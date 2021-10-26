Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Halloween is less than a week away, which means that the deadline for finding a costume is here. While it's not unusual to wait until the last minute to finalize your outfit, this year, ongoing supply chain issues are causing a nightmare for both customers and retailers, leading to shipping delays and shortages of some of this year's top costumes.

But don't panic: Retailers that offer speedy two-day or same-day shipping like Amazon and Target still have some good costumes in stock.

So you're not scrambling to find something in your closet Halloween day, we found options for the whole family that will make it in time. From classic characters to cute animals, here are 15 picks to consider. We also added some easy-to-style accessories for anyone who prefers a more low-key costume.

Halloween costumes for kids

You can't go wrong with a superhero costume and at just $34 this option is an affordable pick. The bestselling bodysuit comes with a mask that can be removed whenever they want to eat candy or chat with their friends.

Your little one can pay tribute to a real-life hero with this cute costume set. It comes with a white coat and stethoscope toy that they can wear on Halloween and then use for playtime afterwards.

With a witch hat and a stylish full-skirt dress, she'll have everything she needs to cast some spooky spells this Halloween!

Leopards and tigers and cows, oh my! This bestselling costume comes in 10 adorable animal varieties. You'll want to get one for Halloween and a few others just because! Only select styles and sizes are available for Prime shipping, so you'll want to make sure to double-check the expected arrival date before you checkout.

They'll look out of this world in this cute astronaut costume. It comes in a range of sizes to fit kids of all ages, from 3 to 12 years old.

Halloween costumes for adults

Whether you're headed to a Halloween party or staying in to hand out candy, this witch costume is a great choice. The dress features a ton of stylish details, like a sweetheart neckline and sheer sleeves. Plus, it comes with a matching hat to complete the ensemble.

Multiple reviewers said that they bought this bestselling onesie for Halloween, but it was so comfortable that they continued to wear it after the holiday. It's made with a black microfleece material that will keep you cozy, whether you're trick-or-treating with your kids or watching a scary movie on the sofa.

You're bound to be a contender for "funniest costume" when you wear this bestselling banana suit.

DIY Halloween Costumes

These easy-to-style butterfly wings come in eight colors and reviewers say that they make a great last-minute costume. "I needed a quick and easy Halloween costume for work that was kid-friendly (not too scary) and could be worn with professional work attire," wrote one verified reviewer. "This was PERFECT. It's easy to slip on/off and looks fabulous!"

If you have jeans and a flannel in your closet then you already have the base for a cowboy or cowgirl costume. Complete the look with this hat.

You can transform into multiple characters with these glasses. Throw on a red striped shirt and beanie and you'll have a great "Where's Waldo?" costume, or you can draw a lightning bolt scar on your forehead and dress up as The Boy Who Lived.

For just $5, you can transform yourself into a spooky vampire with this makeup kit. It includes a cream base, liquid latex, fake blood and, of course, fangs. Tie a dark blanket around your neck for a cape or pair the makeup look with a moody black or red dress.

Dog costumes and cat costumes

Your pet will be ready to join in on all the trick-or-treating fun in this dragon costume.

If you have more than one pet, we suggest dressing them up in matching costumes. They'll look like quite the pair when you get this mustard hoodie along with the matching ketchup costume.

Your cat already knows that she's the queen of the house, and with this fabric crown she'll finally look the part.

