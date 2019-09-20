When it comes to the perfect work wardrobe, button-down shirts are a staple item that every woman should have in her closet. On a busy morning, they are an easy choice for a classy and professional outfit.

In the past, button-downs have been labeled as unflattering when it comes to plus-size fashion. After speaking with style expert Jillian Papa, we have a different opinion.

We asked five women to try on Target's Plus-Size Long-Sleeve Button-Down so you could see for yourself how fun and flattering this look can be for women.

Button-downs work well on plus-size figures, especially when they have a loose linen fabric similar to this one. This shirt has large brown buttons and a front pocket that adds a touch of modern style to the classic look. Try playing with buttons and sleeves to show your personal style. You can also mix up the look by tucking it in, wearing it loose or tying the shirt in the front.

This shirt is also very versatile when it comes to pairing it with bottoms since it's easy to wear with lots of different colors and styles.

Target's popular Plus-Size Ava and Viv Stretch Pants are a great option to pair with your button-down. The form-fitting bottom perfectly offsets the loose top. A pair of black work slacks are another essential style item that can be worn in a large variety of ways.

To complete your outfit, add some personal flair with fun accessories. For example, add a turquoise necklace to give a complementary pop of color.

You can also pair it with something similar like this Assooll Turquoise Blue Beaded Water Drop Necklace or this Vintage Alloy Synthetic Turquoise Necklace on Amazon.

Lastly, shoes will play a big role in how dressy the outfit looks and feels. If you are looking for a more casual look, try a flat ballet slipper or a mule.

For a fancier feel, pair your outfit with a small heel that will be comfortable all day long.

No matter how you rock the look, the button-down shirt will take you from work to happy hour with ease.

