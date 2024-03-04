Travel on your mind? You can save up to 56% on editor-loved luggage, carry-ons, more

Between booking hotels and airfare, traveling can really add up. Then you have to think about the details, like which luggage to bring and packing a carry-on. Thankfully, you can count on high-quality items that you can use again and again, without spending more than you'd like.

Shop TODAY editors have spent countless hours interviewing experts and trying items across a variety of categories to help make traveling easier for you. Even better news? Some of our travel favorites from Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards and other tried-and-true products happen to be on sale!

From bestselling luggage to power adapters, we rounded up some of our favorite editor-approved travel deals you might want to grab for your next big trip, including up to 56% off on a crossbody bag and backpack and deals on Apple AirTags.

Suitcases and carry-ons | Travel accessories

Editor-approved suitcases and carry-ons on sale

I wore this crossbody bag on a recent trip to Europe, and it securely held everything I needed for a day of exploring, from a portable charger to makeup. There's a secret zip pocket so you can stash money, and the strap can be hooked on the right or left side.

This Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award-winning crossbody bag has a "five-point anti-theft security system" to keep your belongings safely stowed while traveling. Commerce analytics manager Amanda Smith loves the amount of pockets it has and says it holds "so much."

SEO associate editor Kamari Stewart loves this duffel bag for its separate shoe compartment; it allows you to keep your dirty shoes away from your clean clothes. And that's not all, it features a trolly strap, an adjustable crossbody strap and a USB charging port. Right now you can grab it on Amazon for over 40% off.

Commerce editor Amanda Fama says this backpack is extremely roomy and offers plenty of secure pockets for your belongings. “I used this backpack often for traveling and commuting with my laptop, and I always felt confident that my items were secure,” she says. “Plus, it’s roomy enough to fit clothes and shoes for weekend trips.”

You don't want to miss out on this 50% savings!

This foldable garment bag offers an easy solution when traveling with delicate clothing, without having to check in a bag. One Shop TODAY writer says this double-duty bag has made packing "a lot less stressful."

"As much as I love a portable travel steamer, I love not having to pack one even more. With this garment bag’s main compartment that has space to hang 2-3 days’ worth of clothes (I use wire hangers to save room), my nice clothes can lay flat and don’t have to be folded or stuffed into compression bags," says Shop TODAY contributor Katie Jackson.

This weekender-style bag comes in a variety of patterns and colors and can be used for all types of travel, from plane travel to road trips. This Shop TODAY Travel Gear winner has been a favorite of mine for nearly a decade. My favorite thing about it is the amount of pockets it contains; it helps keep you organized while holding all of your essentials. Also, it has a trolly strap so you can throw it on a rolling suitcase, and easily navigate the airport.

You can save nearly 50% off this 27-inch hardshell suitcase, which also happens to be a favorite of SEO associate editor Allie Wise. After receiving a sample from the brand's PR team, she says she hasn't traveled with another suitcase since.

“I absolutely love how well it rolls through the airport — almost too good! It also has a TSA-approved lock to safely store all your valuables," she says.

Vice President of Global PR for Virtuoso Travel Misty Belles previously told Shop TODAY that the TravelPro brand is the "workhorse" of carry-on luggage: "Just look at any flight attendant and chances are that's what they’re pulling behind them,” she says.

This 21-inch carry-on features exterior pockets, a garment organizer and a USB access port. It comes in a few different color choices for 15% off!

Editor-approved travel accessories on sale

This Travel Gear Award-winner makes juggling different items and navigating between terminals, so much easier. The trolly sleeve attaches to the handle and has three pockets to hold your coffee, water bottle and smaller devices. Plus you can score it for 20% off on Amazon right now.

Shop TODAY photo editor Vivian Le says this passport wallet holds everything you need for the airport. It has a place for your passport, boarding pass, RFID-blocking credit card slots and a cellphone pouch.

“I don’t travel internationally often, so I was nervous with all my docs and stuff, but this [wallet] made going through security and customs a breeze,” she said. “This wallet holds everything and is also slim enough for me to slip into all of my bags.”

Shop TODAY editorial assistant Madison San Miguel says this bag makes storing all of her makeup items so much easier. One key aspect she mentions is the drawstring: she says it closes the bag "snuggly," allowing you to fit in your carry-on or gym bag.

You won't have to worry about tangled necklaces or lost earrings with this travel jewelry organizer, which also happens to be another Travel Gear Award winner. It comes with slots for rings, earrings and a hidden pouch to hang necklaces. Commerce writer Danielle Murphy says she loved how much jewelry she was able to store at one time.

Jackson says while she loves the traditional packing cubes, this hanging organizer makes packing and unpacking so much more efficient.

"Everything I need is in one place. Thanks to the three-tiered shelving system, I never have to spend time unpacking or, more importantly, touching dirty hotel drawers or closets," she says.

Travel expert and flight attendant Mitra Amirzadeh previously told Shop TODAY that traveling with an AirTag is a great way to keep track of your items. You can score an AirTag on Amazon for nearly 20% off.

“I like knowing that if I accidentally walk away from my backpack or luggage that my phone’s going to go off, because where do we go without our phone? Absolutely nowhere. I like that it tells me ‘Hey, you might have left this item behind,’” says Amirzadeh.

If you're traveling abroad, you'll want to make sure you have a universal power adapter. According to the brand, this option (that happens to be a Travel Gear Award-winner) is compatible with outlets in over 200 countries.

“This is the only plug you need to carry, whether you’re leaving the country or not,” Rebecca Skates, a commercial flight attendant, previously told Shop TODAY. “The additional USB ports as well as the USB-C allow you to charge all of your devices with this one cube. Love this thing.”