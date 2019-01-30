Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 2, 2016, 1:10 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 30, 2019, 5:00 PM GMT By Alessandra Bulow and Megan O. Steintrager

In honor of the Super Bowl, TODAY is bringing you our top picks for the ultimate game-day foods. From classic chicken wings to over-the-top desserts, here are 50 awesome Super Bowl recipes to try this weekend.

Can't decide what to eat? Take our quiz: What is your Super Bowl spirit snack?

1. Chicken Wings

Baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or barbecue sauce, these crispy snacks are key at any Super Bowl party. And they were the big winner of TODAY Food's Super Bowl Snack-It Bracket!

2. Guacamole

Listen. If you don't have guacamole at your Super Bowl party, do not pass go and do not collect $200. But you are probably going to have guac, based on stats: About 12 percent of Americans' annual avocado consumption happens during Super Bowl week.

3. Chili

Alongside a warm slow cooker full of your favorite chili, set up a chili bar with chopped onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced scallions and jalapeños.

4. Pigs in Blankets

Everyone's favorite bite-sized snack only tastes better when your team is winning by a mile. Make sure to have plenty of ketchup, mustard and relish on hand for these little weenies.

5. Beer Cocktails

Spice up your game-day brew by making a classic Mexican beer cocktail.

6. Pizza

Super Bowl Sunday is typically the No. 1 most popular day for pizza delivery. But why wait for the delivery person when you can make your own perfect pie with this recipe from a legendary pizza maker?

7. Spinach-Artichoke Dip

It's cheesy, warm and a must-have at every Super Bowl party. Your guests won't even know this dip is lower in calories than the traditional version!

8. Football Cookies

These cookies are almost to cute to eat. We said almost...

9. Buffalo Chicken Dip

All the spicy goodness of Buffalo wings and blue cheese — minus the sticky fingers. We eat this by the spoonful!

10. Ribs

In this easy rib recipe from Al Roker, an unusual ingredient yields extraordinary results. Ginger ale not only tenderizes the ribs, but also helps them achieve the perfect caramelized char.

11. Onion Dip

Creamy onion dip can be made easily without resorting to packets of artificially flavored powdered soup mix. It just takes a little patience to let the onions cook to a rich, caramelized golden-brown. This delicious dip is well worth the wait and can be made ahead of time.

12. Jell-O Shots

Jell-O shots make everyone feel like a kid — errrr, a 21 year old — again. This Champagne version elevates the college staple, and provides a festive treat your holiday guests will surely love!

13. Giant Sub Sandwiches

Hoagies. Grinders. Subs. Heroes. Whatever you call them, these gigantic sandwiches are the perfect game day fuel. They can be made ahead of time, aren’t expensive, and — most importantly — feed a crowd!

14. Loaded Nachos

Whether you're a cheddar cheese purist or a devoted fan of Velveeta, you can't go wrong with this gooey game time dish.

15. Cupcakes

These football-inspired treats make the perfect end to a game-day meal. Or just your night off right with something sweet.

16. Cocktail Meatballs

These delicious slow-cooker meatballs call for just four ingredients and are super-easy to make.

17. Skillet Cookies

Individual cookies are so overrated. Make one big one instead. And don't forget to serve it warm ... with ice cream. Yum!

18. A Big Festive Dip

This over-the-top dip is filled with cheese, bacon and buttery crackers.

19. Margaritas

Spice your margaritas up with jalapeño-infused tequila. Make-ahead tip: Prep the entire cocktail mixture ahead of time and refrigerate it for up to six hours. Pour it over ice or shake it up with ice before serving.

20. Lasagna

Put your slow cooker to work with a set-it-and-forget-it baked pasta that stays warm and gooey throughout the game.

21. Nutella Brownies

You'll never see a plateful of anything go down so quickly. Rich Nutella makes fudgy brownies that much better.

22. Ham and Cheese Sliders

Because you need one hand to stuff your pie hole and the other one to hold your beer.

23. Avocado Fries

These green fries are crunchy, creamy and over-the-top with just a drizzle of hot sauce or a dip in ranch dressing.

24. Mulled Wine

Set out a batch of warm mulled wine for any guests who aren't in the mood for a frosty beer.

25. Pizza Dip

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

26. Tater Tot Nachos

Skip the tortilla chips and make your nachos with tater tots.

27. Slow-Cooker Queso

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: an amazing dip that you can make in your slow cooker. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

28. Candied Bacon

This crunchy, indulgent snack makes regular bacon seem so #basic.

29. Crab Dip with Spiced Chips

This easy dip is a fun way to elevate game-day snacks. It can be made a few hours in advance and left to chill in the fridge.

30. Mac and Cheese

The game is tied, there are seconds left on the clock and it's fourth down. During this nail-biter, you're going to want to reach for the ultimate comfort food: Mac and cheese.

31. French Onion Sliders

These sliders are a hearty twist on a classic French onion soup. And they're perfect for filling up hungry party guests.

32. Loaded Sweet Potato Skins

Skip the regular spuds and dress up sweet potato skins with bacon and sour cream for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack.

33. Parmesan Kale Chips

Yes, they have antioxidants but trust us, your guests won't mind that this delicious snack is actually kindof good for you.

34. Frito Pie

The best part is that this snack can be enjoyed right out of the bag for super easy cleanup after the show is over.

35. Baked Brie

This is the easiest way to look elegant while still consuming the maximum amount of cheese.

36. Fried Pickles

Deep-frying makes pickles even better. The dip is smoky and rich and goes so well with any chips.

37. Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Enjoy the best part of eating at a restaurant while still getting to wear your pajama pants with this copycat recipe.

38. Jalapeño Popper Dip

This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers. If you're a fire fiend, kick up the heat by using a few serrano peppers or even a habanero.

39. Pulled Pork

Feeding a crowd is easy with this no-brainer, slow-cooker pork shoulder recipe. Use them for sliders or top your favorite foods like mac and cheese and more.

40. Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Up your frankfurter game with these decked-out dogs.

41. Spaghetti Pie

Pizza or pasta, pizza or pasta, decisions, decisions... Hey! With this pepperoni-studded spaghetti pie, why not have both for dinner tonight?

42. Pierogi Nachos

Swapping tender pierogis for crunchy tortilla chips in these easy, cheesy nachos takes comfort food to the next level.

43. French Fries

This recipe delivers all of the goodness of fries without the hassle of deep frying.

44. Southwestern Egg Rolls

These make-ahead Southwestern egg rolls inspired by the longtime favorite served up at Chili's restaurants are easy to assemble — we promise!

45. Hot Chocolate

Use your slow cooker to make the easiest hot chocolate ever, then top mugs with pre-made and frozen dollops of whipped cream.

46. Calzones

If you love Buffalo wings but don't love all the work involved in making them, you have to try these incredibly easy calzones made with rotisserie chicken.

47. Soft Pretzels

Serve this classic stadium snack with gooey cheese sauce, spicy mustard or both.

48. Taquitos

Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell, these taquitos make a great finger food for a football feast.

49. Bratwurst

In many households, it's just not a football party without brats!

50. Bloody Mary Cocktails

Getting up early on Super Bowl Sunday? These drinks are perfect for those football-viewing parties that start early. And they might be just the hair of the dog you need the morning after the big game.

This article was originally published Feb. 2, 2017.