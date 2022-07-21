Blush sticks are the staple of the season, here are 12 must-have products

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Makeup trends come and go but blush is a timeless staple. And this year we've seen creamy liquid blushes take over TikTok with many popular brands stocking their beauty lines with the makeup essential.

But have you seen the latest wave of blush trends to hit TikTok this year? The sister to liquid blush — the blush stick — has been circulating all over the social media platform. This nostalgic trend of the late '90's and early aughts is making a comeback. It's actually gotten so popular, Tarte is bringing back their original product, due to high demand.

If you scroll through the makeup corner of TikTok, you'll see videos with over 100,000 likes of people unpacking and reviewing the multi-purpose blush sticks from a variety of brands. According to Google Trends, the searches for "blush stick" are at an all time high, with certain brands, like Makeup by Mario, seeing a 1,350 percent search spike.

How do you use a blush stick?

Whether you're already a fan of the blush stick or new to the cream formula, application of this product is simple. After you apply liquid foundation, you lightly dab the stick across your cheek bone. To blend, I find it's easiest to use a beauty sponge, but many products say you can simply use your fingers to spread out the pigmented formula. And according to TikTokers you can use your favorite blush brush too, the options are up to your preference. Some of the blush sticks even work on lips.

If you haven't already seen the buzz on social media, we've rounded up 12 blush sticks that can give both you the perfect amount of color.

Top-rated and trending blush sticks to try

According to the brand, this was Tarte's first product that "started it all," and it's finally being brought back by fan demand. This OG cheek stain is vegan, gluten-free and packed with rich antioxidant ingredients. Coming in three rosy hues, the formula has a creamy-gel base with a smooth consistency that blends easily into the skin.

If you type in #pixiblush on TikTok, you'll see videos with hundred of thousands to millions of views. One TikToker demonstrates how easy it is to use with a simple "one sweep" application that blends with your fingers or favorite brush. The blush also contains hydrating ingredients such as aloe vera to moisturize and calm skin.

We love that this product comes with a built-in brush, which we think makes it worth the cost and easy to throw in your travel bag or purse. Coming in five color choices, the brand says it leaves a dewy, non-oily finish.

If you're looking for an all-in-one stick, this cream blush by NARS is formulated to be used as a cheek stain, lip color and eye cream. Coming in two different finishes, it contains hydrating ingredients such as vitamin E and acai oil. Grab it quickly because color options are selling out fast!

Coming in four different rosy hues, the brand says this "cream-to-powder" blush stick is highly-pigmented and offers an "effortless wash of color."

According to the brand, this cream blush stick "melts into your skin." It's meant to leave the skin with a dewy finish and natural glow.

Take your blush sticks to the next level with this adorable cheek stamp. From Korean beauty brand, Kaja, this "cushion blush" has gained momentum on TikTok with over 4 million views. Featuring a heart stamp application, you simply spread the design out with your fingers or your favorite brush for a natural, rosy glow.

TikTok can't get enough of this Burt's Bees lip and cheek stick stain for its affordability and subtle finish — and by the looks of it, retailers can't keep certain colors stocked. According to the brand, the stick contains a hydrating core with 100 percent all-natural ingredients, such as jojoba and coconut oil.

E.l.f. boasts their products are made from "skin-loving ingredients" and not to mention this trendy stick is only $5. This vegan multi-stick contains a moisturizing formula with shea butter and can applied to the cheeks, lips or eyes.

If you love the Clinique Chubby Stick for lips, then you have to try their cheek stick. This portable blush blends easily with just the fingertips and doesn't require a sharpener, making it perfect for on-the-go touch ups.

This 2-in-1 blush is an Amazon customer-favorite with over 5,000 five-star reviews. One verified reviewer wrote, "I love how quickly and evenly it applies and how versatile it is. Going to keep this one in my makeup bag for as long as they make it!" It comes in six natural shades that are suitable for both lips and cheeks, the brand says.

If you're looking for an affordable drugstore brand, Revlon is a perfect option that doubles as a lip and cheek tint. According to the brand, this multifunctional stick is "mess-proof" with a cream-to-powder finish.

For more stories like this, check out:

