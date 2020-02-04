Amazon's Kindle e-reader changed the way I read — and it's over 25% off

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
I've always been a bookworm. Growing up, I read voraciously (my well-worn copies of "Harry Potter" are among my most prized possessions) and dreamed of one day having a library modeled after the one in "Beauty and the Beast."
So when my husband gifted me with a Kindle for Christmas a few years ago, I was skeptical and hesitant to make the switch to e-books.
Yet, it has been a game-changer — and it's currently on sale for $25 off.
Amazon Kindle
The newest version now features a screen with a built-in light, making it easier to read in almost any lighting condition. It also has an impressive battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge.
If you're looking for any even higher quality screen, you may want to consider the Kindle Paperwhite. This version is even lighter than the original and completely waterproof, making it perfect for anyone who likes to read at the beach or in the bath.
Stuff We Love
Kindle Paperwhite
The Paperwhite is the version I have. It's small enough to hold in one hand while I read on the train and it's been a saving grace on many a long flight.
I'm in two separate book clubs (nerd alert) and the compact device allows me to carry months of picks in my purse without straining my back. On several occasions, the WiFi-enabled interface saved me. I'd finish my chosen beach read days before a vacation ended and was able to start a new book without running out to the store. All this is to say, I love my Kindle.
Another TODAY staffer got a pair of these for her in-laws over the holidays and said "it was the best gift ever. They never stop using them."
It would also make a great gift for any young readers in your life, especially if you opt for the durable Kindle Kids Edition that's also on sale.
Kindle Kids Edition
This Kids Edition is one of our top picks for keeping little ones busy on plane trips. It comes with a case and a two-year warranty, so you don't have to worry about any accidents.
While a Kindle can be an upfront investment, it also saves money in the long run because the price for e-books is often less expensive than the print version. And if you're a library devotee, some libraries even have access to Kindle versions of your favorite reads that you can rent the same way you would check out a book.
If you read a lot, it's well worth it. You, too, can carry a book with you everywhere you go.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 6 new tech gifts to give anyone on your list
- The 30 best books to gift in 2020
- Interested in a book or album you saw on TODAY? Learn more here
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.