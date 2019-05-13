Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Sept. 11, 2018, 12:55 PM UTC / Updated May 13, 2019, 7:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

As a woman who loves fashion and wears a size 16-18, it's not always easy to find clothes that are stylish, not too expensive and decent quality.

There are plenty of stores that my friends or coworkers shop at that I can't, simply because they don't carry clothes larger than size 12.

Over the years, I've found that I have more options than I thought. As a body-positive style blogger myself, I've come across so many fashion influencers, who are my size or bigger, confidently rocking bright colors and bold prints every single day — it's really inspiring.

You don't have to be a certain size to look and feel great. That's why we asked plus-size bloggers, stylists and other experts to share their go-to places to find fashion-forward plus-size clothing online.

asos/Instagram

ASOS is hands down one of my favorite places to shop online. I bought my graduation dress from the site a couple years ago and I get wardrobe staples the retailer all the time. It has a great assortment of designers in their "curve and plus-size" section including Boohoo, Nike, Missguided, River Island and more.

torridfashion/Instagram

TODAY video producer, Francesca Ciammaichelli, said that Torrid is her No. 1 go-to for stylish plus-size clothing. "I always say it’s so different for someone who is plus-size to wear clothes that are MADE for plus-size bodies, rather than clothes made for a size 0 body that have had the measurements just increased for each size up," she said. "Torrid is great for everything from jeans to blouses to a dress for a wedding. It’s honestly just nice to go into a store and know everything will fit."

targetstyle/Instagram

Model and actress Nikki Garza shared that she consistently finds herself going back to Target for clothes. "They have many lines that suit different tastes," she said. "Right now I am loving the options from Wild Fable. It’s like a 'Clueless' aesthetic for plus folk, and its everything I wished I had when I was younger."

lanebryant/Instagram

"Love their take on classic styles," said Shanna Battle, a Virginia-based blogger and TV host. "Layne Bryant eliminated the long standing myth that plus-size women can't wear bold colors and prints and makes that the centerpiece of their brand." The retailer is a popular brand within the plus-size community because they offer everything from professional wear to shoes to bras.

nordstromrack/Instagram

According to blogger Dawn Ellerbe, Nordstrom Rack is great because they offer a wide assortment of brand name clothing at affordable prices. "I love that I can find workwear like suits or a Michael Kors blazer for a fraction of the price and on the same rack find a pair of Nike workout pants for $12," she said.

byashleystewart/Instagram

Another one of my personal favorites is Ashley Stewart. The brand is full of unique designs. I'm a big fan of bright colors and bold prints and I appreciate the fact that this brand doesn't shy away from them.

universalstandard/Instagram

"Universal Standard has the most inclusive size range that I know of (00-40)," said Sarah Chiwaya, the blogger behind CurvilyFashion.com. "And I loved their recent collab with Rodarte." The retailer also has a fantastic user experience where you can shop denim by selecting your size and viewing each pair on a model in your exact size.

forever21plus/Instagram

As much as people might judge me for this, I buy SO many of my clothes from Forever 21. And I'm not alone! "I love finding trendy size-inclusive clothing for real cheap … meanwhile you can still look like a million bucks," said Annette Y. Harris, a personal stylist and the president and founder of ShowUp!

hm/Instagram

"Every time I go on a job interview or meet with a client, I always shop at H&M and feel my best," said radio and TV personality, Chanel Omari. "They are always up with the trends so you can get a dress that looks like a Balenciaga dress for $20, that fits you well and makes you feel like a million bucks."

eloquii/Instagram

"Currently, my favorite plus-size resource is Eloquii," said New York-based wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown. "Eloquii designs fun, modern pieces that are both on-trend and affordable. Their inclusive size run has made them a go-to site for dressing my private clients." The retailer exclusively carried sizes 14-28.

premme.us/Instagram

"This brand is owned by plus-size fashion bloggers and designers and they truly add to the conversation about fashion," explained Brianne Huntsman, a fashion blogger and model. "Plus-size customers usually get trends 2-4 months after they've been in straight sizes, but Premme is forward thinking and sets the trends. Whenever I wear Premme, people stop me in the street and ask where I got my clothes!"

fashionnovacurve/Instagram

Fit model and consultant Asia Mone't said FashionNova is one of her favorite spots. "I love them because they have cute, affordable styles that run in plus sizes," she said. It's also a heavily promoted brand by many celebrities, including Cardi B, the Kardashians and plus-size influencer Tess Holliday. I personally am a fan of the retailer and have found some of my favorite jeans and dresses there.

For more fashion recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!