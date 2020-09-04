25 creative items you never knew you needed from Etsy's Labor Day sale

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day weekend is all about enjoying the last few moments of summer and, of course, taking advantage of all the awesome Labor Day sales and deals!

Etsy is already known for its well-priced handmade goods, and the prices will be even better this weekend during its Labor Day sale event! For a limited time, the popular craft website is offering up to 20% off select items and shops.

Whether you're looking for a cozy knit blanket, homemade candles, a fancy dog bed or personalized jewelry, our list of the 25 best Etsy Labor Day deals has you covered!

Are you a plant mom? If so, you’ll totally love these double macramé plant hangers. They’re made with premium 100% cotton string and can easily be attached to a ceiling hook to hang your favorite plant babies near a window.

Personalize this necklace with any letter, symbol or number of your choice. It’s handmade with solid sterling silver and comes in 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22-centimeter chain lengths.

These trendy face masks will go with any outfit in your closet! They’re machine-washable and come in black, orange, red or brick tie-dye.

Give your car keys an upgrade with this personalized leather keychain that can be customized with any name! They come in eight different colors with gold and silver foil available.

While this personalized cheese board is advertised for Mother’s Day – it would also make a great gift for any occasion. If your loved one enjoys making charcuterie boards, this will make a great addition to their kitchen. Choose between four different kinds of wood, including mahogany, hickory, white oak and hard maple.

You can add some bohemian style to your space with these fun and frilly macramé coasters. They come in a set of two and are available in over 20 different colors.

If you’ve been taking advantage of early Labor Day electronic sales and recently splurged on a discounted MacBook, you won’t be able to resist this chic leather laptop sleeve that can be personalized with your initials.

Do you live in a state on mountain time? Then you’ll totally love this fun “Mountain Time” T-shirt. It would go great with your favorite pair of jeans!

Now's the perfect time to upgrade your child’s bedroom décor with this adorable crayon name set. You can add up to 14 colorful letters.

For all the home chefs, consider this handcrafted spice blend with garlic, sun-dried tomato, lemon, thyme, onion, parsley, rosemary, cilantro and more. It’s all-natural, gluten-free and comes in a cute glass jar.

Calling all dog moms! This trendy, custom dog bed is everything you need and more. This Etsy shop’s dog beds are one-of-a-kind and handmade from a variety of vintage and imported fabrics. Each bed is made-to-order, so the shop will reach out to you with photos of the patterns available to confirm your satisfaction. They’re available in five different sizes to suit any dog — no matter how big or small!

If you have a friend or family member’s birthday coming up, consider gifting them this spa-themed basket this year! It comes with everything they’ll need to pamper themselves: a soy candle, fancy matches, a Himalayan bath soak and a bar of soap.

For those who are always struggling to keep their cords consolidated, this chic leather cord keeper was practically made just for you. It's an Etsy bestseller and can be personalized with your monogram.

For those who always start their day with coffee or tea, these discounted stoneware ceramic mugs will definitely elevate your routine. An added perk? They’ll come delivered in eco-friendly and recyclable packaging!

This bestselling script name necklace has a perfect five-star rating and has been bought over 208,000 times! It’s available in gold, silver and rose gold, and comes in chain sizes 15 to 20 centimeters.

If you’d prefer earrings over a necklace, you might love these custom name studs. They come in sterling silver, 18K gold or a rose gold finish.

It’s never too early to start preparing for sweater weather! This gorgeous hand-knit sweater is oversized and extra cozy for the upcoming crisp fall air. It’s made of wool and comes in over 20 different fabric shades that will go great with your fall and winter wardrobe.

This fun tie-dye infinity scarf is another great fall staple. It’s lightweight and hand-dyed in Portland in an autumn-friendly shade of pumpkin spice.

Ready to get a head start on your holiday shopping this year? These personalized jewelry boxes are budget-friendly and will make for a thoughtful and chic present for all ages.

This custom pet portrait is for all those who can’t seem to get enough of their fur babies. The vector-style image is created with your own photo and can be delivered by print or digital file.

These geometric wooden floating shelves will add a modern but cozy vibe to any space. They come in a set of two and are available in maple, walnut or cherry wood.

Your pup will look adorable in this autumn-themed bandana. It comes in small, medium and large.

These modern candles are made with concrete, soy wax and a dusting of rose gold flakes to offer an elegant and trendy accent for your home. They’re also available in gold and silver foil.

If you're looking to tackle a new hobby this holiday season, try starting with this embroidery kit. This floral pattern covers five different stitch techniques and gives you the opportunity to be extra creative by mixing up thread colors. Plus, this reusable design can be stitched multiple times.

Stay extra cozy by the fire or on the couch while you watch your favorite TV show this fall with this chunky knit blanket that’s made with high-quality merino wool.

