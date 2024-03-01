Bulky hoodies always earn a ‘no’ from me — why I prefer this fleece pullover instead

In a time when loungewear seems to be the new everyday wear, I feel like I need to come clean: I dislike hoodies. While many see them as soft and cozy, I only feel restricted and uncomfortable.
More often than not, I'm immediately drawn to sweatshirts in the form of a crewneck or mock neck. Which is probably why I was itching to give this fleece pullover a try. I instantly fell in love with the half-zip silhouette, and I knew a few Shop TODAY editors have already waxed poetic about the brand, so I grabbed one in off-white.
Unsurprisingly, it has become the perfect addition to several of my wardrobes, from what I wear on walks to the gym to what I choose to put on for remote workdays.
The Gym People Half-Zip Pullover Sweatshirt
- Soft material
- Half-zip; has thumb holes
- Runs small; size up
Colors: 12 | Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Cotton/polyester blend
It's soft, comfortable and my kind of style
Full-zip sweatshirts and jackets will almost always earn a “no” from me. I’m not a fan of the bumps and bunching that usually come with wearing them, so for me, half-zips are the way to go.
The neckline of this The Gym People sweatshirt is the perfect cross between a hooded style and a V-neck, giving it that hoodie “look” without the bulky feel. It can be folded down to resemble more of a collar, or kept zipped up for more coverage. While both style options are great, I like the unzipped look to allow my fun graphic tees underneath to poke out.
One of my favorite features has to be how soft the fleece interior feels. After opening it and touching the material for myself, I urged my roommate to feel the inside, which led to a chorus of oohing and aahing. But as lovely as the fleece is, it won't leave you feeling overheated after a bit of walking either.
The fit is perfect (if you size up)
Since I rely on my collection of sweatshirts for everything — napping, working out, running errands, working from home, etc — finding the right fit is critical. I prefer my crewnecks a bit oversized, so I sized up to a medium, which ended up being the right call. (Though, if you prefer a cropped, fitted sweatshirt, stick with the size you normally wear.) And anyone with a larger bust might need to size up as well, as it’s a bit more fitted around the chest.
