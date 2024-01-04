The Shop Report: 20 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought in December 2023

Happy New Year, Shop TODAY readers! As we step into 2024 and prepare to fill our carts with innovations and the latest launches, we're taking one last look back at the bestselling products that shoppers loved last month.

December was a race to the finish, with holiday gifting and end-of-year tasks reflecting in our shopping carts. Among the last-minute stocking stuffers and gift-worthy gadgets, the list includes some winter beauty saviors and neat cleaning hacks, which will come in handy to reboot our routines and stay on track with those New Year's resolutions in the months ahead. Plus, a few bestsellers that have popped up on this list in prior months — Shop TODAY's "greatest hits" of 2023, if you will — returned, a further testament to the excellence of these oldies-but-goodies.

So, for auld lang syne, keep scrolling to see all of the finds that made the Shop TODAY readers’ bestsellers list for December.

Shop TODAY bestsellers in December 2023

One Shop TODAY editor bravely put this to the test against her old AirPods and was shocked to see how much cleaner her earbuds were after one go — the proof is in the pictures. It was also a winner in our Gifts We Love awards.

This gadget might look a little out there, but it’s actually an eye massager mask with optional heat. Users love it for unwinding at the end of the day, or for relief from migraines and stress headaches.

We’re always looking for ways to simplify our makeup routines, which is why we love this Shop TODAY Beauty Awards-winner that has multiple uses. And it’s clear that many shoppers do too — this multi-stick was a bestseller this year. It’s designed to be used on the eyes, lips or cheeks to add a subtle pop of color. And at just $5, the price can’t be beat.

Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Organizer Box

Along with being a great gift, this jewelry organizer box is editor-approved. Treat your finest bits and baubles with the utmost care and security with this velvety carrying case, complete with gold-toned hardware, multiple compartments and a built-in mirror.

This viral mascara has over 350,000 Amazon ratings and it also happens to be a Shop TODAY tried-and-true product. According to the brand, this mascara will give you dramatic and voluminous lashes, without any flaking and clumping. Plus, it’s only $5!

Need a new set of makeup brushes? We love this affordable set that comes with every type of brush you could need, plus a hard-shell carrying case. It’s garnered over 33,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

Do you dread cleaning the shower? Join the club. One Shop TODAY writer tried out this no-scrub, once-weekly shower cleaner and was seriously impressed. And she’s not alone — the bestseller has tens of thousands of ratings on Amazon.

This do-it-all gadget isn’t just for the handymen in your life — everyone ought to keep this useful find handy. The super bright LED flashlight can be pointed 360 degrees, according to the brand, and the ends are magnetic to help pick up screws, pins and more. In addition to being useful around the house, the weatherproof gadget is great to bring camping and boating or to keep in the car for any emergency roadside needs.

With these insoles, you can add the comfort of Ugg to any shoe. In addition to being incredibly soft and cozy, the brand says that the sheepskin material is actually moisture-wicking and thermoregulating, so your feet won’t get too hot or sweaty. It’s a great way to upgrade last year’s boots and slippers, without having to buy a whole new pair.

This hot find has nearly 30,000 customer ratings. Unlike the disposable options on the market, these hand warmers last for hours on a single charge and can be used over and over again, saving you money in the long run. Even better? They can also be used to charge your electronic devices on the go.

When was the last time you cleaned your coffee maker? Experts previously told Shop TODAY that if you don’t clean your coffee maker at least once a month, it can affect the taste and slow down the brewing time.

Don’t have a Keurig? It’s still important to clean out that coffee maker. If you use it every day, it’s recommended that you clean your machine once per week, but these pods do all the work for you with a few brew cycles.

Winter can be tough on thinning hair. For volume and lift at the roots, Shop TODAY readers bought this thickening spray last month. One Shop TODAY writer tried it and got some seriously impressive results, so you can add to cart and prepare to kiss flat hair goodbye.

For just $10, this machine-washable beanie comes in 26 color options. The soft fleece lining will keep your head warm, while the festive pompom on top adds a cute, seasonal touch.

This viral heated straightening brush is Shop TODAY editor-approved. The brush has the same effect as a standard heated straightener, but some say it's even easier to use since you don’t have to worry about clamp marks. The best part? This gadget is cordless, so you can throw it in your bag and easily touch up on the go — in the car, at the gym, while traveling and beyond.

These are a bestseller among Shop TODAY readers, and it’s not hard to see why. They are so easy to use, smell amazing and make a great buy for anyone who could use a little self-care and relaxation.

Holiday messes are an inevitable part of the festive season — and readers came prepared in December with this bestselling stain treatment spray. According to the brand, this concoction can be used on fresh or dried messes and claims to do the trick on the gamut of stain culprits, including coffee and even blood.

Looking to kiss dry, chapped lips goodbye? There's no better time to stock up on this viral, editor-approved lip mask and combat winter dryness. The limited-edition set is valued at $43, but right now you can snag it for just $32. You'll want to act fast though — this trio is already selling out at select retailers.

One Shop TODAY contributor tried this neck light, and it ended up being an essential part of her nightly routine. Now she can read for hours without disturbing her spouse! The gadget is lightweight, easy to use and on sale right now.

Thanks to social media and word of mouth, over 4 million of these award-winning puzzle games have been sold. Kanoodle is a brain teaser that comes with 200 2D and 3D puzzles ranging from beginner to “deviously difficult,” plus 12 puzzle pieces, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book and a carrying case. According to the brand, this is recommended for ages seven to 107, so everyone can get in on the fun.

Has your product been featured?

Shop TODAY works hard to pick the best products to share with our readers and viewers. We may license our logo to brands or products that were bestsellers, editors’ picks or otherwise seen on Shop TODAY. Click here if you’re interested in licensing your inclusion in Shop TODAY content or learn more from our licensing partner, Wrights Media.