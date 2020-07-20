We found 20 face masks that are in stock and ready to ship

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fabric face masks are becoming a daily essential, especially as more studies find that masks can effectively reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus. Scientist Bill Nye even demonstrated the effectiveness of different types of masks in a popular TikTok.

There are masks to meet nearly every kind of need, including options made for children, breathable masks and even fashionable designs that are as effective as they are stylish. As retailers and brands work to meet the demand for fabric face masks and coverings, however, it can be difficult to find ones that are actually in stock and not just available for pre-order.

Fortunately, many retailers are starting to ship masks faster than ever. Whether you need to purchase masks for yourself or your family, we found options available in a range of sizes, colors and styles that can suit your needs and ship quickly.

Face masks that ship quickly

These masks are available in packs of four, eight, 40 and 100. They're crafted from two layers of 100% cotton and can currently eligible for next-day delivery.

These reusable masks are ready to ship in just one business day and are made with a double-layer design in a variety of patterns.

These top-rated masks ship quickly in three different sizes and two different colors. They are crafted from a three-layer cotton design and are machine-washable for easy care.

Each mask from Etsy seller Airquilo features four layers that are meant to help filter airborne particles. The lightweight masks are sanitized before packing and are ready to ship in one business day, according to the shop.

Available in a pack of three, these masks from phone accessory brand Case-Mate are reusable and allow the option to insert a filter for extra protection.

Handmade in New Jersey, these three-layer masks are eligible for same-day shipping. They feature a filter pocket, nose wire and adjustable ear loops for a comfortable fit.

These machine-washable masks are made in Los Angeles and sold in packs of three. They've amassed more than 3,300 reviews from Amazon customers, with many noting how comfortable and soft they feel.

These triple-layer masks are made with antibacterial fabric and are ready to ship in just one business day. You can choose between several vibrant designs to stock up on.

Need a mask that's eligible for next-day delivery? This option ships quickly and is available in both adult, youth and child sizes and comes in a variety of colors and quantities, depending on your needs.

These face masks are crafted from a polyester and nano-cotton blend. Orders ship out in just one business day from California and are typically delivered within three business days.

These cotton masks feature a pocket for an optional filter, adjustable ear loops and a nose bridge wire that can be adjusted for a better fit. Since they are Prime-eligible, they ship in just two days.

These unisex masks are available in packs of six from Nordstrom — and they ship for free. For every pack purchased, the company will donate a mask to kids and families in need.

Shoppers say this mask is comfortable and even features an adjustable nose wire. It currently holds a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and can ship to your door within two days.

Buck Mason's reusable face masks are lined with an anti-microbial coating that can last for up to 30 washes. The masks are currently in stock and ship within one to three business days.

These masks are eligible for two-day shipping and are available in eight different styles, including solid colors. They are made from a viscose-spandex blend and feature a filter pocket for extra protection.

These face masks from Vida include a PM2.5 filter and ship out within two to four business days, depending on the style you choose. It's even a favorite of one Shop TODAY editor that was so impressed with the quality, they ordered two.

These reusable cotton masks rank among the top 20 cloth face masks on Amazon and can be delivered quickly with next-day shipping. Each mask in the pack of three features elasticized ear loops and an optional filter pocket.

Face masks from Hedley & Bennett now ship out within one to three business days from the date purchased. They are washable, reusable and also feature a filter pocket for added protection.

These masks from Rag & Bone are made from upcycled fabrics and can be hand-washed gently for proper care. According to the brand, orders placed before 5 p.m. EST will arrive within three business days.

Masks from Abacaxi are back in stock and expected to ship within one to four business days. Better yet, the brand gives back by donating a portion of the proceeds to a different charitable organization on a monthly basis.

