 / Updated  / Source: TODAY
By Alessandra Bulow and Megan O. Steintrager

In honor of the Super Bowl, TODAY is bringing you our top picks for the ultimate game-day foods. From classic chicken wings to over-the-top desserts, here are 50 awesome Super Bowl recipes to try this weekend.

Feb. 2, 201804:10

1. Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings
M.C. Suhocki / TODAY
Buffalo Chicken Wings

Martha Stewart

Baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or barbecue sauce, these crispy snacks are key at any Super Bowl party. And they were the big winner of TODAY Food's Super Bowl Snack-It Bracket!

2. Guacamole

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo

Gabriel Kolofon

Listen. If you don't have guacamole at your Super Bowl party, do not pass go and do not collect $200. But you are probably going to have guac, based on stats: About 12 percent of Americans' annual avocado consumption happens during Super Bowl week.

3. Chili

Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili

Grace Parisi

Alongside a warm slow cooker full of your favorite chili, set up a chili bar with chopped onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced scallions and jalapeños.

4. Pigs in Blankets

3-ingredient Sausage Puffs
Grace Parisi / TODAY
3-ingredient Sausage Puffs

Grace Parisi

Everyone's favorite bite-sized snack only tastes better when your team is winning by a mile. Make sure to have plenty of ketchup, mustard and relish on hand for these little weenies.

5. Beer Cocktails

Michelada Marias Beer Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Michelada Marias Beer Cocktail

Ingrid Hoffmann

Spice up your game-day brew by making a classic Mexican beer cocktail.

6. Pizza

Chris Bianco's Pizza Margherita
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chris Bianco's Pizza Margherita

Chris Bianco

Super Bowl Sunday is typically the No. 1 most popular day for pizza delivery. But why wait for the delivery person when you can make your own perfect pie with this recipe from a legendary pizza maker?

7. Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Low-Calorie Spinach Artichoke Dip
Casey Barber
Low-Calorie Spinach Artichoke Dip

Casey Barber

It's cheesy, warm and a must-have at every Super Bowl party. Your guests won't even know this dip is lower in calories than the traditional version!

8. Football Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs

Brandi Milloy

These cookies are almost to cute to eat. We said almost...

9. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Andrea Lynn
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Andrea Lynn

All the spicy goodness of Buffalo wings and blue cheese — minus the sticky fingers. We eat this by the spoonful!

10. Ribs

Al Roker's Sticky Ginger Ale Ribs
TODAY
Al Roker's Sticky Ginger Ale Ribs

Al Roker

In this easy rib recipe from Al Roker, an unusual ingredient yields extraordinary results. Ginger ale not only tenderizes the ribs, but also helps them achieve the perfect caramelized char.

11. Onion Dip

Caramelized Onion Dip
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Caramelized Onion Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

Creamy onion dip can be made easily without resorting to packets of artificially flavored powdered soup mix. It just takes a little patience to let the onions cook to a rich, caramelized golden-brown. This delicious dip is well worth the wait and can be made ahead of time.

12. Jell-O Shots

Champagne Jello Shots
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Champagne Jello Shots

Siri Daly

Jell-O shots make everyone feel like a kid — errrr, a 21 year old — again. This Champagne version elevates the college staple, and provides a festive treat your holiday guests will surely love!

13. Giant Sub Sandwiches

Italian Hero Sandwich
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Italian Hero Sandwich

Anthony Scotto

Hoagies. Grinders. Subs. Heroes. Whatever you call them, these gigantic sandwiches are the perfect game day fuel. They can be made ahead of time, aren’t expensive, and — most importantly — feed a crowd!

14. Loaded Nachos

Loaded Potato Skin Nachos
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Loaded Potato Skin Nachos

Rhoda Boone, Epicurious

Whether you're a cheddar cheese purist or a devoted fan of Velveeta, you can't go wrong with this gooey game time dish.

15. Cupcakes

Football Cupcakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Football Cupcakes

Brandi Milloy

These football-inspired treats make the perfect end to a game-day meal. Or just your night off right with something sweet.

