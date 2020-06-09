Tired of bulky pockets? These 15 men's wallets will keep you organized

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A sturdy wallet is worth the investment, and once you find one you love, you'll likely never want to let it go. Though they primarily serve as a reliable way to store your essentials, wallets can also be a statement-making fashion accessory. Whether you opt for a vintage leather style or keep it simple with a fabric exterior, it should look as stylish as it is functional.

If your old reliable wallet is finally starting to show some signs of wear and tear, it might be time to make the upgrade. Departing from the wallet that has gotten you through the last few years might make you skeptical about your next purchase, but we rounded up some of the most popular options with reviews that speak for themselves.

Whether you need something simple to streamline and organize your credit cards or an aesthetically pleasing design that does it all, we found the best wallets for any guy. From wallets that can get rid of bulky pockets to ones that offer protection from unwanted skimming, read on for our list of bestsellers.

Best slim wallets for men

This wallet is designed for accessibility. It features outer pockets for frequently used cards and an inner pocket that can also keep bills in place. The sleek wallet is also equipped with an RFID-blocking layer that will keep your information protected from scanning.

"This is it. This is the minimalist wallet of legends. It fits four cards perfectly," one verified purchaser wrote. "It's sleek, fashionable, and feels good to the touch."

This wallet is slim enough to fit comfortably in any front pocket and keep your essentials in order. The bison leather lining also features an RFID-blocking layer to protect your cards. Worried about fitting cash? One longtime owner wrote that there's still plenty of room for a few bills.

With over 600 verified reviews, this wallet ranks sixth in Men's Wallets on Amazon. Don't let the smaller size fool you — one reviewer wrote that it "fits everything from my old wallet and is half the size in my pocket." As it's crafted with RFID-blocking technology, it protects all cards in the six designated card slots and the ID window.

This two-for-one set includes a slim leather wallet and matching keychain. The simple design has earned it more than 760 verified reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating.

"Quality wallet that really holds a lot. My husband loved it!" one Amazon reviewer wrote.

Best RFID-blocking wallets for men

With more than 580 reviews from Nordstrom purchasers, this RFID-blocking wallet offers a vintage look thanks to the "worn" leather exterior. Equipped with eight card slots, an ID window, slip pockets and even a compartment for bills, it's perfect for anyone looking to keep their pockets slim in style.

For those that prefer the traditional style of a wallet and the added security of a money clip, this wallet combines the best of both worlds.

"Excellent, beautifully crafted wallet. It looks and feels sturdy and well made," wrote one of the wallet's more than 2,600 verified purchasers. "Great minimalist type wallet for people looking to de-clutter and downsize to a less bulky wallet."

For the guy that keeps everything but the kitchen sink in his wallet, this highly rated favorite boasts three pockets for a total of nine card slots. One Kohl's reviewer described the wallet to be exactly what they needed. "Great size, large capacity, good quality," the reviewer wrote.

If a sleek style is the only requirement, this thin RFID-blocking wallet just might deliver. "I must have had this wallet for years and years. I can barely remember exactly how long, but it's still holding up strong!" one Amazon reviewer wrote. Another reviewer noted that they repurchased after using the last for more than five years.

This no-fuss wallet can hold cash and cards in style. More than 75% of Macy's reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating, noting the quality and durability of the accessory. Another bonus? It also features an RFID shield to help protect your information.

Looking for a sturdy wallet that isn't crafted from leather? This bifold wallet is available in 16 different colors and designs on Amazon, and has earned a 4.7-star rating.

Best minimalist wallets for men

Available in brown and black, this design is currently listed as an Amazon's Choice for men's leather wallets. It has all of the essential pockets and compartments, including a flip ID window that can store up to two IDs, which one Amazon reviewer found convenient.

The polished design of this wallet is likely the reason why it nearly has a full five-star rating from Macy's and Amazon customers. It features both horizontal and vertical card slots for user convenience and is aesthetically pleasing enough to complete any office outfit.

Another stylish and simple find, this wallet is currently the bestselling Fossil design on Amazon. The worn leather look on the exterior contrasts with a subtle plaid print on the inside of the ID holder for a splash of color and an overall classy look.

This navy leather wallet is "super nice quality," according to one of its recent Amazon purchasers. The straightforward design is perfect for those who would rather keep just the essentials at hand, since it has four card slots, a removable ID holder and enough room to store cash.

An affordable find from Tommy Hilfiger, this item combines functionality with style. The sleek leather exterior is complemented by the pebbled leather strip, while the inside boasts five card slots, two slip pockets and a large compartment for cash. "This wallet looks great and is rugged enough to use every day," one Amazon reviewer raved.

