In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are lucky enough to work from home while nurses and other medical professionals all over the world are risking their lives every day to take care of patients.

Whether you have a personal connection to a nurse or not, there is no better time to show your appreciation for all that they do than now. Gifts for nurses can include anything from a fresh meal to a fun gift basket — either way, this small gesture can brighten up their day.

If you want to gift the nurse in your life something that will make their shift a little bit more bearable or you want to give them something that will help them unwind after a long workday, we've got you covered. From the best gift baskets for nurses to a Ninja coffee maker, we rounded up gifts for nurses that are bound to bring a smile to their day.

Gift Baskets for Nurses

There's nothing better than throwing on a cozy sweatshirt after a tough day at work. This "Night Shift" long-sleeve t-shirt from Etsy is cute and would make a great gift for a nurse wants to kick back and relax after a long night shift.

One way you can help a nurse accessorize their traditional scrubs is with a personalized badge reel. This Etsy shop offers a bunch of different options including a cute little "trauma queen" badge and "chaos coordinator" one.

Another great customizable gift that would spruce up their scrubs is this personalized stethoscope ID tag.

Sanitization is extremely important for everyone but even more so for medical professionals. One way you can try and keep nurses safe is by gifting them this UV light sanitization bag so they can clean their phone, keys, badge and anything else that they want to be thoroughly disinfected.

Medical professionals can't stress enough how important it is for people to social distance and stay quarantine during this pandemic. This comfortable sweatshirt from Etsy is great for all the passionate nurses fighting for a healthier world.

Nurses have to deal with long shifts on their feet and would welcome a fresh cup of coffee. The Ninja hot and cold coffee machine makes tasty, gourmet coffee fast and in different sizes without the need for wasteful pods. With a built-in frother and advanced thermal flavor extraction system, anyone would be pleased to have this!

This Yeti rambler tumbler is a great on-the-go mug they can use while commuting to and from the hospital or during their shift. It holds a solid 30 ounces of liquid (including the caffeinated variety!) so they don't have to keep on refilling. Bonus: It will keep their beverages hot or cold for hours on end and it's even leakproof so they don't have to worry about any spills.

If you know they'd prefer to enjoy a warm beverage at home, this fun mug from Etsy is bound to put a smile on their face!

After a long shift, the need for relaxation is definitely necessary. This aromatherapy diffuser and essential oil set will have your giftee feeling zen in no time. It comes with 10 essential oils including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint and more.

One way to help take some stress off a nurse's shoulders is by gifting them a meal delivery kit. While there are a lot of different options on the market, Gobble is great because most of its recipes take less than 15 minutes to make and can be cooked using just one pan. Also, the majority of their ingredients are already pre-prepped, too, which helps save time in the kitchen.

The perfect delicious pick-me-up? You can never go wrong with a classic cookie cake. This large sugary snack will be a hit among the whole medical staff.

If you want to give a nurse a more formal gift, a gift basket is a great way to show your appreciation. This Relax & Nurture tea gift basket from 1-800Flowers is great for delivering a caffeine fix since it comes with organic green tea and jasmine tea. It also includes a stoneware mug and treats like chai tea shortbread, candy swizzle sticks and snickerdoodle cookies.

This nurse appreciation gift box is another super thoughtful choice that includes handmade soaking salts (made with mineral-rich Himalayan salts and lavender essential oil), a mug, an "All The Love" Soy Candle and a greeting card that you can personalize with a special message.

This splurge-worthy basket is packed with six pounds of goodies from cheese to sweets and even a couple bottles of wine! It comes with two bottles of Generosity Cellars California wines, savory meats, crunchy nuts and crisps and sweet chocolate-covered snacks. It has everything the nurse in your life will need for a relaxing movie night at home.

Sweet treats always hit the spot, especially if they have a sweet tooth. This "Thank You" ice cream assortment box from Harry & David is perfect for the nurse who appreciates the sweeter things in life. It comes with four pints of classic flavors like double chocolate chunk, mint chip, cookies and cream, and sea salt caramel.

This gift box will help bring the spa right to their home. The Dear Ava nurse spa gift box comes with a lavender soy candle, two bath bombs, chapstick and lavender soap.

If they're a big fan of chocolate, you can't go wrong with this dark chocolate care package from Seattle Chocolate Company.

Another delicious food basket is this delicious option from Hickory Farms. It features a mix of sweet and savory snacks, perfect for a night in with a glass a wine.

