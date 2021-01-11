Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I recently learned a great doormat goes a long way. I decided to get a new one a couple of weeks ago because my old one was falling apart. I live in Montana, where we've had snow since September, so I wanted something waterproof. Because I'm too busy to shop around, I decided to try one of Amazon's top-selling outdoor doormats. Here's why I can't recommend it enough.

Thousands of people love it

The Gorilla Grip Rubber Doormat has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from over 17,000 reviews. It's so popular it's ranked #2 on Amazon's list of Bestsellers: Best Outdoor Doormats. That said, it can also be used indoors, which is where I put mine. When I first unrolled it, it didn't lay flat. The instructions say to roll the mat in the opposite direction overnight which works. It's also recommended to leave it outside for a day or so to air it out since it has that new mat (rubber) smell. I didn't find the smell to be bothersome, but I also have this essential oil diffuser that makes my house smell amazing, so maybe that's why.

It actually stays in place

Katie Jackson / TODAY

What really distinguishes this doormat from others is the fact it has "gorilla grip." The bottom is made of 100% all-natural premium rubber, designed to prevent slipping. Other doormats I've had tend to slowly migrate, especially if I'm stomping snow off my boots or when I'm vacuuming them. I've also had trouble with past doormats staying in place when I open or close the door. But this mat is thin enough my door doesn't disturb it. It stays in place, and because of that, I don't worry about falling as much.

It's great for boots (and bare feet)

Katie Jackson / TODAY

The top of the mat is a plastic fabric that is durable, yet somehow soft enough I can comfortably step on it with my bare feet (although it's not as comfortable as this best-selling memory foam bath mat). My favorite part, however, is how it collects dirt and absorbs moisture that would otherwise be tracked into my house. It's quick-drying and easy to clean. And unlike my old doormat which had loose fibers that my vacuum would suck up, this fabric stays intact. All my vacuum picks up is dirt and fur.

It comes in 29 colors and styles

Since a doormat is the first and last thing I — and houseguests — see when approaching my house, I want it to look nice. This doormat comes in 29 different colors and styles including some fun themes incorporating the beach, fishing, sports and dogs. I love the one that says "Wipe your paws" (that's what my old mat said), but I also liked the look of the lowercase "hello." It's cute and welcoming, albeit in a casual way.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

It's the perfect upgrade reminder

Since getting this doormat, I've felt safer and my floors have never been cleaner. More importantly, I've realized there may be other things around the house that I might need to upgrade. I might not have many rooms in my house, but there is always room for improvement.

