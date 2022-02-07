From wings to queso, 20 last-minute party snacks to pick up for the big game

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s T-Minus six days until the biggest football game of the year, and if you’re like me, you … haven’t planned anything yet. But fear not! With just under a week to go, you can still pull off a winning game day party. The key: great food. Sam's Club has a game day essentials hub that's stocked with everything you need for the ultimate spread, from last-minute party apps like queso and Buffalo wings to air fryers and grilling gear. The best part? Sam's Club members can take advantage of free curbside pickup, which is ideal for planning a short-on-time shindig.

Even if you’re not the biggest football fan, the best game day party food — including snacks, apps, drinks and desserts — will give you plenty to celebrate on Feb. 13. And by keeping things simple with no-cook menu items and helpful kitchen accessories, you'll spend less time prepping and cleaning up and more time actually enjoying the party.

Click the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to check out all 20 last-minute game day foods and supplies.

Game day snacks and apps

Feeding a crowd for the big game? You'll be more than prepared with this 6-pound bag of Italian-style meatballs. They're fully cooked, so all you have to do is heat them up on the stovetop or in your oven, slow cooker or microwave. Build a meatball sandwich station or serve them on their own in your favorite sauce.

Pick up a few boxes of these mini pizza bagels for the kids menu. They’re an unbeatable crowd pleaser topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni. And they're a breeze to serve: Just pop them in the microwave or oven, and they’ll be ready in minutes.

Chicken wings are a game day staple, but making them from scratch can be a bit of a project. For a smart shortcut, snag this 4-pound bag of pre-cooked wings from Tyson. They're coated with hot and tangy Buffalo-style sauce. Serve them with a side of Ranch dressing, and they'll disappear fast.

It’s not really a football watch party without queso. (We don’t make the rules, but this feels like an important one!) Tostitos Salsa Con Queso is medium-heat and blends Monterey Jack cheese with tomatoes, jalapeños and bell peppers. It’s the tortilla chip’s BFF and probably the dip party guests will be gathered around most.

Game-day party food should be two things: uncomplicated and filling. These frozen cheeseburgers come with a flame-broiled Angus beef patty and American cheese, sandwiched between a hearth-baked sesame seed bun. Heat them up in the microwave, then let party guests customize with the usual fixings.

Few ingredients are as nostalgia-inducing and versatile as a packet of Lipton Onion Soup Mix. You can use the savory seasoning mix as a base for dips, sandwich spreads and more. It's a secret weapon to keep on hand not just for game day, but last-minute entertaining in general.

Break up all of those chips and dips with something fresh. This tray features an assortment of grapes and strawberries paired with Colby Jack and cheddar cubes. Pro tip: Place your curbside pickup order at least 24 hours in advance to allow prep time.

For a light game day snack, break out the popcorn. This kettle corn from Angie's has just 70 calories per cup and is gluten-free, according to the brand.

Game day spreads aren't typically the pinnacle of healthy eating, but if you want to include at least one green item on the menu, this kale pasta salad is a great choice. The pasta — which is priced by the pound — comes tossed with shredded kale, feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes in a basil garlic oil. Serve it hot or cold for a fresh and crowd-pleasing side dish.

Miss Vickie's kettle cooked chips are a tasty complement to sandwiches and burgers, and the individual bags will make serving them easy and cut down on cleanup. This 30-count variety pack includes four flavors that will disappear before halftime: original sea salt, sea salt and vinegar, barbecue and jalapeño.

Game day drinks and desserts

Even if you're planning to serve beer or wine on game day, you'll also want to have some non-alcoholic options on hand. This 24-pack of LaCroix includes three citrus flavors (lemon, lime and grapefruit), all of which contain zero calories. Guests can drink them on their own or use them in mixed drinks or mocktails.

Your party guests can hydrate like the champion players they're cheering on with this 18-pack of Bodyarmor Lyte. The drinks contain no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners, and they're packed with vitamins, electrolytes and real fruit extracts, according to the brand — perfect for recovering in time for work on Monday.

These triple-chocolate fudge brownies might just garner louder cheers than the players on your TV screen. Truly decadent with chocolate chips, chocolate chunks and dark Dutch cocoa, these rich brownies will be a crowd favorite. Decorate them with sprinkles and frosting in your team colors for a little extra game-day spirit.

Game day kitchen essentials

An air fryer is the perfect appliance for whipping up lighter versions of game day favorites like fries and wings. This option from the bestselling brand PowerXL has eight cooking pre-sets, and the large 8-quart capacity makes cooking for groups easy and efficient.

For larger get-togethers, consider picking up this buffet-style set, which comes with chafing racks, water pans, food pans, serving utensils and fuel. Your party will look like it's professionally catered, and the food will stay warm whether you're indoors or out. Bonus: All of the pieces are disposable and recyclable for quick cleanup.

If you're planning to brave the cold and fire up the grill on game day, pick up this value pack of charcoal briquettes. The edges are designed to improve airflow and light faster so you'll be ready to cook everything from burgers to veggie skewers in just 15 minutes, according to the brand.

This pack of 180 fun, colorful cups makes for quick post-party cleanup — no need to load up the dishwasher. Made with heavy-duty plastic designed not to crack or break, these cups can also be used as individual snack cups to avoid having multiple hands in the same chip bag.

Going along with the (nearly) effortless cleanup theme, this 360-count cutlery pack is ideal for big get-togethers. With heavy-duty plastic designed not to bend or break, this disposable cutlery will save you from the mundane task of scrubbing a bunch of forks at the end of the night.

You won’t have to worry about leaky paper plates with this pack of 186 cut- and grease-resistant dinner plates. They’re designed to hold up against the sauciest of spaghetti dishes or the messiest of barbecue ribs. Pop ‘em over dishes in the microwave as splatter shields or eliminate dishes by using these instead of dinner plates.

Have a stack of napkins on hand for when cheering gets out of hand and drinks slosh around. These sturdy napkins are absorbent and generously sized, so guests won’t have to use multiple napkins for one meal.

