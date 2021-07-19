16 chic styles from Everlane we can't believe are on sale — all under $50

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While we have an idea of what's trending right now in summer fashion, we don't know what will be in style in just a few short months once the seasons change. However, one thing is certain: Stocking up on wardrobe basics will never do you wrong.

Everlane, the fashion brand known for its minimalist and celeb-loved styles, is one of our favorite destinations for fashion basics — and they just dropped a huge sale. Whether you need a midsummer style refresh or you're already thinking about outfits for fall, you can shop major markdowns on everything from breathable dresses to cashmere tops right now. We're seeing discounts as steep as 60%, which means styles are bound to sell out soon. (And select pieces and sizes already have!)

We're not exactly sure when the sale will end, so you might not want to waste any time when it comes to nabbing one of these great deals. Keep reading for the 16 best fashion steals from Everlane's Summer Sale, with styles starting at just $12.

Appropriately named the long weekend tank dress, this cozy basic is one you'll want to spend your Saturdays and Sundays in (and maybe even the rest of the week, too). It's on sale right now for 20% off and is available in both a Warm Khaki color and a summer-ready amber style.

Lounging is the only way we want to spend most of our days, and this soft French Terry Robe is the perfect piece to do it in. Thanks to a 50% markdown, you can snag the M/L size for just $40 right now.

This 90s-inspired tank features a high neck and back and is a summer staple you won't want to pass up on. Since it is on sale for 33% off, you can grab it in both colors (Scarlet and Oak) for just $12 each.

If you're already looking forward to cooler weather, a long-sleeve tee is a must-have basic. This boxy tee can be paired with everything from jeans to leggings and can even double as a pajama top if you please. The only complaint reviewers seem to have is that they want to see it in more colors. (And so do we!)

Everything platform — sneakers, sandals, boots and more — has been trending for some time now. These neutral sneakers boast just the right amount of height and a roomy fit you'll want to walk in. You can shop them in four different colors, including this light khaki style, without worrying about them picking up dirt since they are machine-washable.

Consider this dress a larger version of your favorite, cozy tank. It's made from lightweight cotton and features a trendy tiered design that we're loving this season. It's perfect for pairing with sneakers or sandals for a one-and-done outfit, and all four colors are on sale right now for 20% off.

After spending the past year in stretchy pants, these "easy" jeans might be the only bottoms you'll want to live in this season (and the next). Thankfully, these jeans also have an elastic waistband, a straight-leg cut that is on trend and functional pockets. A 30% discount means you can stock up on soft denim for just $42 a pair.

T-shirt dresses will never go out of style, so it's worth grabbing this dress in both colors during Everlane's Summer Sale. We love a figure-flattering A-line hem and a detailed mock neckline, which this pick delivers on. Select sizes are already going, so take advantage of this 30% discount while you still can.

If you're already tired of the bikini top you've been wearing all summer, consider this piece the perfect excuse to switch up your swimwear. It comes in a bold yellow style and an earth-toned Rosewood color that are ready for any summer getaway.

Described by the brand as having a "waist-nipping rise and a leg-lengthening cropped cut," these pants are must-haves as you prepare your wardrobe for the transition from summer to fall. They're on sale for 30% off right now, and select sizes are already gone.

Anything cashmere rarely goes on sale, which is why we can't believe a 60% discount on this tee is happening right now. Everyone's favorite cozy fabric provides the feel of a fall sweater but in a short-sleeve style that you can still wear during the tail end of summer.

If loungewear is still your go-to, this hoodie is worth adding to your lineup. The vintage-inspired design boasts a cropped, boxy fit that is airy enough for summer but also makes it the perfect layering piece for fall. It is available in five different colors that are all on sale right now for less than $30.

Summer's favorite shoe in summer's favorite color — for less than $20. This minimalist footwear can be worn for nearly every occasion on your calendar this summer, from errand runs to outdoor treks. With a sturdy rubber outsole, cushioned insole and stretchy straps, you might not ever want to take these sandals off.

Bodysuits are another basic worth adding to your wardrobe; you can wear them with shorts in the summertime or throw on a denim jacket once the temperatures drop for a fall-ready look. This popular style is on sale right now for 51% off, so you can add it to your cart for less than $20 right now.

From the cut to the seams, it's hard to find something that isn't flattering about this dress. It's made from a premium cotton that gives it a super-soft feel but doesn't boast a luxury price tag, thanks to a 60% discount.

These polished sweatpants come in two neutral colors that can pair with any kind of tee in your closet. If the elastic waistband, high-rise fit and wide-leg cut aren't convincing enough, the French terry fabric and 50% markdown might make them hard to pass up on.

