit that won't restrict their range of motion.

This two-piece set is like two costumes in one. With the hat and cloak on, your cat will look like the cutest little witch there ever was. But take off the hat and they'll be transformed into a spooky vampire.

