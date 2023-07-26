When you’re planning an extended trip that requires luggage bigger than those that fit into the overhead bin, you’re going to need a suitcase that can not just accommodate your gear but is also easy to maneuver (and spot on the baggage carousel).

Both of us are frequent fliers (Rebecca is a travel writer, and Fran has lived in and traveled to multiple countries abroad). As such, over the years we have developed packing and travel techniques that make going the distance easier and more pleasurable. And choosing the right luggage to check is a key part of that technique.

But we also know there are so many options available when it comes to buying checked luggage that it can quickly become overwhelming — but it doesn’t need to be. Start with thinking about how you travel and what your travel needs are.

Checked luggage in a nutshell Don't go too big or heavy; a checked luggage bag should also be maneuverable.

Weigh the empty suitcase itself. Too heavy, and it may become easier to exceed the weight limit (typically 50 pounds).

A lightweight, medium-size suitcase, one with wheels, is ideal.

Pricier luggage with a lifetime guarantee is a good investment, but if you don't need that, there are solid inexpensive options that do the job.

The most important factor? Size: You don’t want to go too big or start too heavy, according to Henley Vazquez, founder of modern-day travel agency Fora.

“It’s easy to fill all the space, but that’s problematic if you exceed the weight limit," says Vazquez.

She adds, "You don’t want it to weigh a ton before you even fill it, so even the weight of the empty bag is important."

Basically, when in doubt, Vasquez advises going for a lightweight, medium-sized bag or suitcase that’s larger than your carry-on, but not too oversized. Jeremy Albelda, travel blogger at The World or Bust, echoes that advice, adding that a well-organized interior will also help make packing easy.

While there’s no one suitcase that will work for everyone, we’ve talked to experts for more of their tips on what to look for — things like the type of material, extra interior and exterior features, and more — to help demystify the process of finding the perfect checked luggage.

Keep scrolling or use the links below to find out more and see our top picks.

Best budget | Best midrange | Best overall | Best hard-shell | Best soft-shell | Best duffel | Best wheeled duffel | Best expandable | Best lightweight | Best convertible | Most stylish | Best extra-large | Most space-efficient | Best eco-friendly | Best splurge | Honorable mentions | What to look for | FAQs | Meet our experts

Best budget checked luggage

Material: ABS hardshell, scratch-resistant finish, 150D-polyester interior | Size: 19.49 x 12 x 27.76 in. | Weight: 11.77 lbs | Capacity: 39 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Double-spinner wheels, inner cross straps, telescoping and short handles, interior divider | Warranty: Limited 3-year warranty

The carry-on size of Amazon Basics' luggage won Shop TODAY's Travel Gear Awards for the best budget suitcase — and its 28-inch hardside spinner is an equally good value for the cost if you need to check it in for travel. Vasquez agrees: "I just purchased an Amazon Basics suitcase that has been great."

For a third of the cost of other popular checked luggage brands, Amazon's spinner offers plenty of value for those who are going on shorter trips and aren't heavy travelers. It has a 39-liter capacity with helpful cross straps and an interior divider, and while the shell isn't polycarbonate, it's thick and designed to be scratch-resistant. Plus, the case is fully lined with 150D polyester.

Most important, it's maneuverable: It has four double-spinner wheels and a handle that telescopes.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: No lock included, ABS shell typically not as sturdy as polycarbonate

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell, water-resistant 75D polyester pongee | Size: 19.49 x 12 x 27.76 in. | Weight: 9.9 lbs | Capacity: 99 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: 360-degree spinner wheels, inner compression panel, TSA combo lock, telescoping handle, laundry bag | Warranty: 365-day free returns

We crowned Quince's carry-on suitcase our best value hardside pick for our best carry-ons list, and their checked version equally won't disappoint.

This pick boasts the brand's effective interior compression board, which, combined with the 99 liters of space and the slim but durable and flexible polycarbonate shell, makes the Quince one of the best in terms of combining spaciousness and lightness.