16. Cocktail Meatballs

Slow-Cooker Meatballs with Grape Jelly Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Slow-Cooker Meatballs with Grape Jelly Sauce

Elizabeth Heiskell

These delicious slow-cooker meatballs call for just four ingredients and are super-easy to make.

17. Skillet Cookies

Candy Skillet Cookie
TODAY
Candy Skillet Cookie

Melissa Knific

Individual cookies are so overrated. Make one big one instead. And don't forget to serve it warm ... with ice cream. Yum!

18. A Big Festive Dip

Big Festive Holiday Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Big Festive Holiday Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

This over-the-top dip is filled with cheese, bacon and buttery crackers.

19. Margaritas

Ina Garten's Jalapeño Margarita
David Anderson / TODAY
Ina Garten's Jalapeño Margarita

Ina Garten

Spice your margaritas up with jalapeño-infused tequila. Make-ahead tip: Prep the entire cocktail mixture ahead of time and refrigerate it for up to six hours. Pour it over ice or shake it up with ice before serving.

20. Lasagna

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna
Maggie Shi
Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna

Maggie Shi

Put your slow cooker to work with a set-it-and-forget-it baked pasta that stays warm and gooey throughout the game.

21. Nutella Brownies

Nutella Brownies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Nutella Brownies

Nigella Lawson

You'll never see a plateful of anything go down so quickly. Rich Nutella makes fudgy brownies that much better.

22. Ham and Cheese Sliders

Ham and Cheese Sliders with Honey Mustard
Maggie Shi
Ham and Cheese Sliders with Honey Mustard

Maggie Shi

Because you need one hand to stuff your pie hole and the other one to hold your beer.

23. Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries with Cilantro Crema
Anthony Quintano / TODAY
Avocado Fries with Cilantro Crema

Lorena Garcia

These green fries are crunchy, creamy and over-the-top with just a drizzle of hot sauce or a dip in ranch dressing.

24. Mulled Wine

Gaspare's Winter Punch
Clover Club
Gaspare's Winter Punch

Julie Reiner

Set out a batch of warm mulled wine for any guests who aren't in the mood for a frosty beer.

25. Pizza Dip

Pizza Dip
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Pizza Dip

Maggie Shi

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

26. Tater Tot Nachos

Siri's Tater Tot Nachos
TODAY
Siri's Tater Tot Nachos

Siri Daly

Skip the tortilla chips and make your nachos with tater tots.

27. Slow-Cooker Queso

The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso
Casey Barber
The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso

Casey Barber

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: an amazing dip that you can make in your slow cooker. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

28. Candied Bacon

Spiced Bacon Crack
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Spiced Bacon Crack

Brandi Milloy

This crunchy, indulgent snack makes regular bacon seem so #basic.

29. Crab Dip with Spiced Chips

Crab Dip with Spiced Potato Chips
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Crab Dip with Spiced Potato Chips

Alex Guarnaschelli

This easy dip is a fun way to elevate game-day snacks. It can be made a few hours in advance and left to chill in the fridge.

30. Mac and Cheese

Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese
Maggie Shi
Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese

Maggie Shi

The game is tied, there are seconds left on the clock and it's fourth down. During this nail-biter, you're going to want to reach for the ultimate comfort food: Mac and cheese.

31. French Onion Sliders

French Onion Beef Sliders
TODAY
French Onion Beef Sliders

Elizabeth Heiskell

These sliders are a hearty twist on a classic French onion soup. And they're perfect for filling up hungry party guests.

32. Loaded Sweet Potato Skins

Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins
Kelly Senyei
Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins

Kelly Senyei

Skip the regular spuds and dress up sweet potato skins with bacon and sour cream for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack.

33. Parmesan Kale Chips

Parmesan Kale Chips
David Anderson / TODAY
Parmesan Kale Chips

Yes, they have antioxidants but trust us, your guests won't mind that this delicious snack is actually kindof good for you.

