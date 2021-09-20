Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's hard to believe, but we're just two days away from the official start of fall. And while some people have been counting down the days to pumpkin spice season since July, it snuck up on many of us. So we don't blame you if you've left all of your fall shopping to the last minute.

But the good news is, you still have time to upgrade your wardrobe for the season and score some savings while you're at it. Gap, a go-to destination for cozy essentials and comfortable basics, is hosting a 48-hour site-wide Flash Sale. The event kicked off early this morning and runs through the end of tomorrow. During that time, you can save on almost everything when you use the code FLASH at checkout, which will get you 40% off your purchase. And you can pair the deal with the code ADDON for an additional 10% off, which means that you'll be getting discounts on discounts!

You only have two days to shop these deals, so you're going to want to act fast. To make your decision easier, we found some of the cutest and coziest fall must-haves that are worth adding to your cart during the event. Here, 16 options to shop.

Refresh your denim collection with a pair of trendy flare jeans. Made from a comfortable, stretchy material, they feature hidden smoothing panels in the front pockets for a sleek look.

It’s easy to see how this shirt got its name. Reviewers say that the classic button-down is comfortable, flattering and versatile. Wear it to the office or brunch, the styling options are practically endless.

Take this as a sign to finally make the switch to mom jeans. This stylish pair was inspired by the classic ‘90s fit and rings in at just under $40 during the sale.

Whether you’re heading to the pumpkin patch or going apple picking, this sweater will help you stay warm and look cute for all your favorite fall activities. It’s available in three colors: beige, black and brown.

This classic long-sleeve tee is the perfect base for layering. It has nearly 1,600 five-star reviews with multiple people calling it an excellent "staple" piece. "Best basic tee ever," wrote one verified reviewer. "I wear them for everything, lounging, barre and work. So versatile and classic looking. Layer it or not. I wear them year-round. Everyone should have this as a staple wardrobe item."

This dress feels just like your favorite sweater, thanks to the cozy knit material. You can pair it with tights and boots on colder days.

You won't have to stress about what to wear for the day when you have this jumpsuit in your closet. Just throw it on with a pair of sneakers and you have the perfect cute and casual look for outings and errands. It’s made with a soft, sustainably sourced materials and comes in pink, black and green.

Returning to the office? This tunic will make a great addition to your work wardrobe. The long-sleeve shirt features tons of stylish details like a split neck and curved hem.

You can never have too many pairs of leggings and these ones have more than 250 five-star reviews. "Absolutely love these leggings," wrote one verified reviewer. "They stay up during my workouts, they have the perfect amount of compression and they're comfortable!!! Want 6 more pairs so I can wear them every day of the week!"

Sweater season is upon us and this oversized pick will be a staple in your rotation throughout the colder months. It comes in four colors, including oatmeal and red options, which are perfect for fall.

Wide-leg pants are the stylist and celebrity-loved trend that you’ll be seeing everywhere this season. Grab this pair, which has extra-large front pockets and a comfortable elasticized waist.

This puffer coat is lightweight enough to be worn in fall, but will still keep you warm when the temperatures really start to drop. It’s made with water-resistant Primaloft insulation, which has the same feel and warmth as down. Reviewers say it has a boxier fit, which allows for layering, so if you want a tighter feel, consider sizing down.

A good denim jacket is essential for the season and this one is $43 during the sale. Pair it with leggings for a casual look or with a dress for a night out.

Keep warm with this soft (and machine-washable) knit cardigan. You can choose between three colors options and grab it in petite, tall and regular sizes.

You'll love slipping on these shoes while working from home or lounging around the house. They have a soft, quilted material on the outside and an inner Sherpa lining, so you'll never want to take them off.

Baseball hats aren't just for dads anymore, the must-have accessory is trending right now and this corduroy version is a great way to incorporate the style into your seasonal wardrobe. It'll add the perfect finishing touch to any look, not to mention, it's an easy way to look chic on bad hair days.