That light shell contributes to this suitcase's maneuverability, along with the Japanese-crafted 360-degree spinner wheels (which, having tried it ourselves, we can attest are truly smooth) and the easy-to-operate telescoping handle.

It's no slouch with extras either: It also includes a removable laundry bag, a TSA-approved lock, a cleaning sponge for any scuff marks — and best of all, a 365-day free return policy.

Looking for something a little smaller? Check out Quince's 24-inch Check-In Hard Shell Suitcase, which is a pound lighter, rings up at just $179, is available in more colors, and has a 76-liter capacity.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Only two colors available currently

Best midrange checked luggage

Material: Scratch-resistant polypropylene (plastic) | Size: 27.95 x 19.6 x 13.4 in. | Weight: 8.48 lbs | Capacity: 34 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Inner cross straps and divider, 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA combo lock, built-in ID tag | Warranty: Limited 10-year global warranty

Over the past century, Samsonite has built a reputation for making reliable, sturdy and affordable luggage, and the Freeform Spinner is a consistent customer (and Shop TODAY editor) favorite.

It comes in medium and large sizes (plus two smaller carry-on friendly options), and it has an ultra-lightweight yet incredibly sturdy outer shell that’s designed to stand up to today’s travel. Samsonite products are not just rigorously tested but also come with a 10-year warranty. Double spinner wheels that make maneuvering easy and a telescoping handle round out the suitcase’s functionality. The Freeform Spinner also comes with a TSA-approved security lock.

The suitcase has numerous pockets for storing items during travel, a cross-ribbon and divider that helps for efficient packing, and the suitcase also expands 1.5 inches. It comes in 15 colors and the suitcases can be nested inside the next size up for easy storage.

Almost 10,000 reviewers on Amazon have rated this suitcase at 4.6 stars, sharing glowing opinions on this suitcase’s merits. Best of all, Samsonite’s suitcases are budget-friendly, meaning you can save your dollars for your next adventure.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some users say they pick up scuffs and scratches easily

Best overall checked luggage

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell | Size: 26 x 18 x 11 in. | Weight: 10.8 lbs | Capacity: 68.8 L, 75.7 L (expanded) | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Underside grab handle, interior compression system, TSA combo lock, 360-degree spinner wheels, luggage tag, hidden laundry bag | Warranty: Lifetime limited warranty

This NYC-based, women-owned luggage company began in 2015 with a goal to improve common problems with luggage and make it more functional for, you know, easier travel. Their Flex suitcase comes in Small (which can be used as a carry-on), Medium and Large sizes and has a durable yet flexible polycarbonate hard shell with leather details, including a luggage tag.

Even though the suitcase can accommodate over a week’s worth of necessities, it stays lightweight despite being packed. It has two main compartments and a renowned interior compression element that lets you pack more, and there’s even a hidden laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate. It expands when you unzip it to give you another additional 1.75 inches of packing space (because somehow stuff always expands!), comes in seven color options, and has an optional USB port.

The Flex also has 360-degree spinner wheels that run smoothly whether on two or four wheels, extra grab handles to make it easy to get off the baggage carousel, and a TSA-approved combination lock. We also love Away’s limited lifetime warranty: They’ll replace any functional part of the suitcase, like the shell, handles, wheels or zippers. The simplicity of the Flex’s design is what makes it so functional — and the reason for its countless rave reviews.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: The only downside we can tell from reviews is that the shell scuffs and scratches easily

Best hard-shell checked luggage

Material: Partially recycled water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell, antimicrobial recycled polyester lining | Size: 26.5 × 18.5 × 10.5 in. | Weight: 9.59 lbs | Capacity: 70 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Inner cross straps and divider, 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA combo lock, telescoping handle, laundry bag, 2 shoe bags, luggage tag | Warranty: 100-day trial, limited lifetime warranty

We're a fan of Monos' high-quality luggage — it made the cut as one of our picks for the best carry-ons — for many of the same reasons that make its medium checked version great. Customers are huge fans too, if you couldn't tell from the 4.9 out of 5 average star rating from over 3,000 reviewers. The 70-liter Check-In Medium is the perfect case that's not too big but still larger than a carry-on.

