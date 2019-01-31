Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 5:09 PM GMT By Sky McCarthy

With Super Bowl Sunday fast approaching, many hosts and football fans are scrambling to find the perfect party dip.

Thankfully, it's pretty easy to whip up Jenna Bush Hager's favorite crowd-pleasing recipe: a queso dip with some delicious extras.

"I absolutely love queso. Queso is basically considered a food group in Texas," Jenna told TODAY Food. "Growing up, when my mom was tired of cooking, we would go out to eat at least once a week and it was almost always Mexican, so we ate a lot of queso!"

Jenna's revamped recipe is a twist on a popular dish served at The Magnolia Cafe in Austin, Texas, called Mag Mud.

And Savannah Guthrie is also a big fan!

"It's great because it has everything in there — beans, queso or even meat if you like," said Jenna. "It's probably not the most healthy dish but who cares about calories when it's so cold outside? This is the perfect comfort food for winter or football games."

Plus, she added, it couldn't be easier because you basically just dump everything into a pot and it's ready to serve in about 15 minutes.

Jenna's queso is a big hit at home: "My husband absolutely loves it." And since Henry likes his queso with a bit of spice, Jenna usually tops his serving with slices of jalapeño peppers. "But the great part about this recipe is that it's so versatile, so for my daughters I use about half the Rotel and always make them their own little portion."

That love of queso definitely runs in the family.

"My daughters love it! Honestly, they love it so much they tried to eat with a spoon and thought it was cheese soup," Jenna laughed, "which definitely isn't a bad idea!"

We wonder if Hoda Kotb will take a break from her 10-day J.Lo challenge to dip into into this cheesy goodness.

Jenna Bush Hager's Queso Recipe

One 16-ounce block Velveeta cheese, cut into cubes

1 can (10 ounces) Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

2 avocados, sliced thinly

1 pound ground beef, if desired

Taco seasoning

1/2 onion, diced

1. Preheat a pot to medium heat on the stove. Dump in the cubes of Velveeta, the can of Rotel and the refried beans.

2. Cook until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Once the cheese is fully melted, turn the heat to low and add in the sliced avocados. I like to mix them into the dip but you can also use them as garnish.

4. Gently pour the dip into a serving bowl and enjoy with your favorite chips — or by the spoonful!

Optional: If you love meat, you can substitute the beans for beef or fold this into the original recipe. Saute 1/2 diced onion with ground beef over medium heat. Cook until the beef is browned, about 10 minutes. Drain off any liquid and add 1 packet of taco seasoning. Stir the seasoned ground beef into the melted queso before adding the avocados.