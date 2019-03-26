Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 26, 2019, 2:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

A man's skin care routine shouldn't start and end with shaving cream.

Over the last several years, we've seen men embracing self-care rituals that have traditionally been targeted to women — like face masking — and a new crop of products has popped up in the marketplace for guys who appreciate good grooming.

Bobbie Thomas stopped by the show to highlight some of her favorite new finds. While most skin care products can be used on anyone, regardless of gender, these were formulated specifically with men in mind.

The best skin care products for men

Clear skin doesn't come without a little bit of effort! We've rounded up everything you need to rid your skin of blemishes, or cover up the inevitable flare up.

1. Dove Men + Care Dual-Sided Shower Tool, $6, Target

This exfoliating tool is great for brushing dead skin in the shower. Take care of any below-the-chin acne with an acne-fighting body wash and this scrubbing gadget.

2. Mighty Patch Blemish Treatment, $12, Amazon

You know that feeling you get when a pimple's about to pop up? When that dreadful moment comes, pop on one of these bad boys and the blemish will be busted in no time.

3. Maybelline Primer with Redness Control, $5, Amazon

This primer helps keep oil at bay and even controls redness. Don't be intimidated by the bright packaging, a good primer is more like a skin care product than makeup.

4. Covergirl Invisible Cream Concealer, $5, Target

When all else fails, cover up red spots with a creamy concealer like this one from Covergirl. The lightweight formula is easily blendable, so it won't look like you're wearing a ton of product.

Best Face Masks for Men

Guys like Orlando Bloom, Chris Pratt, Diddy, and John Stamos have all proudly snapped mask selfies for social media, so it's time for the rest of us to get on board!

1. Barber Pro Under Eye Masks, $9, Amazon

If you're not ready to dive headfirst into the world for face masks, these under eye masks are a great introduction. Simply pop the patches on the space under your eyes for a little pick-me-up.

2. Malin + Goetz Clarifying Clay Mask, $48, Nordstrom

This deep cleaning mask polishes off dead skin with powder-like pumice, according to the company. Simply apply the mask, allow it to dry for 10 minutes and wash off with warm water.

3. Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser, $22, Amazon

This cleansing mask is also intended to tackle dull, dead skin. It also absorbs excess oil without drying out the skin.

4. Freeman Pore Cleaning Peel-Off Mask with Volcanic Ash, $5, Amazon

Nothing says "tough guy" like a face mask made of volcanic ash and charcoal. This mask is extra fun because it dries into a solid sheet that can be peeled off like a gigantic pore strip.

5. Yes To Natural Men Charcoal Detox Paper Mask, $3, Ulta

This paper mask is the perfect introduction to masking for dudes who might be a little intimidated by the whole concept. Simply lay the mask on your face, pressing the paper into your skin to make sure you're getting all the benefits of the charcoal and witch hazel.

6. M Skin Care After Elements Sheet Mask, $4, CVS

This sheet mask is designed to combat the effects of brutal outdoor elements like wind and sun. If your job has you outside for long periods of time, this might be just what you need after a long day.

7. M Skin Care Post-Shave Cooling Mask, $4, CVS

Skip the aftershave and try this soothing face mask instead. According to the company, it provides relief from razor burn, ingrown hairs and nicks.

Best Men's eyebrow grooming products

Any makeup artist will tell you that a little brow shaping can completely transform someone's face. It doesn't require anything extensive, maybe just a little product to define the brow shape you're already rocking.

1. Tom Ford Grooming Brow Definer, $47, Nordstrom

This product uses a spoolie brush to create a natural, defined look.

2. Smith + Cult Built Brows Volumizing Eyebrow Powder, $25, Ulta

This powder-to-cream formula is designed to add volume. It's also buildable so you don't have to worry about going from bare to bushy.

3. Mistine 5 Brow Pencil for Men, $16, Amazon

This brow pencil practically guarantees seamless application. Plus, the long-lasting formula can even stand up to sweat.

Best Beard Trimming Tools and Facial Cleansing Brushes for Men

Mens' grooming requires a very specialized set of tools. From hair trimmers to cleansing brushes, these are the four gadgets every guy needs in his kit.

1. Clinique Deep Cleansing Brush, $75, Amazon

If you're looking to get a deeper clean when washing your face, this brush from Clinique is the answer. The soft bristles aren't abrasive on skin, but it provides a thorough cleansing experience. The brand also recommends using their Super Energizer Anti-Fatigue Powder Cleanser to go along with the brush.

2. Wahl Lithium Stainless Steel Pen Trimmer, $10, Target

Unwanted hair popping out of your ears and nose? This discreet pen trimmer can tackle strays in seconds.

3. Tweezerman Mustache Scissors, $10, Amazon

Even if you don't have a mustache, these scissors are great to have around the house. They're perfect for trimming eyebrow hairs, beard hairs and obviously shaping mustaches.

4. Tweezerman Precision Folding Razor, $12, Ulta

This straight razor with a built-in brush is a great option for shaping eyebrows or shaving off baby hairs.

For more of our skin care favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!