Like the carry-on, which I (Fran) have handled myself, the Check-In Medium's shell is made of dent- and impact-resistant polycarbonate that can withstand rough jostling and handling. (For reference: I never had to worry about the things in my Monos when I had to gate-check it for a five-hour flight.) Its telescoping handle is also sturdy (and frankly a pleasure to use): It's made of high-grade aluminum with an ergonomically designed handle that hides a release button underneath.

There's also a lot to boast about when it comes to its thoughtful and sleek design: amazingly smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, vegan leather details, ballistic nylon compression straps atop a compression panel, and a TSA-approved lock.

And if you're buying a set of these, they'll be easy to store: Monos' carry-ons can nest into any of the checked medium luggage, and all the mediums fit nicely in the large suitcases.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some users say a few of the colors (like Desert Taupe and Ocean Blue) aren't as pictured on the website

Best soft-shell checked luggage

Material: Polyester fabric with DuraGuard coating, water-resistant recycled plastic lining | Size: 28 x 18.5 x 11.75 in. | Weight: 9.8 lbs | Capacity: 97 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: 360-degree spinners, TSA combo lock, built-in fold-out garment suiter, tie-down straps, USB port with power bank pocket | Warranty: 100-day trial, Built for a Lifetime Warranty

The Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner is our favorite softside check-in suitcase thanks to its durability and special features. With a durable outer covering made from high-density nylon fabric (which has DuraGuard coating to resist stains and abrasions), the spinner also has leather trim, chrome zippers and a TSA-approved lock. It has a four-wheel system that's easy to roll and turn, and an adjustable handle with a contoured grip. An added bonus is the suitcase’s USB port with a power bank storage pocket (you have to get the power bank separately), making charged up travel easy.

Inside, there are two main compartments with mesh zippered pockets, a fold-out suit hanging bag, removable mesh pockets, and a couple of other compartments, like a quart-sized wet pocket for toiletries and a tie-down system to keep things in place.

The Platinum Elite Spinner can expand an extra 2 inches for your travel souvenirs (or if you’re just an overpacker) using a tapered design that keeps the center of gravity low to avoid tipping. There are nine colors to choose from, and Travelpro offers a Built for a Lifetime warranty: protecting zippers, wheels and handles for the life of the suitcase.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some reviewers report difficulty with the placement of the zipper on the inside of the lid; others say the built-in lock is tricky to use and unnecessary

Best checked duffel bag

Material: Recycled 900D polyester ripstop with a TPU-film laminate, recycled polyester lining with PU coating | Size: 8 x 17.5 x 13 in. | Weight: 3 lbs | Capacity: 70 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Fair Trade Certified-sewn, empty bag stuffs into its own pocket, outer daisy chains, removable shoulder straps, padded base | Warranty: Ironclad Guarantee

Patagonia’s Black Hole Duffel is legendary in the travel world thanks to its durability and versatility. Made with thermoplastic polyurethane laminated polyester ripstop, it holds up against moisture and abrasions.

The aptly named Black Hole comes in four sizes: 40 liters, 55 liters, 70 liters and 100 liters — and its ever-expanding size is the main draw. It can be carried using two handles, using the over-the-shoulder strap, or as a backpack using the two padded straps. It comes in five colors (though the 55-liter version has several other options).

The Black Hole converts from an expandable duffle to fold into its own storage sack (which can be used as a pocket when being used as luggage), which is great for those who don’t have a lot of space to store luggage.

On a recent press trip, a fellow traveler was using the Black Hole as her luggage of choice. I (Rebecca) asked her how she liked using it and if it lived up to the hype. She responded that it was the best piece of luggage she’d ever owned and loved using it.

