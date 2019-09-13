With the right styling, every woman has the potential to look great in a pencil skirt. Expert stylist, Jillian Papa shared some of her favorite tips and tricks for styling a pencil skirt. Read on to learn why pencil skirts are the perfect piece to add to any plus-size wardrobe and find out how you can achieve a similar look:

1. Pencil skirts elongate the waist.

Jonna is styled her look with a pair of fun, floral heels, a clutch purse and hoop earrngs. TODAY

The pencil skirt is a style must-have because it accentuates the body's natural shape. It hugs at the waist to create a smooth silhouette while the giving the illusion of length. It is the perfect way to show off your natural curves.

2. It’s all in the details.

A pencil skirt is the perfect look to wear from a day in the office to after work festivities. TODAY

This particular pencil skirt has some beautiful detailing at the bottom that offers a fun twist on the traditional pencil skirt. Below the knee, a laser cut pattern gives a demure lace-like effect.

3. Pair the pencil skirt with a bold basic.

Floral Sleeveless Button Down

One of the best things about a black pencil skirt is that you can wear it with pretty much anything. The skirt can be dressed up or down depending on the shirt you wear with it.

Papa paired the skirt with a blue blouse for the video, but this bold, floral V-neck from Target is another great option. If you prefer a more casual look, try pairing the skirt with a classic white T-shirt.

4. Emphasize your waistline with a belt.

Leatherette Obi Belt

Adding a belt at the waistline creates a cohesive look by blurring the line where the skirt and shirt meet. Highlighting your waistline also allows you to show off and emphasize your curves.

5. Use a short statement necklace to add personality and flair.

Black Circles and Stones Statement Necklace

A necklace is a great way to add individual style to a popular look. A short necklace will draw the eyes to your face and compliment the elegance of the skirt.

