12 must-read books for summer, according to three best-selling authors

Fiction

Brad Thor: 'The Book of M: A Novel' by Peng Shepherd

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Peng Shepherd's debut novel follows a heroine attempting to rescue her husband after he falls under the control of a post-apocalyptic dystopian government.

"Holy smokes," said Thor, "What an amazing debut! Reviewers have called it 'graceful and riveting' and boy, are they correct. What ensues is an absolutely fascinating and perilous journey."

Jane Green: 'My Ex-Life' by Stephen McCauley

"A smart, funny beautifully-written comedy of manners about a middle aged gay man who finds himself suddenly embroiled back in the life of his ex-wife as they try to figure out their relationship. It’s a feel-good lovely book that will please everyone."

Isaac Fitzgerald: 'There, There' by Tommy Orange

Young Adult

Brad Thor: 'Love & Luck' by Jenna Evans Welch

Jenna Evans Welch's second book, 'Love & Luck,' preceded by her 2017 debut novel "Love & Gelato," follows a young girl escaping to Europe with a broken heart and an urge to discover herself.

"It is funny, fast-paced and incredibly witty," said Thor. "Watch this author continue to soar. She is amazing."

Jane Green: 'Monday's Not Coming' by Tiffany D. Jackson

"Her first book, Allegedly, was a huge bestseller, and this one is just as wonderful. When Claudia’s best friend Monday disappears without a trace, Claudia can’t get any answers. As the story progresses we realize Monday’s life wasn’t what it seemed, and the gripping plot line is filled with social issues like class, race, and abuse. Beautifully done and utterly compelling," reports Green.

Isaac Fitzgerald: 'Black Wings Beating' by Alex London

Nonfiction

Brad Thor: 'The Soul of America' by Jon Meacham

New York Times No. 1 best-seller 'The Soul of America,' by Pulitzer Prize-winner Jon Meacham explores the current state of divisive American politics by analyzing critical political moments in American history.

"This is a wonderfully written, uplifting history of America," said Thor. "To understand our present, we should look to our past, and that’s what this book does."

Jane Green: 'From the Corner of the Oval' by Beck Dorey-Stein

"A delicious, and surprisingly sexy peek into the fast-paced behind the scenes of the Obama administration. Funny and fast-paced, with excellent insider knowledge," says Green.

Isaac Fitzgerald: 'Not That Bad' by Roxane Gay

Web Bonus

Brad Thor: 'Suicide of the West' by Jonah Goldberg

Jonah Goldberg's New York Times best-selling personal essay, 'Suicide of the West,' details his belief that the Western return of tribalism, populism, nationalism and identity politics is putting modern democracy at risk.

"One of the best books I have ever read! I absolutely loved 'Suicide of the West,'" said Thor. "It is so smart, so entertaining and so eye-opening."

Jane Green: 'Little Big Love' by Katy Reagan

"Poignant and beautiful, we meet ten-year-old Zac who is determined to find his real father and reunite him with his mother. It’s a sweet, uplifting perfect read for the summer."

Isaac Fitzgerald: 'Florida' by Lauren Groff

Brad Thor is the author of the popular Scot Harvath series, including "Use of Force," "Spymaster" and "The Lions of Lucerne." See more from Brad Thor.

For more summer reads check out: