At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
With fall is just around the corner, denim season is in clear view. As the weather cools off the search for a perfect pair of jeans begins. Sifting through all the style options can be a daunting task, especially with all the rumors floating around about which body types can wear which styles of jeans.
One of the most prevalent myths about denim is that women who wear plus-sizes shouldn't wear skinny jeans. This couldn't be further from the truth! Anyone can rock this style no matter what size they wear.
To set the record straight once and for all, five women tried on Target's Ava and Viv Medium Wash Skinny Jeans. All five models proved that women of every size can and should feel confident wearing this trendy denim style into the fall.
Ava and Viv Medium Wash Skinny Jeans
Skinny jeans are the perfect denim cut because they hug the body in all the right places. This pair is also mid-rise so it will elongate the torso and cinch the waist.
Wear it with...
A cute T-shirt
For this look, stylist Jillian Papa paired the form-fitting jeans with another popular Target favorite, the Ava and Viv Linen T-Shirt. The loosely tucked tee combined with the form-fitting jeans is a classic, well-balanced outfit that can be worn pretty much anywhere!
The tie detailing on the sleeves make this piece stand out from a typical shirt in a fun and stylish way. The women are all wearing the shirt in a mustard color, but it's also available in the olive and rose.
A great pair of shoes
Shoes can also make a big difference in how the skinny jeans look. A pair of heels has the potential to dress up a casual denim look while a sandal or sneaker can make the outfit feel more casual. The versatility of the jeans and T-shirt look makes it a must-have in your closet year-round.
A thin scarf
An ascot scarf is a very trendy way to compliment the ties in the shirt sleeves and add a pop of color. It draws the eyes to the face and personalizes the classic look.
And a pair of statement earrings!
Another option is a hoop earring. This style of earring creates the illusion of a longer face and once again, draws the eyes up.
No matter how the look is styled, skinny jeans and a T-shirt should be a staple in every woman's wardrobe. Dress it up or down but don't let the so-called "rules" stop you from flaunting what you've got in this classic look!
To see more trendy looks for every body type, check out:
- Watch 5 women break the 'rules' of plus-size fashion in a beautiful, bold print
- Watch 5 women try on the $16 T-shirt with over 3,000 reviews
- We tried the $22 T-shirt dress with over 2,000 perfect reviews
- We tried these bestselling leggings with over 6,000 reviews in 5 different sizes
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!