Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are lucky enough to work from home while nurses and other medical professionals all over the world are risking their lives every day to take care of patients.
Whether you have a personal connection to a nurse or not, there is no better time to show your appreciation for all that they do than now. Gifts for nurses can include anything from a fresh meal to a fun gift basket — either way, this small gesture can brighten up their day.
If you want to gift the nurse in your life something that will make their shift a little bit more bearable or you want to give them something that will help them unwind after a long workday, we've got you covered. From the best gift baskets for nurses to a Ninja coffee maker, we rounded up gifts for nurses that are bound to bring a smile to their day.
To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:
- Gifts for Nurses
- Gift Baskets for Nurses
Gifts for Nurses
1. Night Shift Nurse Shirt
There's nothing better than throwing on a cozy sweatshirt after a tough day at work. This "Night Shift" long-sleeve t-shirt from Etsy is cute and would make a great gift for a nurse wants to kick back and relax after a long night shift.
2. Nurse Badge Reel
One way you can help a nurse accessorize their traditional scrubs is with a personalized badge reel. This Etsy shop offers a bunch of different options including a cute little "trauma queen" badge and "chaos coordinator" one.
3. Personalized Stethoscope ID Tag
Another great customizable gift that would spruce up their scrubs is this personalized stethoscope ID tag.
4. UV Light Sanitizer Bag
Sanitization is extremely important for everyone but even more so for medical professionals. One way you can try and keep nurses safe is by gifting them this UV light sanitization bag so they can clean their phone, keys, badge and anything else that they want to be thoroughly disinfected.
5. "Give Me Six Feet" Social Distancing Sweatshirt
Medical professionals can't stress enough how important it is for people to social distance and stay quarantine during this pandemic. This comfortable sweatshirt from Etsy is great for all the passionate nurses fighting for a healthier world.
6. Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System
Nurses have to deal with long shifts on their feet and would welcome a fresh cup of coffee. The Ninja hot and cold coffee machine makes tasty, gourmet coffee fast and in different sizes without the need for wasteful pods. With a built-in frother and advanced thermal flavor extraction system, anyone would be pleased to have this!
7. Yeti Rambler 30 oz Insulated Tumbler
This Yeti rambler tumbler is a great on-the-go mug they can use while commuting to and from the hospital or during their shift. It holds a solid 30 ounces of liquid (including the caffeinated variety!) so they don't have to keep on refilling. Bonus: It will keep their beverages hot or cold for hours on end and it's even leakproof so they don't have to worry about any spills.
8. "Someone Get This Nurse Coffee" Mug
If you know they'd prefer to enjoy a warm beverage at home, this fun mug from Etsy is bound to put a smile on their face!
9. Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
After a long shift, the need for relaxation is definitely necessary. This aromatherapy diffuser and essential oil set will have your giftee feeling zen in no time. It comes with 10 essential oils including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint and more.
10. Gobble Meal Delivery Kit Subscription
One way to help take some stress off a nurse's shoulders is by gifting them a meal delivery kit. While there are a lot of different options on the market, Gobble is great because most of its recipes take less than 15 minutes to make and can be cooked using just one pan. Also, the majority of their ingredients are already pre-prepped, too, which helps save time in the kitchen.
11. Mrs. Fields Thank You Big Cookie Cake
The perfect delicious pick-me-up? You can never go wrong with a classic cookie cake. This large sugary snack will be a hit among the whole medical staff.
Gift Baskets for Nurses
1. Relax & Nurture Tea Gift Basket
If you want to give a nurse a more formal gift, a gift basket is a great way to show your appreciation. This Relax & Nurture tea gift basket from 1-800Flowers is great for delivering a caffeine fix since it comes with organic green tea and jasmine tea. It also includes a stoneware mug and treats like chai tea shortbread, candy swizzle sticks and snickerdoodle cookies.
2. Nurse Appreciation Gift Box
This nurse appreciation gift box is another super thoughtful choice that includes handmade soaking salts (made with mineral-rich Himalayan salts and lavender essential oil), a mug, an "All The Love" Soy Candle and a greeting card that you can personalize with a special message.
3. Hickory Farms Thank You Deluxe Sip & Snack Gift Basket
This splurge-worthy basket is packed with six pounds of goodies from cheese to sweets and even a couple bottles of wine! It comes with two bottles of Generosity Cellars California wines, savory meats, crunchy nuts and crisps and sweet chocolate-covered snacks. It has everything the nurse in your life will need for a relaxing movie night at home.
4. Harry & David 'Thank You' Ice Cream Assortment
Sweet treats always hit the spot, especially if they have a sweet tooth. This "Thank You" ice cream assortment box from Harry & David is perfect for the nurse who appreciates the sweeter things in life. It comes with four pints of classic flavors like double chocolate chunk, mint chip, cookies and cream, and sea salt caramel.
5. Dear Ava Nurse Spa Gift Box
This gift box will help bring the spa right to their home. The Dear Ava nurse spa gift box comes with a lavender soy candle, two bath bombs, chapstick and lavender soap.
6. Seattle Chocolate Company 'Make Mine Dark' Care Package
If they're a big fan of chocolate, you can't go wrong with this dark chocolate care package from Seattle Chocolate Company.
7. Hickory Farms Thank You Sweet & Savory Gift Box
Another delicious food basket is this delicious option from Hickory Farms. It features a mix of sweet and savory snacks, perfect for a night in with a glass a wine.
For more recommendations, check out:
- The best meal delivery kits to try while social distancing
- The best interactive board games for adults to enjoy at home
- 24 fitness products that prove you can still get a good workout at home
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.