A Parisian living in New York, she had just been on a girls’ weekend in Miami — but wasn’t able to get home in time to repack before her next trip. Thanks to the Black Hole, she was able to pivot by making a Target run for some Teton-elevation-appropriate clothing and stuff it into her never-full suitcase without a hitch. She also had no issues schlepping it around (unlike my unwieldy wheelie suitcase at the time).

SOMETHING TO NOTE: A few users say it could use an extra shoulder strap and/or hip strap

Best checked wheeled duffel bag

Material: 600D - 100D recycled polyester, interior neoprene panel | Size: 32 x 17 x 13 in. | Weight: 10 lbs | Capacity: 110 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Split-level design, collapsible Split Wing brace for storage, inner mesh dividers, tuck-away ID pocket, replaceable urethane wheels, molded bottom with corner guards | Warranty: 10-year limited lifetime warranty

The Dakine Split Roller offers a lightweight duffel (at 10 pounds, it comes in at about the same weight as its hard-shell counterparts), with a large capacity (110 liters, while most of the others on this list fall between 60 to 90 liters) — and the ability to keep things organized.

This duffel has the best of both worlds: a flexible duffel bag structure and the organizational components of a traditional suitcase, plus wheels. A regular duffel this size would be hard to heft around, but the hard side, adjustable handle and wheels add to its functionality.

The top of this bag unzips and has two mesh compartments in it, while the main inside of the bag is one large compartment with a mesh zip cover. There are also two external pockets for those regularly used items you need to access easily. An internal collapsible brace either folds out to give you extra space or folds back to let the top of the bag lie flat.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Not as sturdy against luggage handling wear and tear as hard-shell options

Best expandable checked luggage

Material: DuraTec fabric (polyester and 480 x 300 x 900 nylon) | Size: 20 x 13.5 x 32.75 in. | Weight: 10.2 lbs | Capacity: 123 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Tie-down straps, zipped mesh pocket, removable bi-fold organizer, removable and washable lining, TSA combo lock, dual-density spinner wheels, side handle | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Lightweight, made of durable polyester and nylon DuraTec fabric, and featuring a removable, washable lining, Delsey’s Helium DLX is a great check-in option for those who want an expandable suitcase. With one large, easy-to-fill central compartment, it comes with compression straps, one large mesh zippered pocket and a removable toiletry bag.

The exterior of the suitcase has two pockets, and the suitcase can be unzipped for an additional 2 inches of space. It also features a TSA-approved lock, a patented Securitch zipper, an ergonomic telescoping handle, top and bottom carrying handles, and dual-density double spinner wheels. Big and no-frills, the Delsey Helium is a reliable suitcase fit for a long-haul trip.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Zipper may be harder to operate when the bag itself is very full

Best lightweight checked luggage

Material: Phthalate-free PVC fabric, 150D OM Stardust polyester lining | Size: 12.5 x 21.5 x 14 in. | Weight: 4 lbs | Capacity: 60 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Outer passport pocket, all-around daisy chain, zipper rain flap, double-layer waterproof construction, two side handles, mesh pocket with key clip | Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty

Baboon to the Moon is known for its brightly colored, funky bags, totes, and fanny packs, and its Go Bag doesn’t disappoint. Made of waterproof phthalate-free PVC fabric with a polyester lining, it weighs only 4 pounds — yet can accommodate a week’s worth of clothing.

This is the ideal option for people making multiple stops who don’t want to haul a heavy suitcase along, and even a great option for teens who travel for sporting events: It features lockable zippers, a daisy chain around the outside so you can clip items on, a hidden external passport pocket, and other external storage compartments. It has the option of a duffel-type shoulder strap or backpack-style shoulder straps. Inside, there is one large compartment and a mesh zippered compartment.

