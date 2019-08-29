Skinny jeans are the perfect denim cut because they hug the body in all the right places. This pair is also mid-rise so it will elongate the torso and cinch the waist.

Wear it with...

For this look, stylist Jillian Papa paired the form-fitting jeans with another popular Target favorite, the Ava and Viv Linen T-Shirt. The loosely tucked tee combined with the form-fitting jeans is a classic, well-balanced outfit that can be worn pretty much anywhere!

The tie detailing on the sleeves make this piece stand out from a typical shirt in a fun and stylish way. The women are all wearing the shirt in a mustard color, but it's also available in the olive and rose.

Shoes can also make a big difference in how the skinny jeans look. A pair of heels has the potential to dress up a casual denim look while a sandal or sneaker can make the outfit feel more casual. The versatility of the jeans and T-shirt look makes it a must-have in your closet year-round.

An ascot scarf is a very trendy way to compliment the ties in the shirt sleeves and add a pop of color. It draws the eyes to the face and personalizes the classic look.

Another option is a hoop earring. This style of earring creates the illusion of a longer face and once again, draws the eyes up.

No matter how the look is styled, skinny jeans and a T-shirt should be a staple in every woman's wardrobe. Dress it up or down but don't let the so-called "rules" stop you from flaunting what you've got in this classic look!

To see more trendy looks for every body type, check out:

