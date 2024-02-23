End-of-season sales are here! Shop deals from Madewell, The North Face and more

Whether it be 20% or even 75% off, there’s nothing more exhilarating than buying something you’ve been eyeing at a fraction of the price. Now is the time to stock up on outerwear and cozy accessories you’ll be wearing well into spring and for years to come.

Since we shop for a living, we scoured the web high and low to find the sales worth shopping right now. Safe to say, we nailed it and found everything from end-of-the season, anniversary and limited-time sales galore.

Keep reading to check out our favorite picks from customer-loved brands like Madewell, Old Navy, Patagonia and more. To make things even easier, simply click the brands below and jump right into it. Happy deal hunting!

Amazon sale

Amazon always has just what you need and the deals never stop. Right now, Amazon Essentials is offering customers up to 50% off women’s apparel and accessories.

You can never go wrong with a classic black turtleneck. Ideal for both a polished and casual look, the styling possibilities are endless with this piece.

Abercrombie & Fitch sale

The Abercrombie sale section right now is truly too good to miss. If you're on the market for trendy trousers or a staple bodysuit, head to the site now. Also, you can get 20% off almost everything when you spend over $175 with code "APP20" at checkout.

Did someone say shacket? Perfect for layering during colder months, we're adding this shirt jacket to our carts ASAP! Abercrombie has made a full resurgence lately and it's easy to see why with styles like this.

Ban.do sale

Ban.do’s biggest sale event of the year, the warehouse sale, is in full swing. Shop best sellers from ban.do and other beloved brands like Baggu, Vans and more up to 80% off!

The claw clip trend is here to stay and if you've never tried any from Chunks, let us be the first to introduce you to the brand. Founded by Tiffany Ju, Chunks is a women and Asian-led hair accessory brand that I've proudly collected multiple clips from. Run don't walk to add this accessory to your cart.

J.Crew sale

For a limited time, the brand is offering up to 50% off winter-to-spring styles, no code needed.

Designed with a slouchy silhouette in a soft, marled cotton, this sweater is a staple your closet has been missing. Reviewers did note that this piece does run slightly oversized (which we love!), so size down if you're looking for a more fitted style.

Madewell sale

We can never resist a good Madewell sale and right now you can score an extra 30% off sale in stores + online with code "EXTRAEXTRA" at checkout.

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender constantly raves about these pants from Madewell. "Their my go-to slack for work! It’s super easy to dress up or down and it’s the ideal length for my 5’5” frame," said Bender. And since she wears them to the office continuously, we can confirm they look amazing on her.

Old Navy sale

Old Navy is rolling out new arrivals that are tailored for getaways, real life and everything in between. Many styles are on sale right now with discounts ranging from 30 to 50% off.

No wardrobe is complete without a versatile plain T-shirt. Whether you're layering up during winter or need lightweight clothing during summer, for just $8, this everyday top will become your go-to.

Patagonia sale

Patagonia’s web specials are under way and it’s hard to pass up deals at up to 53% off of essentials, such as down coats and customer-loved fleece sweaters. Better yet, you can get free shipping on any order over $99, no code needed.

Built with with Synchilla, the brands 100% recycled polyester double-sided fleece that's velvety smooth, wicks moisture and dries quickly, according to the brand. This classic pullover will serve you faithfully for years to come.

SkinStore sale

Happy birthday, SkinStore! In honor of their 27th trip around the sun, SkinStore is offering customers 30% off beauty favorites with code "CELEBRATE" at checkout.

A winner from Shop TODAY's first-ever Beauty Awards, deputy editorial director Ali Deabler loved this product because there’s no fluff or gimmicks involved. “I like that it does what it says it will do — my skin was brighter. My pores were smaller,” she says. If you’re still not 100% sold on this splurge item, miniature sizes are also available for a fraction of the cost.

Snow Peak sale

Outdoor fanatic's, this ones for you! Treat yourself to these Snow Peak products at a friendly price before they are gone. Stock up on a pair of gloves, knit beanie or their ever-so-loved insulated cardigan. Not to mention, the brand offers free shipping.

Created as a quick-drying technical base layer, nothing beats the cold like wool. This shirt has served me well over the years and I couldn't help but to stock up will it's on sale. Additionally, the brand recommends buying your normal size for a standard fit and sizing up for a looser fit.

Solgaard sale

Solgaard has officially kicked off their Anniversary Sale just in time to stock up for spring break travels. Fun fact, the brand was founded on Leap Day in 2016, so this anniversary sale only comes around every four years.

We can almost say with certainty, you've never traveled with a backpack like this. Equip with the brands signature FlowCloset system, it's never been easier to stay organized with the hanging closet to keep a week’s worth of clothes organized and easily accessible.

The North Face sale

Eyeing a new winter beanie or pair of boots? The North Face has you covered from head to toe with their end of season sale. Right now, we're seeing the retailer discount finds perfect for outdoor activities or just cozying up at home.

The North Face calls this cuddly zip-up "impossibly soft," thanks to a silky high-pile fleece that keeps "the cold out and the comfort in." It's got more than 180 perfect, five-star ratings from customers, and the style's navy blue and tan shades are currently about 50% off.

Toms sale

Ready to put your best foot forward in the new season? Toms' end of season sale is worth shopping. We found the brand's classic silhouette on sale, which is perfect for spring and beyond.

These comfortable flats are about to be your new go-to shoe. Thanks to the brand's CloudBound™ outsoles and OrthoLite® insoles, they'll keep your feet happy all day. Plus, they're 62% off right now, which is a major steal.

Ulta sale

Ulta is giving the gift of fabulously fluttery lashes at a discount in celebration of National Lash Day, yes, it's a real holiday! Enjoy 30% off your favorite/viral mascara from Tarte, Clinique and other editor-favorite brands.

With nearly 7,000 five-star reviews, it's safe to say this mascara will give your lashes the length you want. The brand claims their exclusive Flex Tower brush bends to volumize and extend every lash from root to tip. Sign us up!

Wrangler sale

Wrangler products can take you from the barn to the big city and everywhere in-between. From cozy shackets to retro T-shirts to classic denim jackets, you'll have to exercise some serious self-control in this sale section.

Production associate Audrey Ekman is a huge fan of these pants. "I've been wearing these jeans nonstop since I got them a few months ago. Wrangler really nailed the details with them. The wide leg is extra roomy and comfortable, the high rise is super flattering and the light wash is really easy to style."

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products and sales out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.