Best of all, it's sturdy and easy to clean, which is why Annie Shigo, Shop TODAY's social media editorial assistant, swears by her mini version of this Go Bag: "When you live in a big city, you need a bag that's easy to clean after a travel day. The go bag has such an easy-to-clean material that I just wipe it down with one Clorox wipe. It doesn't get scuff marks and is pretty water-resistant. While the material doesn't have a ton of stretch, it feels sturdy, so your items won't get tossed around in it."

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some say the straps tend to dig into shoulders a bit when it gets overly full

Best convertible checked luggage

Material: 600D 100% recycled polyester, 210D exo skeleton | Size: 21.75 x 14 x 9 in. | Weight: 5.8 lbs | Capacity: 37 L | Expandable? No | Other features: Removable day pack, lockable zippers, chest strap with whistle, ID tag, reflective accents, outer and inner compression straps, daisy chain, top/side/bottom handles | Warranty: No Matter What warranty

Eagle Creek is known for creating products that are made sustainably at every part of the supply chain, and The Gear Warrior a two-in-one rolling duffel/backpack combination, is a great example: It's made from durable recycled poly material.

Although this bag is carry-on sized, it could easily be checked if needed (or is a great option for flying in puddle jumpers with a weight limit). This duo is actually the set I (Rebecca) currently use for most of my travels.

The dual-wheeled bag has a telescoping handle to pull it, plus extra handles and backpack straps (which tuck inside when not in use) as carrying alternatives. Inside, there is one main compartment with compression straps and a mesh compartment in the top of the bag. The backpack can be used as a personal item and is large enough to fit my laptop, water bottle and other necessities. It clips onto the front of the larger bag for easy transport.

I typically can fit five days worth of clothing, including options for daytime and dinner, plus a couple of pairs of shoes in it. I like this setup because it’s neat and efficient, without an awkward carry-on falling off the suitcase. It’s also covered by Eagle Creek’s No Matter What Warranty.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some users say they wish this option offered just a bit more space

Most stylish checked luggage

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell | Size: 30 x 20 x 12 in. | Weight: 11.1 lbs | Capacity: 110 L | Expandable? No | Other features: TSA combo lock, shoe bag, dual-density spinner wheels, corner guards, side and top handles, cross straps, zipped divider, antimicrobial lining | Warranty: 30-day return policy, 10-year limited warranty

Delsey says this stylish luggage was designed for the luxe traveler in mind, and this is evident in this eye-catching luggage. Its shell is made from 100% polycarbonate, so it's light but impact-resistant; meanwhile, it boasts faux leather accents (which include shock-absorbing corner guards) that add to the elegance of the design while still keeping the bag light and protected.

But this luxe luggage is very functional, too. It's exceedingly maneuverable, thanks to its ergonomically designed trolley handle and 360-degree dual-density double-spinner wheels, as well as its cushioned side and top carry handles.

It's also equipped with the features you'll need to keep your things safe, like a TSA-approved combo lock and the brand's proprietary "Securitech" zipper system. The odor-resistant inner lining, laundry and shoe bags, and zippered interior organization system round out this fashionable suitcase.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some reviewers say they didn't receive a key or a a removable hanger as it says in the product's description

Best extra-large checked luggage

Material: German polycarbonate hard shell, anodized aluminum corner guards, water-resistant nylon lining | Size: 26 x 18.75 x 11 in. | Weight: 9.9 lbs | Capacity: 80 - 91 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: TSA combo lock, 20-height telescoping handle, laundry bag, inner Y straps, 360-degree spinner wheels | Warranty: 100-day returns, lifetime warranty

Only recently becoming available in the U.S., this Australian luggage company has been compared to Away, but with a few differences. The Checked Expandable weighs under 10 pounds but gives travelers a whopping 90 liters of packing space. While it only comes in three colors, its smaller sister suitcase, the Checked suitcase, comes in several more options with only a minimal amount of size difference (likewise, if you need a super-sized option, there’s a Checked Expandable Plus).

