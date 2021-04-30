Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

May is full of opportunities to appreciate all the people in our lives. Not only does the month have Mother’s Day — it’s also got nurse and teacher appreciation weeks. While the pandemic has been rough on everyone, this month presents a special opportunity to recognize the people who have been keeping our health and education systems running during this crazy time.

Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY with a guide to the most heart-warming appreciation gifts you can hand the moms, teachers and medical workers in your life.

Scroll through to discover 10 thoughtful gifts that will make all the essential people in your life feel appreciated this May.

Gifts for everyone

Recognize your favorite Mom — and help the whole world recognize her, too. This “Mom Mode” sweatshirt is super comfy and is the perfect thing for her to wear no matter what “mom mode” means that day — running around town, assisting a class or keeping the world turning. There are also options for “Hero” nurses and teachers who just gotta teach.

Gem + emoji = gemoji. These fun earrings have become a bestseller for BaubleBar, with options like crystal stethoscopes for nurses, school buses for teacher or baseballs for sports coaches. Pick the option that best speaks to her spirit.

Gifts for moms

A dozen roses will eventually wilt. But a dozen reasons you love mom will only grow stronger with age. Choose from 50 different options like (“You taught me to be me” or “the teenage years. Enough said.”) and let mom know exactly why you love her so much.

If your mom is of the sentimental variety, she will adore this gift. Upload all the videos you want from your phone and Danny and Kate Testa of Little Laugher Films will put together a high-quality keepsake film. Prices normally start at $150, but if you use the code TODAY you’ll get $50 off now through Mother’s Day (May 9).

Give her some motivation to take time out for herself. And “self care” means so much more than a face mask and a bubble bath. This deck of 32 hand-illustrated cards by Amy Zhang (a Denver-based illustration studio) serves inspiration for self-prioritization that will make her feel good from the inside-out.

Gifts for teachers

After one of the hardest school years on record, teachers need all the caffeine they can get. Help them keep their coffee, tea or hot chocolate warm throughout the day with this mug and warmer set. The set comes with its own ceramic mug but it will work with any.

PersonalizationMall.com has tons of gifts perfect for helping teachers spruce up and personalize their desks. You can get your favorite teacher a notepad cube, a chalkboard-themed notepad, personalized acrylic tumbler for their beverages or a travel mug printed with their name. Now through May 2, everything on the site is available for 30% off.

Gifts for nurses

Thank the nurses, EMTs and medical professionals who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic with a sweet treat. These buttery vanilla sugar cookies are made from scratch by artisan bakers, then iced and decorated with thank you messages. You can even personalize the cookies to make the gift extra special.

This ultra-comfortable mats are the perfect gift for anybody who spends all day on their feet. They can place it anywhere (like near a sink or counter) where they have to stand, to make the day a bit easier on their feet. The mats come in a variety of styles and colors — from mid-century modern to marble — that will suit anybody’s taste.

We could all use a massage about now — but the nurses and healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic can really use a bit of extra help for aching muscles. This is the perfect gift for anybody whose body is exhausted. Particularly for those who aren’t ready for an in-person massage yet. This handheld massage gun lets them work out the tight spots in their body from the comfort of their own home.