34. Frito Pie

Frito Pie
Zach Pagano
Frito Pie

Matt Abdoo

The best part is that this snack can be enjoyed right out of the bag for super easy cleanup after the show is over.

35. Baked Brie

Martha Stewart's Baked Brie with Boozy Fruit Compote
Konstantin Kopachinsky / Shutterstock
Martha Stewart's Baked Brie with Boozy Fruit Compote

Martha Stewart

This is the easiest way to look elegant while still consuming the maximum amount of cheese.

36. Fried Pickles

Cornmeal-Crusted Fried Pickle Chips with Smoky Mustard-Mayo
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Cornmeal-Crusted Fried Pickle Chips with Smoky Mustard-Mayo

Gail Simmons

Deep-frying makes pickles even better. The dip is smoky and rich and goes so well with any chips.

37. Chicken Lettuce Wraps

P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps
P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Enjoy the best part of eating at a restaurant while still getting to wear your pajama pants with this copycat recipe.

38. Jalapeño Popper Dip

Jalapeno Popper Dip
Casey Barber
Jalapeno Popper Dip

Casey Barber

This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers. If you're a fire fiend, kick up the heat by using a few serrano peppers or even a habanero.

39. Pulled Pork

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
Casey Barber
Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

Casey Barber

Feeding a crowd is easy with this no-brainer, slow-cooker pork shoulder recipe. Use them for sliders or top your favorite foods like mac and cheese and more.

40. Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

The Swanky Franky Hot Dog
TODAY
The Swanky Franky Hot Dog

Brandi Milloy

Up your frankfurter game with these decked-out dogs.

41. Spaghetti Pie

Pizza Spaghetti Pie
Casey Barber
Pizza Spaghetti Pie

Casey Barber

Pizza or pasta, pizza or pasta, decisions, decisions... Hey! With this pepperoni-studded spaghetti pie, why not have both for dinner tonight?

42. Pierogi Nachos

Pierogi Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pierogi Nachos

Katie Lee

Swapping tender pierogis for crunchy tortilla chips in these easy, cheesy nachos takes comfort food to the next level.

43. French Fries

Crispy Spiced Oven Fries with Sriracha Ketchup
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Crispy Spiced Oven Fries with Sriracha Ketchup

Serena Wolf

This recipe delivers all of the goodness of fries without the hassle of deep frying.

44. Southwestern Egg Rolls

Baked Southwestern Egg Rolls with Avocado-Ranch Dip
Casey Barber
Baked Southwestern Egg Rolls with Avocado-Ranch Dip

Casey Barber

These make-ahead Southwestern egg rolls inspired by the longtime favorite served up at Chili's restaurants are easy to assemble — we promise!

45. Hot Chocolate

Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate with Frozen Whipped Cream Dollops
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate with Frozen Whipped Cream Dollops

Justin Chapple

Use your slow cooker to make the easiest hot chocolate ever, then top mugs with pre-made and frozen dollops of whipped cream.

46. Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Calzones
Tasty
Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Tasty

If you love Buffalo wings but don't love all the work involved in making them, you have to try these incredibly easy calzones made with rotisserie chicken.

47. Soft Pretzels

Super-Sized Victory Pretzel
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Super-Sized Victory Pretzel

PopSugar Food

Serve this classic stadium snack with gooey cheese sauce, spicy mustard or both.

48. Taquitos

Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce
Casey Barber
Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce

Casey Barber

Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell, these taquitos make a great finger food for a football feast.

49. Bratwurst

Bratwursts with Beer Mustard and Sauerkraut
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Bratwursts with Beer Mustard and Sauerkraut

Matt Abdoo

In many households, it's just not a football party without brats!

50. Bloody Mary Cocktails

Carson Daly's Hangover-Curing Magical Bloody Mary
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Carson Daly's Hangover-Curing Magical Bloody Mary

Carson Daly

Getting up early on Super Bowl Sunday? These drinks are perfect for those football-viewing parties that start early. And they might be just the hair of the dog you need the morning after the big game.

This article was originally published Feb. 2, 2017.