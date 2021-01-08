Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're the kind of person who dreads the idea of lacing up for a run or picking up a pair of dumbbells, it might feel like reaching your health-related resolutions will be near impossible.

While regular exercise can be an important part of an overall healthy lifestyle, you shouldn't have to force yourself to get a workout in every day: There are a few other shifts you can make to both look and feel better in 2021. Whether it's drinking more water, upping your vegetable intake or getting a better night's rest, we rounded up the seven products that will help you feel healthier this year — no sweat required.

Getting enough water each day can boost your energy levels, regulate your appetite and even balance metabolism. But it's easier said than done. That's why having a tracking water bottle, like this one, can help. It features fun motivation sayings and time markers, so you can stay on top of your consumption all day long.

Making smoothies is an easy way to up your fruit and vegetable intake, and this blender is great for making personalized servings that you can take with you on the go. If you're more of a savory person, you can use it to prepare soups and sauces as well. The best part? It's dishwasher friendly, so there's no scrubbing required.

Not a salad person? Find new ways to incorporate veggies into your meals with this spiralizer. Zucchini and butternut squash can easily be spiralized into a pasta replacement, while sweet potatoes and beets can be thinly sliced to make veggie chips.

The clock hits five and you suddenly realize you don't have the ingredients (or the energy) to cook yourself a healthy dinner like you had planned. If that sounds at all familiar, you might benefit from signing up for a meal delivery service. Daily Harvest is best known for their smoothies, but they also offer a variety of delicious frozen prepared meals including soups, flatbreads, harvest bowls and more.

Considering that lack of sleep can impair your mental functioning and lead you to overeat, you want to make sure you're getting the recommended seven to nine hours of ZZZs every night. This handy smart device will help you optimize your sleep routine. It works as an alarm clock and gently wakes you up with light that mimics the sunrise. It can also be used as a noise machine, reading light and meditation assistant (via the brand's connected app).

This affordable band does so much more than just track workouts. It'll monitor your sleep, heart rate, calories burned in a day and more. Even if you're not using it for HIIT or cycling sessions, you can keep track of how many steps you've taken that day and the distance you've walked, to hit whatever movement goal you set for yourself.

Tracking health data can be a great way to measure progress and stay on top of your goals. This popular smart scale will provide you with a range of information, beyond just weight. It uses small electrical currents (don't worry, you don't feel anything!) to detect muscle mass, skeletal muscle, body fat percentage and fat-free body weight, among other things. It syncs with the brand's app and stores your data, so you can get a better picture of your health over time.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!