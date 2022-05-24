The internet loves this activewear brand — and it just launched a new stretch collection

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Easy, breezy basics make up the majority of our summer wardrobes. That's why we were so excited when we heard that one of our favorite sustainable brands, Girlfriend Collective, was releasing a new Stretch Woven Collection filled with simple essentials that seem just as stylish as they are fashionable.

The new collection features five styles, including jumpsuits and bottoms, all of which are made from a lightweight "silky soft, nearly weightless" fabric that the brand says feels just as good on hikes as it does on strolls through the farmer's market. All items are available in three colors (Black, Dark Olive and vibrant Surf The Web royal blue), and much like the other offerings from the brand, these must-haves are "designed to fit every body," so they come in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collective's fashion essentials have made a splash on the internet, thanks to their cute and sustainable designs. On TikTok alone, the #girlfriendcollective tag has more than 50 million views. In an email to Shop TODAY, a representative for the brand called it "the internet’s favorite sustainable, men’s and women’s size inclusive activewear brand."

All items from the brand are made from recycled materials like fishing nets and water bottles, and these additions are no different. The bottoms and jumpsuits are all made from recycled plastic bottles and spandex.

Girlfriend Collective Stretch Woven collection

For people who love a one-and-done look, the collection includes a button-up jumpsuit and a sleeveless romper that seem like they would be easy to throw on with a jacket and sneakers for a casual, everyday look. There are also Tapered Joggers and Everyday Easy Shorts, which the brand says are designed for a morning jog or coffee run. The Wrap Skort is the final item in the collection, and it's a perfect option for anyone who is as obsessed with the tennis skirt trend as we are.

This skort has a wrap front and shorts in the back, so it's just like the fun styles you remember from your childhood. According to the brand, it's designed to wick away moisture, so it seems like a great choice to wear on hot summer days.

Girlfriend Collective says that this is "quite possibly the greatest hike-to-happy hour short ever." They feature side pockets, so you can store your essentials and an elastic waistband for comfort.

You'll stay comfortable and look cool for workouts, grocery store runs and more when you're wearing these water-resistant joggers.

While this sleeveless romper is made from a stretchy athletic material, we bet that you could easily dress up the black or blue colors with the right shoes and accessories.

When you're stuck on what to wear, a jumpsuit is a great option. With this neutral boiler suit, you can throw it on and easily dress it up or down with your favorite shoes and accessories. This one is made from the stretch woven material and has a drawstring at the waist so you can customize the fit.

