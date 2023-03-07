The Shop Report: 20 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought in February

We’re officially a week into March and the first signs of spring are starting to appear. But before we dive headfirst into the new season, we wanted to take a look back at the past month and the products that everyone was shopping.

February brought plenty of occasions for celebration, from Valentine’s Day to the long Presidents Day weekend, so people were eager to snatch up clever gifts and take advantage of those holiday deals, so it’s not surprising that items like chic bags and affordable tech upgrades ended up being some of the most-purchased items last month. But many TODAY readers were looking ahead, adding spring cleaning essentials and year-round fashion staples to their carts as well.

From a multi-use makeup product to travel essentials, we're sharing some of the products that shoppers couldn’t get enough of last month.

Shop TODAY February bestsellers

Consider your search for the perfect tee officially over. This one from Hanes has more than 27,500 five-star ratings and shoppers have raved about the comfort and the fit. “The fabric is soft and has just enough amount of stretch,” one reviewer wrote. “After a tons of washing & drying, it still has its shape. It isn’t too long or too short. I also have this tee in white.”

Ditch your old loofah and use this body scrubber instead, which is designed to last twice as long. It has soft, silicone-like bristles, so the brand says that it gently exfoliates the skin while cleaning.

We’re always looking for ways to simplify our makeup routines, which is why we love a product that has multiple uses. And it’s clear that many shoppers do too, because this multi-stick from e.l.f. was a bestseller last month. It’s designed to be used on the eyes, lips or cheeks to add a subtle pop of color. And at just $5, the price can’t be beat.

If you have an old pair of jeans that don’t fit quite like they used to, instead of getting rid of them, try this clever hack. These buttons can be easily snapped onto your pants to tighten the waistband, without requiring any sewing or additional tools.

Scrub Daddy may be best known for its mega-viral smiley face sponges, but this more recently released cleaning tool from the brand has also gotten some attention from social media. The bestselling duster is designed to pick up dirt from anywhere in your home, from your window sills to kitchen counters. According to the brand, the rippled design helps the sponge hold onto dust, instead of sending it flying in the air.

Say goodbye to all those unsightly wires cluttering your nightstand. This sleek charging pad is made to charge three devices, including your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, at once. Plus, the brand says that it can be easily folded up and used as a phone stand or single charging pad.

Speaking of messy cords, you can keep them organized in the other areas of your home with the help of these handy little tools. They can be attached to the back of gadgets like air fryers, stand mixers, blenders and more so that you can easily roll up the cord and hide it when it's not in use.

Experts say that compression socks can help control some of the swelling and discomfort that people feel after a long flight or a day of standing. And one Shop TODAY writer who tried these socks said that they helped with the muscle soreness and fatigue that she normally experiences while traveling. “I had no swelling or soreness following my trip, and I could return to my everyday routine immediately,” she wrote. “My feet even felt comfortable enough that I could wear my regular shoes and sneakers as soon as I got back.”

Make your mornings feel a little more luxurious with this latte art pen. All you have to do is add your desired spices, so you can channel your inner barista and draw fun symbols or write a sweet message in your morning latte.

This popular eyeshadow has a unique crème-to-powder formula, so it’s said to glide across your lids for easy application and then dry with a waterproof crease-proof finish. Not only will it add a shimmer-y finish to your lids, but it’s designed to do double-duty and nourish your skin too, as it includes vitamin C and E.

Shoppers were clearly looking to upgrade their hair routines in February because this shampoo was on our top bestsellers list. According to the brand, this daily shampoo is designed to moisturize and strengthen weak hair, so it's said to be great for those prone to breakage from brushing.

Beauty lovers are obsessed with Olaplex's bond-building hair products, so it's no surprise that many were eager to add its most recent release, this Detox Dry Shampoo, to their carts. Formulated with a "light-as-air" cleansing technology that's designed to leave no trace of residue or buildup, it's just what you need to stretch your wash days a little longer.

Whether you're heading on a beach retreat to escape the cold weather or are already planning your summer vacay, you'll want to make sure that you have all the essentials you need to make your next trip a breeze. And this clever travel organizer will do just that. You can pack your garments in the organizer, collapse it and place it directly in your suitcase and then hang it in the closet at your hotel, so you have easy access to your clothes — no tedious unpacking required!

If you're like me and eat some of your meals on your couch, you're going to want to get this tray table. It easily clips onto your sofa to give you a platform where you can put your dinner, drinks or snacks to enjoy while you lounge. Thanks to the small and easy on-off design, you can pop it off the sofa when you're done and store it under the couch.

"Great purchase if you like to travel but don't want to check a bag because of your large perfume bottle," one shopper said about these refillable bottles. "With this product, you can take your favorite perfume and make a mini version thats easy to carry with you anywhere."

This top-rated gel-cream from Nivea promises to improve the firmness of your skin in as little as two weeks. It features ingredients like Q10, L-carnitine and lotus extract, which work to tighten skin and leave it feeling soft and smooth, the brand says. It's also designed to absorb quickly, so you're not left with any greasy residue.

Maximize your outlet space with this extender. It features five AC outlets and four USB ports, so you can plug in multiple types of devices at once. According to the brand, it also has built-in smart technology to detect your devices and deliver optimal charging speed.

If you like to read late at night, but your partner prefers an early bedtime, this small reading light should give you enough light to see your book without disturbing them. The rechargeable neck light has six brightness settings and adjustable arms.

One Shop TODAY writer who tried these popular joggers said that they're great for workouts and work-from-home days. "The best part about these joggers is that I feel completely confident leaving the house while wearing them," she wrote. "I like to pair them with a lightweight pullover or a graphic tee and baseball hat to capture an effortlessly chic look. And with nearly 70,000 verified five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, it seems like I'm not alone in this love affair."

It you're looking for a smaller purse that you can use to tote around your essentials every day, this is a great option. The chic crossbody bag has multiple compartments for your cards and cash, as well as your phone and bigger items, so you can keep everything organized. Plus, it has a removable gold-tone chain and a wide nylon strap, so you can switch up how you wear it.