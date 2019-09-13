At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Plus-size fashion has a reputation for placing limitations on what women should wear. The truth is no matter what size someone wears they should feel confident rocking the clothes that make them comfortable.
One of the clothing items with the worst reputations is the pencil skirt. But the style is actually super accessible for all shapes and sizes! To set the record straight once and for all, five women tried on a chic black pencil skirt.
Black Pencil Skirt with Laser Cut Detailing
With the right styling, every woman has the potential to look great in a pencil skirt. Expert stylist, Jillian Papa shared some of her favorite tips and tricks for styling a pencil skirt. Read on to learn why pencil skirts are the perfect piece to add to any plus-size wardrobe and find out how you can achieve a similar look:
1. Pencil skirts elongate the waist.
The pencil skirt is a style must-have because it accentuates the body's natural shape. It hugs at the waist to create a smooth silhouette while the giving the illusion of length. It is the perfect way to show off your natural curves.
2. It’s all in the details.
This particular pencil skirt has some beautiful detailing at the bottom that offers a fun twist on the traditional pencil skirt. Below the knee, a laser cut pattern gives a demure lace-like effect.
3. Pair the pencil skirt with a bold basic.
One of the best things about a black pencil skirt is that you can wear it with pretty much anything. The skirt can be dressed up or down depending on the shirt you wear with it.
Papa paired the skirt with a blue blouse for the video, but this bold, floral V-neck from Target is another great option. If you prefer a more casual look, try pairing the skirt with a classic white T-shirt.
4. Emphasize your waistline with a belt.
Adding a belt at the waistline creates a cohesive look by blurring the line where the skirt and shirt meet. Highlighting your waistline also allows you to show off and emphasize your curves.
5. Use a short statement necklace to add personality and flair.
Black Circles and Stones Statement Necklace
A necklace is a great way to add individual style to a popular look. A short necklace will draw the eyes to your face and compliment the elegance of the skirt.
