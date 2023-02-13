Still Valentine's Day shopping? 20 last-minute gifts for her you can pick up at Target

Still searching for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? We totally get it: It's tough to shop for the person you love, and Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that can get lost in the midst of busy schedules. The big day is tomorrow, but don't stress just yet. Target still has plenty of thoughtful and affordable options you can grab today via in-store pickup or same-day delivery. Whether you're searching for a romantic heart-shaped necklace or a new pair of her favorite flared leggings, you'll be sure to have her perfect gift ready in time for a day full of celebrating love.

But don't wait much longer! As Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, things are selling out fast (and in-store and same-day delivery stock tend to go faster than shipping!). Below, we picked 20 last-minute gifts she'll love, ranging from $4 to $100. The best part? You can pick up many of these gifts in just two hours!

Valentine's Day gifts for her from Target

A cute new mug is a great gift for a coffee or tea lover in your life! This one from Hearth & Hand features a rustic stone design and comes in black or cream. They're also available in sets of two, so you can match while sipping your favorite morning beverages.

This Essence mascara has almost a cult-like following, which is evident with over 1,700 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars. It's also super affordable at just $5, making it a great stand-alone gift or a solid addition to a beauty-themed gift basket.

Want something a little more personalized, but don't have the time? These monogrammed journals make a thoughtful and practical gift that don't look like a last-minute scramble.

Of course, no Valentine's Day is complete without the classic gift of candy! Ferrero Rocher is a tried-and-true fan favorite, so you definitely won't go wrong with these little bits of chocolate-y, hazelnut goodness.

This zippered jewelry organizer would pair perfectly with one (or both!) of the beautiful heart-shaped pendants featured in this list. Plus, it's only $10.

Candles are a Valentine's Day must-have, but it can be hard to navigate Target's ever-growing list of signature scents. We recommend this lavender and eucalyptus blend to bring a fresh and flowery smell to her space, plus the rose-tinted glass jar makes for a great mantel display piece.

Fanny packs (or belt bags, as they are more commonly referred to on TikTok) are one of our favorite trends right now. This one is practical, stylish and affordable — and sure to impress as a gift. This bag is going fast, so be sure to score one before they're sold out.

If you're looking for a gift you can both enjoy, this pickle ball set is the way to go. The 7-ply wooden design creates a sturdy base for play and the padded handles allow for maximum player comfort, according to the brand.

This simple yet elegant pendant is a romantic way to show that special someone you care. It's also nickel-free for those who may have more sensitive skin. According to one reviewer, "you can wear it backward and make it just a gold heart as well for more versatility."

The fresh roses plus chocolate combo is always a crowd pleaser — and you can grab both at Target today.

Give the gift of self-pampering with this lavender-scented sleep mask set from Asutra. According to the brand, the sleep mask is made of 100% silk for a luxurious feel, and the eye mask has cooling gel to soothe puffiness.

Avoid the stress of picking the perfect layering pieces with these three heart necklaces from BaubleBar. The entire set is under $20, making it a luxurious yet affordable gift for someone you love.

This silky, satin robe is currently on sale for $20, and the pink color makes it a perfectly love-themed gift for Valentine's Day.

The fan favorite "We're Not Really Strangers" game now has a couple's edition, so you can gift and then play this for a night full of surprises. How well do you really know your partner?

Flared leggings are all the rage on social media, and this pair from Target is a total steal at $34. Sizes range from XS-XL, and they're currently available in black, red and pink.

Make every day an at-home spa day with this sonic facial brush set. It's rechargeable, waterproof and features patented technology to ensure a thorough and refreshing cleanse, according to the brand.

This year, give a little twist on the classic Valentine's Day bouquet. Not only can you build this LEGO set together for a fun date night-in activity, but you can display it on your table permanently, since it will never wilt!

Score this Fujifilm instant camera while it's on sale in pink, white, purple, blue or green.

This portable, clip-on speaker makes a great gift for someone who is always on the go. While it's available in multiple colors, we think the red would add a thoughtful (and slightly romantic) touch.

It's not often that Apple products go on sale outside of the holiday season, so be sure to score these AirPods now while they're only $99.