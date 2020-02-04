Amazon's Kindle e-reader changed the way I read — and it's over 25% off

The newest version now features a screen with a built-in light, making it easier to read in almost any lighting condition. It also has an impressive battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge.

If you're looking for any even higher quality screen, you may want to consider the Kindle Paperwhite. This version is even lighter than the original and completely waterproof, making it perfect for anyone who likes to read at the beach or in the bath.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The Paperwhite is the version I have. It's small enough to hold in one hand while I read on the train and it's been a saving grace on many a long flight.

I'm in two separate book clubs (nerd alert) and the compact device allows me to carry months of picks in my purse without straining my back. On several occasions, the WiFi-enabled interface saved me. I'd finish my chosen beach read days before a vacation ended and was able to start a new book without running out to the store. All this is to say, I love my Kindle.

Another TODAY staffer got a pair of these for her in-laws over the holidays and said "it was the best gift ever. They never stop using them."

It would also make a great gift for any young readers in your life, especially if you opt for the durable Kindle Kids Edition that's also on sale.

This Kids Edition is one of our top picks for keeping little ones busy on plane trips. It comes with a case and a two-year warranty, so you don't have to worry about any accidents.

While a Kindle can be an upfront investment, it also saves money in the long run because the price for e-books is often less expensive than the print version. And if you're a library devotee, some libraries even have access to Kindle versions of your favorite reads that you can rent the same way you would check out a book.

If you read a lot, it's well worth it. You, too, can carry a book with you everywhere you go.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!