Some of July’s carry-on suitcases come with a USB-C port (offering a universal charging option) and detachable outer pocket to easily breeze through TSA, while their checked luggage offers proprietary SilentMove wheels, a 20-height telescopic handle, TSA-approved locks and a German polycarbonate shell that’s practically indestructible. Inside, the suitcase offers a stain and odor-resistant laundry bag and a Y-strap compression system. Last but not least: July offers a lifetime limited warranty.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Pricey for not being expandable, some say it shows wear easily

Most space-efficient checked luggage

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell, aluminum frame, upcycled ocean-bound plastic lining | Size: 27 x 15.5 x 13.75 in. (shelving unit: 41 x 13.25 x 8.5 in.) | Weight: 11 lbs | Capacity: 91 L | Expandable? Yes | Other features: Removable self-supporting shelf system, 360-degree wheels, TSA combo lock, compression straps | Warranty: Lifetime warranty

Unapologetic overpackers won't go wrong with this unique luggage that comes with a built-in shelving system. Available in a Medium version, the Large can accommodate up to 10 days' worth of outfits (or even more, if you're extremely organized). The five-level shelf is also removable so you can keep things organized even while you're staying at multiple hotels or Airbnbs (or it can come in handy if you choose to use the trunk without the shelf). When you're ready to stow the shelf away, it comes with compression straps to secure everything in while giving you optimal packing space for your other things.

Worried about all the things you stuffed in being adequately protected? Don't be: The case is made from virtually unbreakable polycarbonate that's designed to be waterproof and scratch-resistant; plus, there's a TSA-approved combination lock for extra peace of mind.

We were worried that this pick would be hard to maneuver at an airport due to its shape and size, but the brand has addressed that too: Not only does the suitcase have 360-degree smooth-spinning wheels built even for "Lisbon cobblestones," but the shape of the trunk itself is made to more evenly distribute weight than a typically rectangular wheeled luggage. We can see why one Costco reviewer called this "a well thought-out, high-quality product" that's distinctive enough to easily spot in baggage claim.

The same reviewer offered this bit of advice if you're considering this option: "[This] would work well for those who stay at multiple hotels/motels in the course of a single trip. However, that is not our travel patterns. This, combined with the fact that the internal system adds weight and is a bit tricky to fit back in, forced me to return a suitcase I otherwise loved."

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Best for those who have multiple stops on their trip

Best eco-friendly checked luggage

Material: Recycled polycarbonate, recycled aluminum handles, negative nylon lining | Size: 18.25 x 28 x 11 in. | Weight: 11.8 lbs | Capacity: 77 L | Expandable? No | Other features: Vegan leather details, 360-degree double-spinner wheels, removable laundry bag, scuff-resistant textured finish, inner compression board, TSA combo lock, personalizable for an extra $50 | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Luggage brand Paravel prides itself on being focused on sustainability, and its Viator Grand Checked Luggage is the world’s first carbon-neutral checked luggage. Paravel offsets emissions from sourcing, assembly, shipping and delivery — including the estimated carbon emissions of the suitcase’s first plane trip. Made from recycled polycarbonate, it also features recycled handles and zippers, recycled vegan leather detailing, and a nylon lining made from recycled plastic bottles.

With an interior compression packing board, inside pockets and a removable laundry bag, the interior of the Viator is spacious enough for four pairs of shoes and clothes for up to 10 days. It has 360-degree double spinner wheels and a textured exterior that hides scuffs. Best of all, buyers can feel good about purchasing luggage that has a positive impact on the environment, protecting the world we love to travel.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some colors scuff easily, it's on the heavier side for checked luggage

Best splurge checked luggage

Material: Polycarbonate hard shell, recycled antimicrobial lining | Size: 26 x 17.5 x 11 in. | Weight: 9.3 lbs | Capacity: 60 L | Expandable? Yes (optional, for an extra charge) | Other features: Waterproof zippers, 360-degree spinner ball-bearing wheels, aluminum telescoping handle, TSA combo lock, inner compression board | Warranty: 100-day trial, lifetime warranty

Roam is a unique direct-to-consumer brand that has made its mark by making its luggage totally customizable. It was founded by two former Tumi execs (read: people who know travel gear), and all their suitcases are made in the USA. Its suitcases have a polycarbonate outer shell, ultra-smooth ball-bearing wheels, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle. Inside, there’s an antimicrobial lining and compression boards.

