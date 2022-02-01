Host the ultimate football watch party with these game day essentials

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Football fans, rejoice! The most anticipated game of the year is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 13, and it's the perfect opportunity to host an epic at-home screening. Even if you’re not big on sports, football watch parties have plenty of draws, from amazing party food to entertaining commercials to half-time shows. And since no party is complete without the right supplies, we rounded-up 15 touchdown-worthy items that will help make the big game one to remember — no matter who wins.

HSN is a one-stop-shop for game day essentials. You can optimize your viewing experience with a new soundbar or even a home projector. More focused on curating the perfect party menu? You'll also find an extra-large air fryer and an indoor grill — two appliances that are ideal for serving big groups. The retailer even has a football fan shop stocked with kitchen tools, hats and other gear that can be customized with your team's name and logo.

Click the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to check out all 15 game day essentials for hosting the ultimate football party.

We all love a theme party, and this snack helmet will no doubt set the mood. Attending a party instead of throwing one? It also makes for a great host or hostess gift.

The big game is practically a holiday in some households — so why not have some special kitchen tools to break out for it? This grill spatula has a maple handle stamped with your team's name and a laser-cut logo on the blade. It even doubles as a bottle opener.

Appetizers are often the whole meal when it comes to casual festivities, so you'll want to have plenty of functional trays and platters on hand. This appetizer and condiment server set includes a bamboo turntable to allow easy access for all guests. And the best part is the serving bowls are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

What's a game day party without guacamole? This traditional Mexican mortar and pestle is the ideal vessel for guac that's fresh and flavorful. The versatile tool can also be used to make salsa, grind spices and more.

The secret to a great party is in the details, which is why you should swap your plain charcuterie board for this football-shaped one. Customized with your team's name, it's bound to become a conversation piece.

It’s never too late to join in on the air fryer craze. The popular gadget typically has just one cooking compartment, but this extra-large version from Ninja Foodi lets you cook two completely different foods — like fries and wings, for example — at the same time. Right now you can snag it as part of a bundle that comes with silicon mitts, kebab skewers and other air fryer accessories, all for under $200.

Just like football, a hot dog is about as all-American as you can get. Opt for the best at your party with this pack of 24 from Kansas City Steaks. They’re made from all beef and pre-cooked, so all you need to do is heat them on the grill or stovetop.

It goes without saying that a football party doesn’t require a beautiful tablescape or seating assignments. Keep things simple with a buffet of crowd-friendly dishes. This baking pan from Kitchen HQ is ideal for casseroles or lasagna. The matching lid will keep food warm until it's time to eat, and the nonstick coating will make cleanup a breeze.

We love an item that does double duty, like this cooler that doubles as a speaker. Bluetooth technology makes it easy to stream music or game-day stats directly from your smartphone or tablet. Plus, the built-in LED lights mean you can boost the mood with your team colors.

No one wants to spend hours grilling the old-fashioned way, especially when it’s 15 degrees outside. This indoor grill practically does the job for you with unique cyclonic grilling technology, giving you the sear and flavor of a charcoal grill, according to the brand. Besides grilling, you can use it to air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate.

Game day tech essentials

A flatscreen TV is great, but why not make the big game a truly cinematic experience with a home projector? This small but mighty machine produces images and video up to 150 inches and can connect to all of today’s most popular devices, giving everyone in your living room the best view possible.

If you have any mega-fans on your guest list, chances are they’re tuning in to the game on a whole slew of channels. A hand-held TV complete with headphones allows them to see any additional coverage of the game simultaneously. If there was an award for best football party host, you’d be winning it for this.

A clear dialogue of what’s happening is important for any competitive sport, so a new soundbar might be exactly what you need. The AccuVoice AV157 TV Speaker uses hearing aid technology for unprecedented voice clarity, even when your friends are cheering during kickoff.

Game day merch

This one might seem a bit obvious, but now is a great time to update your collection of football merch. If your group has fans of the participating teams, a few casual caps will make great party favors.

The nostalgia-inducing allure of an iconic foam finger meets the function of an oven mitt. Made from heat-resistant quilted cotton, this mitt quite literally lets you wear your team spirit on your sleeve.