Roam’s biggest selling point, though, is the buyer’s ability to customize their bag every step of the way: They can choose different colors for the front and back shells, zippers, bindings, wheels, and carry handles. You can even add a monogram. With all of these custom features, you’ll never stand at the baggage carousel wondering which black suitcase is yours again. Plus, you'll also have a bag that, as one reviewer puts it, is "fun to travel with!"

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Adding a monogram costs an extra fee; while it may scuff easily, customer reps and reviewers say it cleans easily with a magic eraser

The honorable mentions

Why we considered it

Extremely lightweight, collapsible and compact; great for space-saving

TSA lock, 360-degree wheels

Nice to look at and easy to use (I, Fran, figured out how to operate it within five minutes)

Why it didn't make the cut

We haven't had a chance to check it yet and see if it can withstand the rigors of airport handling

If you lose the strap, the bag won't stay shut

Some reviewers say that for the price, they expected the inner stitching to be a bit better-quality

Why we considered it

Romantic and unique vintage-inspired design, including a patterned fabric interior

Made of quality materials like a sturdy ripstop exterior

Has two TSA-approved locks

Why it didn't make the cut

Only two wheels

No extras like a USB port or expanding zipper

Only available in one color

Why we considered it

Has a lifetime warranty, making it heirloom-quality

Expert-recommended for the quality of its construction and materials

Offers creative personalization options

Has an interior adjustable flex dividers as opposed to zippered compartments

Why it didn’t make the cut

Quite expensive: There are plenty of less costly options at par or almost up to par with its quality

"There’s no rule you have to spend a lot of money on a suitcase to have something that’s versatile and useful," says Vasquez

Why we considered it

Brand is renowned among jetsetters and travel experts alike for its luxury quality, functionality and durability (they use ballistic nylon)

Some reviewers say it's good for packing for two people who want to share a bag when traveling

All of Tumi’s gear comes with a 20-digit number inside to trace the suitcase in case of loss

Limited lifetime service and repair warranty

Why it didn’t make the cut

Extremely expensive

The empty bag itself is very heavy at around 18 pounds

Can easily exceed the 50-pound limit when packed fully

Why we considered it

One of the most well-built and beautiful luggage we looked at and handled for this piece

Reviewers dub it "a functional piece of art" and "the most beautiful, well-engineered item you will ever see" (leather handles are a nice touch)

Not just looks: The bag rolls extremely smoothly, trunk style is unique and better for less fussy packers

Why it didn’t make the cut

The most expensive suitcase we considered; not accessible for many

Some might find it difficult to differentiate it among other aluminum suitcases (and justify the price)

What to look for in checked luggage

Albelda, travel blogger at The World or Bust, says that the best check-in luggage are durable, lightweight and have a well-organized interior for easy packing. We detail some of these top considerations below:

Material

Shoppers need to consider luggage material that stands up to wear and tear, like polycarbonate (for hard shells) or ballistic nylon (for softsides). "These materials are known for their durability and resistance to wear and tear," Albelda says.

As for making the decision between hard and soft cases? It's up to your personal preference and travel style (as well as the travel requirements), but Fora's Vasquez says this: "I am dedicated to the hard-case suitcase with expanding zippers. The hard case protects your stuff better and stands up to frequent use. It also gives you a better sense of what is going to fit. The only time I’d use a soft-sided duffel is for a safari — it typically can be required with a size and weight limit."

Size and weight

Size and weight should not exceed an airline’s restrictions. Typically, the weight limit is 50 pounds for domestic and 70 pounds for international flights, but always make sure to "check the airline’s size and weight restrictions for check-in luggage to avoid paying extra fees," Albelda says.

Furthermore, there may be more variance with checked bag limits if you travel internationally. For instance, an airline may allow two checked bags if you're traveling to specific countries, but only one checked bag for others. Another might have specific size requirements for oddly shaped large items like skis or surfboards.

Plus, there's the matter of whether you as the traveler want to be lugging around an extremely heavy bag or suitcase. Albelda's advice: “A lightweight luggage will allow you to pack more without exceeding the weight limit.”

Vasquez concurs, adding, "consider the weight of the bag itself as well — you don’t want it to weigh a ton before you even fill it, so even the weight of the empty bag is important. Look for a lightweight, medium-size suitcase that’s bigger than your carry-on, but not giant."

Wheels

Speaking of towing huge bags around, Vasquez urges to “always make sure to get a bag with wheels” if you’re checking it. The quality of the wheels of your luggage is immensely important for easy maneuverability.

Albelda's suggestion: "Choose luggage with sturdy, smooth-rolling wheels that can easily navigate different terrains. Four-wheeled luggage, also known as spinner luggage, is easier to maneuver compared to two-wheeled luggage."

Compartments and organization

Albelda also strongly suggests choosing "luggage with multiple compartments and pockets to make packing and organizing your belongings easier."

And don't underestimate a good packing tool, like what Vasquez uses. "I’m a huge proponent of compression bags (not the kind you need a vacuum for, but the kind you can squeeze down). If you pack in those in a hard suitcase, you can fit quite a lot, and it’s a real game changer," she says.

Zippers, locks and expandability

"Choose expandable luggage that allows you to have extra packing space when needed, which can be helpful for longer trips or when returning with more items than you initially packed,” Albelda says.

Also consider other extra features that'll ensure the safety of your belongings, like strong zippers and TSA-approved locks, he adds.

And if you can pick a unique color or style, go for it, Vasquez says: "If you’re opting to check a bag, find something with color so it stands out from everyone else’s luggage and you can find it at baggage claim quickly."

Questions about checked luggage, answered by experts

How do I save on check-in fees?

There are a few ways to avoid checked bag fees when flying, including avoiding Basic Economy seating (which doesn’t include a checked bag), gaining status with an airline or using an airline credit card that waives bag fees.

“Typically, if you have status with an airline or have a co-branded airline credit card, you can avoid bag fees,” says Vazquez. “If you fly a specific airline frequently, it’s worth it to get the credit card just for that bonus.”

What should I do if my checked luggage gets lost?

Vasquez recommends arriving at the airport with plenty of time to check in your luggage and make connecting flights, as well as making sure your luggage stands out in a crowd. "Etsy ... has some custom luggage stickers that you can use to differentiate your bag from all of the others," she says.

Vasquez adds, “Don't book a layover with a short connection. Cutting it close on time is a guaranteed way to lose your luggage,” she says. If you're lucky enough to be able to book a premium seat or first class in the front of the plane, "your bag is also tagged that way. Those bags do get more attention than all the rest."

If you're worried, "more people are putting an Apple AirTag in their bag to help them track it," she says, adding, "If your bag doesn’t make it to your destination with you, just keep calling the airline until you get it back."

Do you have any tips and tricks for packing checked luggage?

Vasquez shares these packing hacks if you're thinking of checking in your luggage:

"Pack a folded soft suitcase inside if you’re going to be shopping on your trip and will be bringing back more than you came with. You’ll want that extra room.

"Always bring a little of what you will need in your carry-on — a change of clothes, spare contacts or medicine, cosmetics, a toothbrush — just in case your checked bag doesn’t arrive with you.

"You hear about theft in checked bags, but it’s not something I’ve ever personally experienced. However, I never check a laptop or good jewelry in my checked luggage as a rule of thumb."

Meet our experts

Jeremy Albelda is a travel expert and blogger at The World or Bust.

is a travel expert and blogger at The World or Bust. Henley Vazquez is the founder of modern-day travel agency Fora.